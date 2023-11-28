Need to move money internationally? Transfer funds with confidence by using one of these expat-friendly money transfer websites and mobile apps:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Rakuten Bank is an online and mobile bank operating in Japan. With personal services including savings, deposits, transfers, and loans, it’s a trustworthy bank for opening your first Japanese account. What’s more, its various insurance packages ensure that your new life in Japan is in safe hands.
BNP Paribas is a comprehensive financial services provider tailor-made for expats. With online banking, insurance products, and saving solutions, they take the financial hassle out of moving to Japan. From opening a bank account to insuring your car, BNP Paribas can help.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets