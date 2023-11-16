Trying to understand the healthcare system in Qatar? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
HeliumDoc is an online directory for healthcare providers in Doha, Qatar. Their platform allows you to find a doctor, searching by speciality and area. You can also filter by language and insurance, and book appointments online. Find GPs, gynecologists, pediatricians, and more with HeliumDoc.
Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar. They run hospitals, the national ambulance service, and residential care services. You will need a health card to access their healthcare. Visit HMC online to find out about their services.
The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is a provider of state healthcare in Qatar. They offer a range of healthcare services including women’s health, men’s health, dental care, and pediatrics. The PHCC operates in Health Centers all over the country. Visit them online to find out more.
