Are you moving to Japan and looking for after school daycare for your kids? Our directory listings can help you find the right expat-friendly childcare near you:
Honey Clover is a babysitting agency operating throughout Japan. With an easy-to-use platform, you can find find a sitter to care for your child, transport them to and from kindergarten, and babysit at night – all while receiving real-time updates from them. To rest assured, choose Honey Clover.
CareFinder is a platform providing vetted and trained babysitters in nine cities in Japan. With babysitters that speak English, Japanese, French, German, and Chinese, childcare is available on an hourly basis from the comfort of your home. To find the best childcare in your area, visit CareFinder.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets