Teaching English in Italy: jobs, visas, and pay

Key takeaways Private language schools are a common starting point for foreign teachers, especially if you have a TEFL certificate and flexible expectations.

International schools usually offer higher pay and more stable contracts, but they expect stronger qualifications and classroom experience.

Sponsorship for non-EU citizens is possible, but places are limited by annual quotas, the paperwork is significant, and not every employer is willing or able to sponsor.

Pay varies by city, type of school, and guaranteed hours, and by whether you add private lessons or business English.

You don’t always need Italian to start, but it becomes more useful for paperwork, building relationships with clients, and better-paid work. Wise for managing money when you start teaching in Italy Move savings to EUR: Convert money from home before your first rent and deposit

Pay by card: Spend in euros while you wait for your first paycheck

Keep currencies in one place: Handle euro costs and money from abroad together Learn more about the Wise account No commitment required

Can you teach English in Italy? Yes, but there’s no single route. Teaching English in Italy can mean a full-time school role, hourly classes at a private language school, short-term work at a summer camp, business English for companies, or private lessons arranged around your own timetable. There are jobs available, but the key questions are whether your profile fits the type of job you want, and whether you already have the right to work in Italy or need an employer to start the visa process. Most people fall into one of these groups: EU, EEA, or Swiss citizens, who can usually apply to language schools, camps, and private students more easily

Qualified teachers looking for jobs at international or bilingual schools

Newly TEFL-qualified teachers looking for work at language schools (scuole di lingue), business English, or a mix of part-time jobs

Private tutors or freelancers combining income from private students and online lessons Choose the right route for your profile Route Likely employer Paperwork difficulty Pay potential Best next step EU citizen with TEFL Private language school, camps, tutoring Less Low to moderate Apply widely and ask about guaranteed hours Non-EU TEFL teacher Language school or program willing to sponsor High Low to moderate Check that you can get the right visa before relying on an offer Licensed classroom teacher International school or bilingual private school Moderate if you have the right to work, high if you need sponsorship Higher Apply through school hiring cycles and check credential recognition Private tutor or freelancer Private clients, companies, hybrid teaching Medium to high Varies Confirm your legal basis to work and invoice before advertising your services This is a general guide. Your situation depends on your nationality, qualifications, and the employer.

What qualifications do you need? The minimum requirements and what makes you competitive aren’t always the same. A private language school may accept a TEFL or TESOL certificate and some tutoring experience, while an international school will usually expect a degree, a teaching licence, and solid classroom experience. Italian becomes more important as you move towards better-paid or more independent work. You may be able to start with limited Italian in some roles, but paperwork, talking to parents, and finding local clients who pay more all become easier once you can hold a real conversation. Language schools, international schools, and private students also judge teachers differently. Schools may care most about classroom management and reliability, while private students often care about convenience, results, and whether you can communicate in Italian when needed. A practical checklist: A TEFL or TESOL certificate is commonly expected for entry-level jobs teaching English as a foreign language.

is commonly expected for entry-level jobs teaching English as a foreign language. A bachelor’s degree is common across many roles, even though not every employer requires one.

is common across many roles, even though not every employer requires one. A teaching licence matters most for international schools and more formal school jobs.

matters most for international schools and more formal school jobs. Classroom experience helps in competitive cities and with business English clients.

helps in competitive cities and with business English clients. Working in Italy can make a real difference to settling in and finding better local work.

How visas and work permits work in Italy When it comes to visas, your legal status matters more than your TEFL certificate. If you need a fuller overview of work visas in Italy, read that first, before treating any job advert as a realistic plan. You can check which visa applies to you on the Foreign Ministry’s official visa website, Visto per l’Italia. EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens usually have the simplest route, because they don’t need the employer-sponsored visa that most non-EU citizens need.

usually have the simplest route, because they don’t need the employer-sponsored visa that most non-EU citizens need. UK citizens and other non-EU citizens shouldn’t assume they can arrive as tourists and start working later. You can’t work on a tourist visa.

shouldn’t assume they can arrive as tourists and start working later. You can’t work on a tourist visa. For employed work , the employer usually applies for authorisation in Italy (nulla osta) through the immigration office at the local prefecture (Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione). The number of permits is limited by annual quotas set by the government (decreto flussi). Once the nulla osta is granted, you apply for a long-stay work visa at the Italian embassy or consulate. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region explains the process for employed workers (in Italian).

, the employer usually applies for authorisation in Italy (nulla osta) through the immigration office at the local prefecture (Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione). The number of permits is limited by annual quotas set by the government (decreto flussi). Once the nulla osta is granted, you apply for a long-stay work visa at the Italian embassy or consulate. The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region explains the process for employed workers (in Italian). After you arrive , non-EU citizens on a long-stay visa must apply for a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) within eight working days. How you apply depends on the type of visa. For employed work, you usually start at the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione.

, non-EU citizens on a long-stay visa must apply for a residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) within eight working days. How you apply depends on the type of visa. For employed work, you usually start at the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione. Student visas can allow limited work, but they aren’t a shortcut into full-time teaching. Even when a school is willing to help, consulate appointments, preparing documents, and local processing times can slow things down. That’s one reason why many private schools prefer candidates who already have the right to work. Visas & Immigration Italian visas: how to immigrate to Italy in 2026 Read more EU citizens vs non-EU citizens EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens: the move is usually more straightforward. Living elsewhere in the EU can make the logistics easier, but your nationality is what decides your right to work in Italy. UK and other non-EU citizens: the bar is higher. Employers often prefer candidates who already have the right to work in Italy, so don’t assume sponsorship is standard just because a school sounds interested.

Where English teachers usually find work Jobs teaching English in Italy are spread across very different types of employers. A role at a private language school can look nothing like a job at an international school, even if both are described as teaching English. For most newcomers, private language schools are the likeliest starting point. State school jobs are usually harder to get unless you have stronger qualifications, stronger Italian, or access to a specific assistant programme. International schools are a separate part of the market, and recruit more like primary and secondary schools than like TEFL centres. Business English can be a good next step if you’re already confident in teaching adults and can travel between clients’ offices. State school assistant programmes and summer camps can help newer teachers gain experience, but they tend to be more limited, shorter, or seasonal. Private tutoring looks flexible on paper, but travel time, cancellations, and the rules on invoicing can quickly reduce what you earn. Common teaching settings include: private language schools, often teaching children, teenagers, adults, or exam preparation classes

international schools, usually for qualified teachers with experience in mainstream schools

assistant or support roles in state schools, where available, often with stricter eligibility rules

summer camps, which are usually short-term and seasonal

business English, often for professionals before or after office hours

private tutoring, either alongside another job or as freelance work, if your legal status allows it Insider tip: Many language school jobs advertise an hourly rate that looks good at first, but the timetable may be spread across afternoons and evenings. Ask about guaranteed weekly hours before you compare offers. Private language schools, international schools, and tutoring Requirements at international schools in Italy are usually much closer to mainstream school hiring than to TEFL hiring. Route Typical qualifications Typical schedule Pay potential Visa fit Private language schools TEFL often expected, degree commonly preferred Afternoons, evenings, some Saturdays Moderate Sometimes possible, but schools are often cautious International schools Degree, teaching license, school experience Daytime school hours, steadier calendar Highest of the three Better if you are a strong candidate, still competitive Private tutoring Depends on reputation and client base Flexible but irregular Good hourly rates, less stable income Only possible if your legal status allows it The hourly rate is only part of the picture. You also need a legal way to invoice or declare your income, usually with a VAT number (partita IVA) if you’re self-employed, enough local demand, and a timetable that still works when a few students cancel. Education International schools in Italy Read more

Salary, living costs, and what to expect An English teacher’s salary in Italy is best seen as a range, not a guarantee. The figures below are estimates as of September 2026. Pay depends on the type of contract, the city, your qualifications, and your hours, so check current job adverts. A first-year teacher may notice a gap between the advertised pay and what they actually have to live on. Twenty teaching hours a week may sound manageable, but late-afternoon timetables, unpaid gaps between lessons, and extra travel can make money tight, especially in cities with a higher cost of living in Italy. Route Indicative pay What to watch Private language schools €1,000 to €1,600 a month Scattered hours can reduce your actual monthly earnings Business English or private tutoring €15 to €30 an hour Travel, cancellations, and tax status matter International schools €2,000 to €3,500+ a month More competition and higher qualification requirements Camps or assistant-style roles Lower or seasonal, sometimes with room and meals Short contracts and quieter periods out of season About Italy The cost of living in Italy in 2026 Read more

Best cities in Italy for English teachers The right city isn’t always the most famous one. Weigh up the number of jobs, demand for business English, competition, and how far your pay will go. Rome: a wide variety of jobs, demand for private lessons, and a large expat community, but rents and competition are both high.

a wide variety of jobs, demand for private lessons, and a large expat community, but rents and competition are both high. Milan: a strong market for business English and corporate clients, and some international school jobs, but living costs are high.

a strong market for business English and corporate clients, and some international school jobs, but living costs are high. Bologna: often a good middle ground, with demand from students, a good quality of life, and a manageable size.

often a good middle ground, with demand from students, a good quality of life, and a manageable size. Naples: lower living costs can help teachers early in their careers, although the market can feel smaller and more dependent on personal connections.

lower living costs can help teachers early in their careers, although the market can feel smaller and more dependent on personal connections. Florence: attractive and culturally rich, with demand for language teaching linked to tourism and study abroad programmes, but many teachers want to live there too. Getting set up before your first week Plan your job search and your move together. A few practical steps can save you a lot of hassle. Get your codice fiscale early, because you may need it for contracts, payments, and renting a property in Italy

Follow the local steps for address registration or residence-permit paperwork that apply to your status

Set up a payment method and ask what your employer or landlord actually accepts, whether that is Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Banco BPM, or another option

Sort out a SIM card and local transport pass quickly if you will teach in more than one location

Check how and when you can access healthcare in Italy based on your permit or job status Employers and landlords may also ask for copies of your ID, your tax code, and sometimes proof of address before setting up your pay or signing a lease. If you’re moving money from another country, or still paying for things in more than one currency while you settle in, a Wise account can help you manage several currencies and pay by card in more than one country.