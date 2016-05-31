Getting a loan in the Netherlands

Types of loans in the Netherlands Typically, loans can be for business and personal purposes. Companies obtain business loans to finance real estate, stock, and expansion. Individuals take out personal loans and include personal credit, student loans, car loans, and mortgages. Photo: Tim Gouw/Unsplash There are several kinds of personal loans in the Netherlands, such as: Revolving credit – a loan where you agree on a specific withdrawal limit, with interest

– you’re allowed some credit after your bank balance is zero Leasing – some stores allow you to pay for a product in installments (e.g., cars, mobile phones, TV, and home appliances). Even with low amounts, you must pay interest.

– a card that allows you to buy products or services using credit (repayments include interest) Loyalty cards – store-issued credit cards

– also known as flash credit, these are small amounts that need to be repaid quickly (e.g., pay with Klarna) Pawning – pawnshops will lend you money using items such as jewelry as collateral. The pawnshop can sell the item if you don’t return the money in time.

What if you can’t repay your loan Some people choose to transfer their loan (lening oversluiten) to another creditor to pay off the first loan. If you take this route, you should do it while you can still repay the debts. However, if you’re struggling to repay the loan or defaulting, you must contact your credit provider immediately. They will likely offer you a payment plan. If you still cannot pay off your debt even with the payment plan, you can contact the municipal debt counselor (schuldhulpverlener) for help. They will calculate a more affordable payment plan (minnelijk schuldentraject). If you still struggle to settle these payments, the next step is to apply for debt restructuring (wettelijke schuldsanering – Wsnp), which has a few requirements. A judge will decide your case. If they rule against it, you have 8 days to file an appeal. Without the municipal debt counselor or the Wsnp, your creditor can sue and even seize your possessions. The same process applies when you are unable to pay off a mortgage. However, rather than seizing your possessions, the bank can repossess and sell your house without a judge’s permission.