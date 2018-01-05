How to find a financial advisor in the Netherlands

How to find an expat financial adviser There are various ways you can find an English-speaking financial adviser to aid you with your move and your finances once you’re in the Netherlands. First, you can look at our provider listings to find the range of services that available in your new city. Another option is to get involved with community groups. Take recommendations from other expats about the advisers they used when moving to the Netherlands. You can do this by looking through message boards and forums. Join expat groups in your new area on social media. For example, local parenting groups on Facebook can be a great place to get advice from people in the same situation. If you’re already in the Netherlands, you’ll find financial advisers are easy to track down in directories or online. In truth, though, if you can make plans for sorting your finances ahead of moving, perhaps by purchasing a relocation package from a financial adviser, this can save you lots of stress further down the line.

Why use a financial adviser in the Netherlands? It can sometimes be hard enough to understand the mortgage and insurance systems in your home country. That’s when providers are speaking a language you already know. The little things can often present the biggest problems, too. For example, you won’t be able to get paid until you’ve got a Dutch bank account. The clock is ticking on signing up for a health insurance plan. A good English-speaking financial adviser offers a range of packaged and customized services. They’ll help with everything from mortgages to insurance. In a new country, you’re naturally going to be worried about getting taken for a ride. But by choosing the right adviser you can ensure independence and no questionable links with companies.

How do financial advisers offer help in the Netherlands? Financial advisers can offer their expertise across a range of platforms, including face-to-face, over the phone, or, if you’re planning your finances ahead of your move to the Netherlands, through Skype consultations. Some financial advisers offer these services individually. For example, tax advisers and mortgage advisers work exclusively in their own specialist areas. Other larger companies use their networks to offer either set packages to cover everything from setting up your bank account to recommending insurance for you when you arrive in the country.

Getting a bank account in the Netherlands It might sound obvious, but your new life in the Netherlands won’t be much fun if you can’t get your hands on your money. This means that setting up a Dutch bank account should be top of your list when you move. Bank accounts don’t differ significantly in the Netherlands from elsewhere in Europe. But you might not be familiar with who offers you the best deal – or have any knowledge of banks such as ABN-AMRO or ING. An adviser can help you with the administrative procedure of getting the right account as a foreign customer. They’ll ensure you don’t sign up for anything with high withdrawal or transfer fees.

Property advice for expats If you’re renting a home in the Netherlands, the process can be complicated, especially in cities such as Amsterdam where there is fierce competition for the best properties and a significant housing shortage. If you instead choose to buy a property, you’ll need to get a mortgage agreement in principle. This may work differently than you’re used to in your home country. Finding the right mortgage in the Netherlands is one of the main areas that financial advisers will help you with.