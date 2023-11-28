Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Japan.
Rakuten Bank is an online and mobile bank operating in Japan. With personal services including savings, deposits, transfers, and loans, it’s a trustworthy bank for opening your first Japanese account. What’s more, its various insurance packages ensure that your new life in Japan is in safe hands.
BNP Paribas is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and saving solutions, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Japan. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas can help.
Kakaku.com is Japan’s most popular price comparison site. They allow you to compare vendors for electronics, insurance, transport, and more. You can also explore reviews to discover the most trustworthy sellers. Try out Kakaku.com to find the best deals on the things you need.
