Looking for a dentist you can trust? Get your teeth into the dental options in Qatar with our directory listings of expat-friendly dentists:
The British International Dental Centre is a dental practice in Qatar. They have two state-of-the-art centers in Doha. They accept international insurance policies, working for many international organizations in the country. Visit them online to explore your dental options.
Hamad Dental Center is a referral-based dentistry provider in Qatar. Their center is located in Doha, and they oversee dental services outside the capital. They offer a range of treatments using cutting-edge technology. Check out their website to find out about their clinics and services.
The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is a provider of state healthcare in Qatar. They offer a range of healthcare services including women’s health, men’s health, dental care, and pediatrics. The PHCC operates in Health Centers all over the country. Visit them online to find out more.
