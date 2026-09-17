Best apps to make money in Italy for expats

Some international platforms pay in foreign currencies, in which case services such as Wise may be useful for receiving or converting payouts, depending on availability and fees. We reviewed these apps in September 2026 using official provider information, looking at their availability in Italy, earning opportunities, eligibility, fees, payouts, and basic safety; features and terms can change.

Top 5 apps to make money in Italy App Best for How you earn Payout type Biggest caveat Upwork Skilled remote work Freelance hourly or fixed-price projects Platform payout to bank or payment provider Strong competition can make it difficult to win your first projects Fiverr Packaged freelance services Selling predefined or custom freelance services Platform payout to bank or payment provider Popular categories can be highly competitive Subito Selling used goods locally Selling unwanted or second-hand items Cash in person or platform-supported payout Watch for scams and keep protected transactions within the platform Deliveroo Local delivery work Completing food-delivery orders Platform payout to bank Availability, demand, requirements, and earnings vary by location Prolific Paid online studies Completing research studies PayPal Study availability depends on your profile and demand We reviewed these apps in September 2026 using official provider information, checking their availability in Italy, earning use cases, payout options, and basic safety; availability and terms can change. Income earned through apps may be taxable in Italy, and regular or ongoing work can bring additional tax, social security, or self-employment requirements. Expats should also check that their immigration status gives them the right to carry out the relevant type of work.

Upwork Upwork is a good and well-established option if you want to make money online in Italy using an existing professional skill. It covers areas such as writing, design, virtual assistance, software development, and marketing, and freelancers can use their profiles, portfolios, and work history to demonstrate their experience. Beginners can use the platform, but finding your first clients can take time. Your chances can depend partly on how clearly you position your services, the quality of your work samples, and how closely your applications match the projects you apply for. Upwork is likely to suit expats with a marketable freelance skill more than those looking for quick, task-based earnings. Common pitfalls include setting rates too low, using generic proposals, and overlooking Upwork’s service fees when calculating what you will actually earn. Woman browsing internet on mobile phone while working on laptop computer at home If you receive international payments or need to convert currencies, services such as Wise may provide another way to manage your money, but check which Upwork withdrawal methods are currently available to you and compare any applicable fees and exchange rates. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website How to get paid from freelance platforms in Italy Before you accept regular freelance work, check the platform’s available payout methods and whether they suit your financial setup in Italy. If you regularly receive money from abroad, it can also help to understand international money transfers in Italy before choosing a payout route. Verify the payout currency, especially if your client pays in dollars or pounds.

Confirm whether the platform supports withdrawals to a bank account, PayPal, Payoneer, or another method.

Check the Italian tax and social-security rules that apply to your freelance income, as well as whether your immigration status permits the work if you are subject to work restrictions.

Fiverr Fiverr is built around clearly defined service listings, known as Gigs. Freelancers can offer services such as translation, proofreading, social media support, voice work, and design, with each Gig explaining what the client will receive, how much it costs, and how long delivery will take. Unlike relying solely on applications for individual freelance projects, Fiverr allows potential clients to discover your services through its marketplace. Sellers can offer a single service or create different packages, with options such as faster delivery, additional revisions, or other relevant extras. Clarity is important when setting up a Gig. Use a specific description, relevant search terms, suitable work samples or images, and clear pricing so potential clients can understand what you offer and what is included. For expats in Italy, Fiverr can provide a way to offer an existing skill to an international client base, although attracting orders can take time and there is no guarantee that a new Gig will generate income.

Subito Subito is an Italian classifieds platform where you can sell used items such as furniture, bikes, electronics, and household goods. It can be particularly useful for expats furnishing a home, downsizing, or clearing out belongings before a move. For bulky items, offering local collection can make the transaction simpler by avoiding the practicalities and cost of shipping. For suitable items sold at a distance, Subito also offers TuttoSubito, which supports integrated payments and shipping. When setting a price, check comparable listings in your area and describe the item’s condition accurately. Be alert to scams when dealing with prospective buyers. Subito warns users about buyers who try to move conversations away from its chat, send suspicious links or attachments, or ask sellers to enter card or banking details to receive a payment. For eligible distance sales, using Subito’s official payment and shipping system provides additional protection. Use clear photos in good light, including flaws.

State clearly whether you offer local collection, shipping, or both.

Give buyers enough information about the item’s condition, dimensions, and collection arrangements.

Verify that payment has been received through the agreed method before handing over or independently shipping an item. Senior Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If you are offering local collection, include enough location information in the listing to help buyers judge whether pickup is practical, without publishing unnecessary personal details. How to stay safe with local buyers in Italy Be cautious if someone pressures you to move the conversation to WhatsApp, email, or another service.

Keep communication within Subito’s official chat, particularly when using TuttoSubito.

For an in-person exchange, arrange to meet in a safe, public place where practical.

Never follow an external link or provide card details, banking credentials, or one-time security codes simply to receive a payment.