Trying to understand the healthcare system in Japan? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Kyushu University Hospital is a hospital located in Fukuoka valuing holistic medicine. Regarded as one of the country’s top hospitals, it specializes in cardiology, neurology, dental care, and children’s care. For international-focused medical care, contact Kyushu University Hospital today.
St. Luke’s International Hospital is a Tokyo-based hospital tending to international residents. The facility offers a range of services, including oncology, women’s health, emergency care, dermatology, and orthopedic surgery. To get medical attention today, visit St. Luke’s International Hospital.
The University of Tokyo Hospital offers medical care to both Japanese and international patients. With plenty of English-speaking staff at the hospital’s International Medical Center, it provides a wide variety of diagnostic and clinical services. To book your first appointment, contact the hospital today.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets