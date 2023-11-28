Country Flag

Financial Services

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Japan:

Rakuten Bank

Rakuten Bank is an online and mobile bank operating in Japan. With personal services including savings, deposits, transfers, and loans, it’s a trustworthy bank for opening your first Japanese account. What’s more, its various insurance packages ensure that your new life in Japan is in safe hands.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and saving solutions, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Japan. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas can help.

Barclays Bank

Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating in Japan. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for expats moving abroad.

