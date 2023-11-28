Country Flag

Mental Health Services

Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in Japan check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:

Yotsuya Yui Clinic

Yotsuya Yui Clinic is a facility based in Shinjuku that provides mental health services in Japanese, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a wide-range of issues, including depression, addiction, and trouble adjusting to life in Japan, contact this international-friendly clinic to get help today.

Tokyo Mental Health

Tokyo Mental Health is a platform offering mental healthcare services in Tokyo, Okinawa, and online. Offering English-speaking therapy and counseling, this international-led company aims to help new arrivals in Japan access the services they need. If you need professional help, contact Tokyo Mental Health.

Tokyo International Psychotherapy

Tokyo International Psychotherapy provides services in English for individuals with eating disorders in Tokyo and online. Offering a range of psychotherapy treatments, you can easily book your first appointment online and access professional help in no time. Contact Tokyo International Psychotherapy today.

