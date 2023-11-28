Looking for "the one" or simply some fun? Find love in all the right places with our directory listings for expat-friendly dating in Japan:
Omiai is one of the top dating apps in Japan, with over five million users. Known for its strict screening process, this secure app enables you to match with potential partners and chat with them through a messaging portal. If you’re looking for a long-term relationship, hop on to Omiai to begin your search.
Pairs is a popular dating app in Japan. Offering a swiping interface, this free app is used by people seeking long-term relationships and is used by plenty of internationals, despite being available only in Japanese. With an equal ratio of men and women using the app, you’re bound to find a match in no time.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets