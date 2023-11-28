Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Japan:
Oakhouse is a housing portal app in Japan. Available in English, French, Korean, and Japanese, it specializes in shared accommodation and social residences. It also offers private apartments throughout the country. With an easy-to-use interface, download the app today to find the perfect accommodation for you.
