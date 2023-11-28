Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in Japan check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:
Yotsuya Yui Clinic is a facility based in Shinjuku that provides mental health services in Japanese, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a wide-range of issues, including depression, addiction, and trouble adjusting to life in Japan, contact this international-friendly clinic to get help today.
Tokyo Mental Health is a platform offering mental healthcare services in Tokyo, Okinawa, and online. Offering English-speaking therapy and counseling, this international-led company aims to help new arrivals in Japan access the services they need. If you need professional help, contact Tokyo Mental Health.
Tokyo International Psychotherapy provides services in English for individuals with eating disorders in Tokyo and online. Offering a range of psychotherapy treatments, you can easily book your first appointment online and access professional help in no time. Contact Tokyo International Psychotherapy today.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets