Is healthcare free in Portugal? Guide for expats

Key takeaways Topic Short answer Who it affects What to verify Is healthcare free? Not fully. Many eligible residents get public care at low or no cost through the SNS. Expats settling in Portugal Your residency and registration status Who usually qualifies? Legal residents, workers, and some dependents can usually register for public healthcare in Portugal. People living in Portugal long term Your local registration route What is not fully covered? Prescriptions, dental care, eye care, and some exception-based services can still cost money. Most residents and visitors Current coverage and subsidy rules Can emergency care still cost money? Yes, in some cases. Depending on your eligibility and type of emergency care, you may still have to pay for some emergency hospital services. Residents, visitors, and people mid-registration Whether SNS 24 or a referral applies When does private insurance help? It can help while paperwork is in progress or if you want faster private access and wider provider choice. New arrivals and expats with ongoing needs Exclusions, waiting periods, and network rules *Information correct on 24th July 2026

Is healthcare really free in Portugal? Healthcare in Portugal is not universally free for everyone, but eligible residents can access a lot of care through the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), the public health service, at low or no cost depending on the service and situation. A common question is whether “public” means “everything is covered,” and the answer is no. In practice, your real out-of-pocket cost depends on three things: Whether you qualify

Whether you are fully registered

What type of care you need. Prescriptions, dental treatment, optical care, and some emergency treatments may still involve charges, and some expats choose private cover from providers such as Cigna Health Insurance or Allianz Health Insurance while waiting to register or to get faster specialist access. Myth: Healthcare in Portugal is free for every foreigner as soon as they arrive. Fact: Access usually depends on residency status and registering for healthcare. Myth: A national user number (número de utente) automatically means every medical bill is covered. Fact: The number gives you a public health identifier, but coverage still depends on the details linked to your record. Myth: If public healthcare exists, private insurance is unnecessary. Fact: Some expats still add private cover for speed, choice, or temporary protection. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Portugal Read more

Who can use public healthcare in Portugal? You can usually access public healthcare in Portugal if you are: A legal resident, worker, or dependent who has completed the SNS registration process

From the EU, EEA, Switzerland, or the UK using an EHIC or GHIC If you are a non-EU national visiting Portugal for a short stay, you will generally need travel or private health insurance, otherwise you will have to pay for medical treatment yourself if you need care. Residents, workers, and dependents Legal residents, workers making social contributions, and eligible dependents can usually use public healthcare in Portugal. In order to access services, you should register with the SNS shortly after you arrive. If you work in Portugal, you will usually need to register for Portuguese social security. This gives you access to benefits such as the state pension. EU, EEA, Swiss, and UK temporary coverage Short stays work differently from resident registration. EU, EEA, and Swiss visitors may use the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for medically necessary state care during a temporary stay, and UK nationals may use GHIC or certain S1 routes depending on their status. EHIC or GHIC access is for temporary stays, not full resident registration.

Care is provided under local rules, which means it is not guaranteed to be fully free.

If you move to Portugal rather than visit, you usually need to stop relying on visitor coverage and register properly. Non-EU expats still waiting on residence paperwork If you are a non-EU expat and your residence permit process with the Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo (AIMA) is still ongoing, you will usually need to show proof of address and immigration status to your local health center (centro de saúde). Mini checklist: Check whether you already have a Portuguese address document that matches your application.

Gather your passport, NIF, and any residence application receipt from AIMA.

Ask your local centro de saúde what they need before you go in person. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip To save time when you first arrive in Portugal, you can often complete NIF, NISS, and SNS registration together at participating Espaço Cidadão locations. You will need to have obtained or already applied for your Portuguese residence permit if you are a non-EU national.

How to register for the SNS as an expat Registering with the SNS is quite straightforward as a foreigner. The main step is obtaining or activating your SNS user number (número de utente). This is usually done through your local health center or another authorized public health service. Here are a few simple steps to follow: 1 Check your route first. Are you already a resident, still waiting on AIMA paperwork, using an S1, or relying on temporary visitor coverage? Your route changes what the office will ask for. 2 Prepare the basic paperwork. You will usually need your passport or ID, proof of address, NIF, and residence permit. If you are new to the country, your moving to Portugal checklist should already be in order. 3 Apply for your SNS user number. Foreign nationals can obtain this number through a public health unit such as a local centro de saúde or hospital. 4 Register at a local healthcare center. If you haven’t already done this when completing step 3, you can now register at a centro de saúde, which will be your primary care unit in Portugal. If you are entitled to any exemptions for payments or co-payments, you should bring along evidence of this. 5 Confirm that your record is complete. A common mistake is assuming the number alone is enough. Official guidance says the number by itself does not guarantee the SNS will cover healthcare costs unless the supporting details (passport, NIF, address, residence permit) on your record are also in place. 6 Ask about your next access point. Once registered, ask how appointments, referrals, renewals, and family doctor assignments work in your area. Documents and numbers you may need (and what they mean) Portugal uses a lot of abbreviations, and that is where new arrivals get lost. Here are the main ones: NIF: Número de Identificação Fiscal, which is your tax identification number used for many official processes.

Número de Identificação Fiscal, which is your tax identification number used for many official processes. NISS: Número de Identificação da Segurança Social, which is your social security number, often relevant if you work or are self-employed.

Número de Identificação da Segurança Social, which is your social security number, often relevant if you work or are self-employed. Número de utente : Your SNS health user number.

Your SNS health user number. Comprovativo de morada : Proof of address, usually a rental contract, utility bill, or other accepted address evidence.

Proof of address, usually a rental contract, utility bill, or other accepted address evidence. Comprovativo de residência : Proof of residence, which can be a valid residence permit, an AIMA receipt, or another qualifying document depending on your route.

Proof of residence, which can be a valid residence permit, an AIMA receipt, or another qualifying document depending on your route. Junta de Freguesia: Your local parish council, a term you may hear when asking about local paperwork or certificates. Requirements can differ by route and location, so verify the current list with the government portal, SNS, or your local service point before you attend. Government & Law Social Security in Portugal Read more Where to apply and what delays to expect Registration usually happens through a public health unit, often your local centro de saúde. Some foreigners with a Portuguese address can use the combined government service to request NIF, NISS, and SNS registration together, but that path only applies if they meet the necessary conditions. If your residence process is still ongoing, there may be a slight delay in obtaining your SNS user number. The length of this wait can depend on your location. Larger cities such as Lisbon and Porto often have more services and English support, while the process may be slower in smaller towns. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip If you are not assigned a family doctor right away, ask your local centro de saúde how appointments and referrals are handled for unassigned patients instead of assuming you have no access at all. This could prove useful if you have a sudden illness or injury before paperwork has been finalized.

Public vs private healthcare in Portugal This is generally a matter of personal preferences and circumstances. Public vs private healthcare in Portugal is not really about good versus bad. It is about what you need, how fast you need it, and how comfortable you are with referrals, paperwork, and waiting. When public care is enough The SNS may be enough if you are a registered resident, your needs are mostly routine, and you are comfortable using a referral-based system. For many expats, that means GP care, basic follow-up, and hospital treatment when needed, especially if saving money matters more than speed. When private health insurance makes sense Private health insurance in Portugal often appeals to expats for practical reasons, not because public care is unusable. The risk here is assuming one plan fits everyone, when what really matters is how you use care. Private coverage can be useful if: You are still moving and your public registration is not finished yet.

You want faster access to specialists or private hospitals.

Dental, optical, or broader provider choice matters to you. If you want a private option while you settle in, you can compare expat health insurance in Portugal. Compare cover, exclusions, waiting periods, and provider networks carefully before choosing.

Which private health insurance options should expats compare? If you decide to compare plans, focus on structure, not slogans. The most important factor is whether a plan works for your life in Portugal, not whether it sounds comprehensive in the headline. What to compare Why it matters Questions to ask Coverage geography Useful if you split time across countries Portugal only, Europe, or worldwide? Inpatient and outpatient scope These shape what everyday and hospital care is covered Are consultations, tests, and hospital stays all included? Waiting periods and exclusions These can affect pre-existing issues and early claims When does cover start, and what is excluded? Network and claims support This affects ease of use in practice Is direct billing available, and where? Cigna Health Insurance in Portugal Cigna is one private option expats can compare if they want international-style coverage and flexibility beyond one country. As with any plan, check the live product terms, exclusions, and support model before assuming what is included. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Allianz Health Insurance in Portugal Allianz is another option to compare if you want private coverage in Portugal or across several countries. Verify current plan details, waiting periods, and support features on the live product page before you rely on any one benefit. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

What catches expats off guard about healthcare in Portugal? The biggest surprises are usually not dramatic. They are small system details that become a problem when you need care quickly, especially if you assume registration, coverage, and access all start at the same moment. One thing worth knowing is that registering with the system and using it smoothly are two different things. You will generally deal with a local doctor in Portugal in the first instance for most complaints. However, there are times when you may need hospital treatment, urgent care, or specialist treatment such as mental healthcare. Different services may not always work in the same way or at the same speed. Keep digital and paper copies of your key documents.

Save 112 for emergencies and SNS 24 on 808 24 24 24 for health guidance.

for emergencies and for health guidance. Decide in advance whether you want interim private cover while settling in. Family doctor shortages, referrals, and wait times Coverage does not always mean fast access. In practice, timing can depend on whether you have an assigned family doctor, how the referral pathway works, and whether you live in Lisbon, Porto, or a smaller town with fewer options. That is one reason some expats keep public access but still add private cover. Language support, rural access, and what to plan before arrival English-speaking support is usually easier to find in larger cities than in rural Portugal. If you are not sure whether public care alone will feel manageable at first, plan before you need treatment. Keep your passport, proof of address, and registration documents easy to access.