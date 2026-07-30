EHIC card in Portugal: what it covers and how to use it

Key takeaways Question Quick answer Who can use it? EU, EEA, and Swiss visitors generally use an EHIC. UK visitors generally use a GHIC, and each traveler should carry their own card. What does it usually cover? Medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay, on the same terms as local patients, usually through public or state-contracted care in Portugal. What does it not usually cover? Standard private clinics, planned treatment, trip disruption, and medical repatriation. Where is it likely to work? Public hospitals, centros de saúde (health centers), and some contracted providers. Do not assume every clinic or hospital will accept it. Is it enough on its own? No. EHIC or GHIC does not replace travel insurance or full private cover. If you want private clinics, broader outpatient care, or repatriation support, it may be worth comparing plans for Portugal.

What the EHIC covers in Portugal If you are visiting Portugal temporarily, the European Health Insurance Card gives you access to medically necessary healthcare on the same basis as someone insured locally. This usually means treatment through the public system, Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), or through providers that have a state agreement, not automatic access to every clinic in the country. For background, see Expatica’s global EHIC explainer. “Medically necessary” means care that cannot reasonably wait until you return home. That can include a sudden illness, an accident, treatment linked to a chronic condition, or maternity care that becomes necessary during your stay. Portugal-specific guidance is available from the European Commission’s Portugal EHIC page and ePortugal’s EHIC guidance. European health card coverage in Portugal does not grant completely free healthcare across the board. Cardholders receive state care on equal terms with local residents, which often includes small co-payments (taxas moderadoras), pharmacy prescription costs, or initial out-of-pocket payments settled via a later insurance claim. You can usually expect the card to help with: Public GP and doctor visits in Portugal, including centros de saúde

Public hospital treatment when it is medically necessary

Emergency care and ambulance access in genuine emergencies

Prescriptions filled through a farmácia (pharmacy), with local patient cost sharing where applicable

Ongoing treatment that cannot wait, if it is clinically necessary and arranged correctly Cover type EHIC GHIC Private health insurance Who it is for EU, EEA, and Swiss eligible travelers Eligible UK travelers and some people with UK EHIC rights Travelers, expats, and residents who want broader cover Where it works Usually public or state-contracted care Usually public or state-contracted care Depends on the policy network, often including private providers What it usually covers Medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay Medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay Varies by plan, but can include wider outpatient and private access Key limits Not a substitute for travel insurance, no standard private care Not a substitute for travel insurance, no standard private care Benefits, waiting periods, and exclusions vary by policy What you may still have to pay Even with an EHIC or GHIC, you may still pay part of the bill in Portugal. One thing worth knowing is that the biggest surprise is often not the consultation itself, but emergency access fees, prescription costs, or the fact that reimbursement may happen only after you return home. You may still face: Patient contributions in some emergency hospital situations

Prescription costs at a pharmacy, even for subsidized medicines

Upfront payment if the provider cannot process the card directly

A later claim route through your home country’s issuing authority, not always through Portugal during your stay

Who can use an EHIC or GHIC in Portugal? Photo: Andre Roque Almeida/Shutterstock EU, EEA, and Swiss travelers generally rely on an EHIC for temporary stays in Portugal. UK travelers usually rely on a GHIC, although some people may still hold a valid UK EHIC depending on their status, so it is worth checking the NHS GHIC guidance before you travel. Temporary-stay status matters more than many people expect. The card is designed for visitors, not for someone who has effectively moved and now needs ongoing resident healthcare access. This is different from being insured as a resident under the Portuguese public system. Use this checklist before you rely on your card: Check which card your home country issues to you

Make sure the card is valid for your travel dates

Carry one card per person, including children

Bring passport or ID, because providers may ask for both

Confirm that you are using public or state-contracted care, not standard private care If your situation is urgent but not life-threatening, calling SNS 24 first can help you reach the right public entry point and may reduce the risk of showing up at the wrong service. If you are moving or staying long-term EHIC and GHIC are not meant to be your long-term healthcare solution in Portugal. If you are staying beyond a temporary visit, the handoff usually moves from visitor rights to residence, registration, and local entitlement rules. For longer stays, you may need: Registration into local healthcare routes after you become resident

An S1 route, if that applies to your status

Private cover during any gap, especially before full registration or if your visa requires proof of insurance If you are planning a relocation, Expatica’s guides to the healthcare system in Portugal and Portuguese visas are the next places to check.

How to use the card in Portugal Official pages tell you the rules, but the practical question is what to do when you are standing at reception and do not feel well. In most cases, the process is straightforward if you confirm the provider type first and keep your paperwork. Check the provider before treatment starts. Ask whether the hospital, clinic, or doctor is public or state-contracted. If you want to verify in advance, use Portugal’s SNS provider search. Bring your card and ID together. Take your EHIC or GHIC plus your passport or national ID. A common mistake is assuming the card alone is enough. Explain that you want treatment under the card scheme. At reception, ask whether they process EHIC or GHIC patients and whether any local charge applies. If you are unsure, say clearly that you are visiting temporarily and need medically necessary public care. Ask how costs will be handled. Some providers process the card directly, while others may still ask you to pay part or all of the cost upfront. Ask for itemized receipts, proof that the care was public or contracted, and any discharge paperwork. Keep every document. Save receipts, prescriptions, referral notes, and invoices. If something cannot be settled in Portugal, these papers may matter when you claim later through your home authority. Modern medical facilities across Portugal often look completely private, yet many hold public agreements that accept European health cards for public rates. Front desk staff usually default to standard private billing unless patients confirm EHIC or GHIC card acceptance before the consultation begins. Emergency numbers and where to go 112 for medical emergencies anywhere in Portugal

for medical emergencies anywhere in Portugal SNS 24, 808 24 24 24 , for non-emergency health advice and direction in mainland Portugal

, for non-emergency health advice and direction in mainland Portugal Public hospitals for emergencies, especially if you need urgent hospital care

for emergencies, especially if you need urgent hospital care Health centers and public doctors for non-emergency care, where appropriate

for non-emergency care, where appropriate Madeira and the Azores may use region-specific instructions, so check current local guidance before you rely on a mainland pathway Healthcare Basics Emergency services in Portugal: numbers and helplines Read more

When EHIC is not enough State health cards carry deliberate limits on what they cover. Treatment under an EHIC or GHIC covers medically necessary care at public facilities during temporary stays, making supplemental travel or private health insurance essential for comprehensive protection. Uncovered health risks can quickly add up if you need treatment outside state facilities. Private clinic visits and medical repatriation back home fall strictly beyond public card limits. A quick comparison of private health insurance options before travel gives you complete protection when health issues arise. EHIC or GHIC is usually not enough if you want: Treatment in a standard private hospital or clinic

Planned treatment in Portugal

Cover for trip cancellation or disruption

Medical repatriation back home

Broader cover while waiting to become eligible for local systems

More flexible private access, especially for specialist care If that sounds closer to your situation, it may be worth comparing health insurance in Portugal and looking at expat-focused plans from Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance for Portugal. Keep in mind that availability, benefits, exclusions, and waiting periods vary, so check policy terms carefully.

What to do if you forget or lose your card Losing the card feels like a disaster, but it does not mean you should delay urgent care. The practical fallback is a Provisional Replacement Certificate, often called a PRC, which is a temporary document from your issuing authority. Seek urgent treatment if you need it. Do not wait for paperwork in an emergency. Contact the authority that issued your card. Ask for a Provisional Replacement Certificate and request that it be sent directly to you or the provider. Tell the provider a PRC is being arranged. Some providers may be able to work with that route, but do not assume they will wait. Keep invoices, receipts, and proof of treatment. If you must pay upfront, you will need evidence later. Follow your home-country claim process after treatment if needed. In Portugal, reimbursement is not always handled during the stay itself. Healthcare Services Hospitals in Portugal Read more

If you are moving to Portugal, what changes? The biggest change is that visitor cover and resident access are not the same thing. EHIC and GHIC are built around temporary stay healthcare rights. Once you are moving, settling, or staying long enough to trigger local registration duties, you need to think beyond the card. One thing worth knowing is that “being in Portugal” is not the same as “being registered for healthcare in Portugal.” Depending on your nationality and status, you may need resident registration, an SNS user number, an S1 route, or private cover while your paperwork is still in progress. Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Portugal can help once you are setting up care locally. What your card cannot do: EHIC and GHIC help with temporary medically necessary care. They do not by themselves register you into Portugal’s resident healthcare system or prove long-term cover for immigration purposes. If you are relocating, check these points early: Whether your stay is still temporary, or now a residency case

Whether you need an S1 or another formal entitlement route

Whether your visa or permit stage requires separate health insurance proof

Whether private cover is sensible while you wait for local registration Broad healthcare access frequently gets confused with official immigration rights. Temporary health cards seem like an easy fix, yet border and residency officials look for permanent coverage when approving long-term stays. Confirming your health card limits alongside your visa requirements early prevents unexpected surprises when submitting your paperwork. For readers moving from travel cover to longer-term protection, this is often the point where comparing Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance for Portugal becomes useful. That can be especially relevant if you want private hospitals, wider outpatient cover, or a more flexible expat plan while your local status is still being sorted. Use these official checks before treatment or travel: European Commission Portugal EHIC page

ePortugal EHIC page

SNS 24

NHS GHIC guidance for UK travelers