Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Japan:

GTN Mobile

GTN Mobile is an international-friendly Japanese telecommunications company. Offering services to over 80,000 expats in Japan, GTN specializes in mobile internet but also offers prepard data SIM cards and Wi-Fi plans for your home. To sign your SIM contract today, visit GTN Mobile.

au HIKARI

au HIKARI is a broadband service with branches providing expat-friendly services across Japan. Offering a range of services including internet connection, telephone services, TV broadcasts, and on-demand video service, they are your one-stop shop for getting online in Japan. Contact au HIKARI today.

Asahi Net

Asahi Net is an internet provider operating in Japan. Offering fiber optic internet for both your home and mobile phone as well as dial-up phone services, their exclusive deals and fast-speed internet will help you make the most of your time in Japan. To get connected, contact Asahi Net today.

