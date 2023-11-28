Country Flag

Car Sales and Rental

Looking to buy or hire a car in Japan? Our directory of expat-friendly car sales and rental companies will help you get behind the wheel before you know it:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Car Sales and Rental

Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com is Japan’s most popular price comparison site. They allow you to compare vendors for electronics, insurance, transport, and more. You can also explore reviews to discover the most trustworthy sellers. Try out Kakaku.com to find the best deals on the things you need.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing