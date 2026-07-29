Healthcare in Portugal for expats: how it works

Key takeaways Question Quick answer Who can use public care? Eligible residents usually access public healthcare through the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS, National Health Service). Temporary visitors may only get medically necessary care, not full resident access. What is the número de utente? Your número de utente is your SNS user number. You use it to register, book care, and connect your public healthcare record. When does private insurance make sense? Private cover may help from day one if your paperwork is still in progress, if you want faster specialist access, or if you need broader dental, optical, or mental health cover. Are there still out-of-pocket costs? Yes. Prescriptions, some emergency scenarios, private visits, dental, optical, and some mental health care may still cost extra. What should you sort out first? Check your visa route, get your NIF, confirm any social security registration, gather proof of address, and register with your local health center as soon as you can.

How healthcare in Portugal works for expats Portugal’s system is usually easiest to understand as three layers: public SNS care, private care, and private insurance that helps you access private providers more easily. Public healthcare through the SNS On mainland Portugal, public healthcare runs through the Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS, National Health Service). Most routine care starts at your local centro de saúde (health center) or Unidade de Saúde Familiar (USF, family health unit), where primary care, referrals, prescriptions, and follow-up usually begin. This matters in practice because the public system is built around primary care first, not direct specialist access. Madeira and the Azores have separate regional systems, so if you live on the islands, check the local process rather than assuming mainland rules apply. Private healthcare and why many expats use both Many expats do not choose public or private care as a strict either-or decision. They use the SNS for routine or long-term care, then use private clinics or hospitals when they want faster appointments, easier specialist access, or more English-speaking staff. That mix is common in Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve, where private networks such as CUF, Hospital da Luz, and Lusíadas are well known. One thing worth knowing is that dental, optical, and some mental health needs often push people toward private care because public access may be narrower or slower.

Who can use the SNS, and when? Healthcare access in Portugal is shaped more by your residency and registration stage than by the label “expat.” Residents, workers, retirees, and dependents Eligible residents usually access the SNS once their registration is in place. That often includes workers, family dependents, and retirees, but the exact route may depend on your residence status, proof of address, and whether you also need to show Segurança Social (Social Security) details or an S1 form. A common question is whether getting a número de utente automatically means full cost coverage. According to gov.pt’s migrants healthcare guidance, the number alone does not always guarantee that the SNS will cover your costs, because your ID, Portuguese address, NIF, and valid residence information may also need to be linked to your record. Check what your local health center wants before you assume everything is active. EU, EEA, Swiss, and UK visitors If you are in Portugal temporarily and hold an EHIC or GHIC, you may access medically necessary care during your stay. That is different from full resident access, which is tied to living in Portugal and registering properly. This is different from long-term coverage because a visitor card is designed for temporary stays, not for settling in. If you are moving to Portugal rather than visiting, you should not rely on EHIC or GHIC as your long-term healthcare plan. What to do before full registration is complete The first 90 days can feel messy because your visa, address proof, NIF, and local registration do not always line up at the same speed. If your paperwork is still in progress, call SNS24 first and ask what route applies to your case before you go straight to urgent care. If you need day-one private cover, faster appointments, or broader access while you settle in, it may be worth comparing Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance through Expatica’s health insurance quotes page. Focus on start dates, waiting periods, direct billing, exclusions, age rules, and international portability rather than headline price alone.

How to register and get a número de utente Your número de utente is the public healthcare identifier you will use across the SNS. The documents and steps you usually need Registration usually works best if you follow a clear order: Confirm your immigration route using Expatica’s Portugal visas and immigration guide. Get your NIF and, if relevant to your work situation, your NISS or other social security registration. Gather your passport or ID, residence information, and proof of your permanent Portuguese address. Go to your local centro de saúde or USF and ask to register. If you do not yet have a user number, ask whether it can be issued during registration. According to the official health center registration page on gov.pt, foreign nationals are usually asked for residence authorization, permanent address in Portugal, civil identification number, and NIF. After registration, set up portal or app access through SNS24 so you can manage appointments and records more easily. What to do if something is missing or delayed If your residence permit is pending, your health center may ask for extra proof or explain a temporary route. Rules may vary in practice, so confirm the current process with the health center, SNS24, or the official NIF and NISS guidance on gov.pt. You may also find that you are not assigned a family doctor right away. That does not always mean you cannot use public care, but it can affect how smoothly you access routine appointments and referrals. If you are unsure where to go next, SNS24 can help route non-life-threatening situations to the right service. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

When private health insurance makes sense Private insurance is best seen as a practical access tool, not a compulsory purchase for every expat. When the public system may be enough The SNS may be enough if you are a settled resident with routine care needs, reasonable Portuguese language support, and no urgent need for fast specialist access. It can work especially well if you are comfortable starting with a local health center and following the normal referral path. The trade-off is speed and flexibility. Wait times may be longer for some specialties, and experience can vary by region, provider, and whether you can easily find English-speaking care nearby. When private cover is the smarter option Private cover may be the better fit if you want quicker access, broader hospital choice, easier English-speaking support, or stronger cover for dental, optical, and some mental health services. It may also help families, retirees, and people who expect regular specialist appointments. Factor Public SNS care Private care with insurance Entry point Local health center or USF Insurer network or private clinic Speed Can be slower for non-urgent care Often faster for routine specialists English-speaking access Better in bigger cities Usually easier in private networks Dental and optical Limited in many cases Often stronger, depending on plan Choice More referral-led Usually broader, but plan-dependent Comparing Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance for Portugal Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance can both make sense for expats in Portugal, but they may suit different profiles. Cigna may appeal if you want a more international setup with portability in mind, while Allianz may suit readers who want to compare a large global insurer with established expat options. The key question is not which brand “wins.” It is whether the policy matches your move. Ask for live quotes, then compare deductibles, co-pays, direct billing, waiting periods, exclusions, maternity or dental add-ons, and any age-related conditions. If you want a simple next step, compare both through Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Portugal in 2026 and the health insurance quotes page.

What healthcare costs expats should expect Public healthcare in Portugal is affordable by international standards, but it is not the same as no-cost care in every case. Routine care, prescriptions, and everyday out-of-pocket costs Even with public access, you may still pay for prescriptions, some private visits, dental treatment, glasses, contact lenses, and mental health services outside what the SNS covers. Private GP and specialist prices also vary by city, clinic, and whether your insurer has a direct-billing arrangement. For medication costs, use Infarmed’s official medicine price search tool instead of relying on forum estimates. If you are using private insurance, check your insurer’s wording carefully because reimbursement, exclusions, and co-pays may vary by plan. Emergencies, specialists, and how to avoid surprise charges For life-threatening emergencies, call 112. For non-life-threatening health issues, call SNS24 on 808 24 24 24 first, because triage and referral can help you avoid the wrong care route. A common mistake is going straight to the emergency department for something that should start with SNS24 or primary care. That matters because emergency charges may still apply in some cases if you use urgent hospital care without the right referral and are not admitted. Do: call SNS24 first when the situation is urgent but not life-threatening

keep your user number and ID details handy

ask whether a referral changes your cost or route Don’t: assume every emergency room visit is free

assume public and private hospitals bill the same way

ignore specialist referral rules if you want SNS coverage