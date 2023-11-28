Country Flag

Online shopping can be difficult in Japan. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:

Mercari

Mercari is a flea market app that connects sellers and buyers across Japan. Free to download and widely-downloaded, you can use the app to browse through clothes, electronics, toys, and more. Once purchased, the seller will conveniently post the item(s) to you. To support second-hand, download Mercari.

Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com is Japan’s most popular price comparison site. They allow you to compare vendors for electronics, insurance, transport, and more. You can also explore reviews to discover the most trustworthy sellers. Try out Kakaku.com to find the best deals on the things you need.

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

