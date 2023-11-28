Country Flag

After School Daycare

Are you moving to Japan and looking for after school daycare for your kids? Our directory listings can help you find the right expat-friendly childcare near you:

Honey Clover

Honey Clover is a babysitting agency operating throughout Japan. With an easy-to-use platform, you can find find a sitter to care for your child, transport them to and from kindergarten, and babysit at night – all while receiving real-time updates from them. To rest assured, choose Honey Clover.

CareFinder

CareFinder is a platform providing vetted and trained babysitters in nine cities in Japan. With babysitters that speak English, Japanese, French, German, and Chinese, childcare is available on an hourly basis from the comfort of your home. To find the best childcare in your area, visit CareFinder.

