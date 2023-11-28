Country Flag

Need to convert money in Japan? Find the best way to change your currency quickly and efficiently by using our directory of expat-friendly exchange services:

XE

XE is an online currency converter and money transfer service. They let you send money online to more than 170 countries in over 100 different currencies. You can also keep track of live exchange rate with their online tools. Check out XE to make low-fee international transfers quickly and easily.
Rakuten Bank

Rakuten Bank is an online and mobile bank operating in Japan. With personal services including savings, deposits, transfers, and loans, it’s a trustworthy bank for opening your first Japanese account. What’s more, its various insurance packages ensure that your new life in Japan is in safe hands.

