Health Insurance Companies

Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in Qatar:

Globality Health

Globality Health is an expat-friendly international health insurance provider. They offer a range of covers and premiums tailored to you and your family's individual health needs. So, wherever you are in the world if you're looking for health cover in your new home, try Globality Health.
APRIL International

APRIL International is a health and travel insurance provider operating globally. Their range of insurance products is tailored to the needs of expats, whether you're relocating your family or taking a semester abroad. Get covered for your new life with APRIL International.
Allianz Care

Allianz is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their range of premiums provides professionally-designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.

Aetna International

Aetna International is a leading international health insurance provider with over 160 years experience. They have a network of over 1.1 million expat-friendly medical providers around the world. So, wherever you are you’ll be able to find the right healthcare cover for you in your new home.

Cigna Global

Cigna Global is a world-leader in providing premium international health insurance. Their specifically designed expat-friendly policies offer access to a worldwide network of over 1 million healthcare specialists and providers. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium or Belize, you’ll get the right health cover for you.
Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Foyer Global Health

Foyer Global Health is an international health insurance provider. They offer a comprehensive range of insurance products for expats, giving you and your family with the health coverage you need. So, if you’re making the move to Qatar, do it with Foyer Global Health.

AXA

AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Bupa Global

Bupa Global is one of the world’s leading health insurance companies. They operate one of the largest networks with almost 1.6 million medical providers globally. As their customer, you can also benefit from the same level of cover at home or away, with access to leading specialists without the need for a referral, and access to multilingual assistance 24/7.

