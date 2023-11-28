Opening a bank account in Japan? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:
Rakuten Bank is an online and mobile bank operating in Japan. With personal services including savings, deposits, transfers, and loans, it’s a trustworthy bank for opening your first Japanese account. What’s more, its various insurance packages ensure that your new life in Japan is in safe hands.
BNP Paribas is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and saving solutions, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Japan. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas can help.
Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating in Japan. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for expats moving abroad.
