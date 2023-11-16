Country Flag

Healthcare Services

Trying to understand the healthcare system in Qatar? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.

Featured

German Dental & Dermatology Centre

The German Dental & Dermatology Centre in Doha is a renowned dental and dermatalogical provider. The Center places a strong emphasis on health and wellbeing, offering quality care in a welcoming and personal environment. They offer a high standard of care, with state-of-the-art facilities and outstanding doctors.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Healthcare Services

HeliumDoc

HeliumDoc is an online directory for healthcare providers in Doha, Qatar. Their platform allows you to find a doctor, searching by speciality and area. You can also filter by language and insurance, and book appointments online. Find GPs, gynecologists, pediatricians, and more with HeliumDoc.

Visit website

Hamad Medical Corporation

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar. They run hospitals, the national ambulance service, and residential care services. You will need a health card to access their healthcare. Visit HMC online to find out about their services.

Visit website

Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC)

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) is a provider of state healthcare in Qatar. They offer a range of healthcare services including women’s health, men’s health, dental care, and pediatrics. The PHCC operates in Health Centers all over the country. Visit them online to find out more.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing