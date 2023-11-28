Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Japan:
CareFinder is a platform providing vetted and trained babysitters in nine cities in Japan. With babysitters that speak English, Japanese, French, German, and Chinese, childcare is available on an hourly basis from the comfort of your home. To find the best childcare in your area, visit CareFinder.
Kids Duo International is a bilingual childcare center attending to children between the ages of three and 12. With 10 branches available across the country, it offers a fully tailored curriculum in English and Japanese, as well as a Physical Education program. Contact Kids Duo International today.
Aloha Kids is an English-language childcare center located in Taishido. A fun and learning-focused environment, it caters to children as young as one year and eight months old and offers classes in art, music, and sports. If you’re looking for a safe space for your little one, choose Aloha Kids.
