Hungry to try some local flavors in your new home? From recipe box deliveries to supermarkets and grocery stores, get to grips with mealtimes with our listings of groceries and food delivery in Qatar:
British Corner Shop is an online retailer selling British products internationally. They stock over 12,000 UK food and drink products, including well-known brands and supermarket favorites. From crumpets to custard, British Corner Shop delivers a taste of Britain to wherever you are in the world.
Careem is an online platform offering a range of services in several countries across the greater Middle East region. Their offering varies country to country, but includes ride-sharing, food deliveries, money transfers, and more. Download the app to find out how Careem could make your life easier.
Talabat is an online food delivery platform operating in the Middle East. They provide take-out options, groceries, medicine deliveries, and will even deliver flowers to loved ones for you. Download their mobile app to speed up the ordering process. Visit Talabat to order something tasty today.
Zomato is an online platform for food delivery, restaurant bookings, and more. They operate in 40 countries, helping customers to find restaurants and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for fast food, a sit-down meal, or a sweet, tasty treat, download the Zomato app to place your order.
Monoprix is a supermarket chain with locations in Qatar. The stores are well-stocked with products from throughout Qatar and the Middle East, as well as some favorites from around the world. If you’re new in Qatar, find your family’s favorite new foods at Monoprix.
LuLu Hypermarket is a supermarket with locations in Qatar. The stores stock a wide range of products, from fresh fruit and vegetables to clothing, electronics, and much more. If you’re living on the Qatari peninsula, stock up on the essentials at LuLu Hypermarket.
Al Meera is a supermarket chain in Qatar. There are over 50 stores across the country, ranging from smaller neighborhood shops to large, hypermarket-format destinations. With expansion plans underway, if you’re relocating to Qatar your local store could soon be Al Meera.
