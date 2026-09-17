Best apps to make money in Italy for expats

Self-Employment
Looking to earn some extra money in Italy? Plenty of apps offer ways to make money on the side, but what matters is whether they actually work in Italy, how much you can realistically earn, and what risks or requirements are involved.
Some international platforms pay in foreign currencies, in which case services such as Wise may be useful for receiving or converting payouts, depending on availability and fees. We reviewed these apps in September 2026 using official provider information, looking at their availability in Italy, earning opportunities, eligibility, fees, payouts, and basic safety; features and terms can change.
|App
|Best for
|How you earn
|Payout type
|Biggest caveat
|Upwork
|Skilled remote work
|Freelance hourly or fixed-price projects
|Platform payout to bank or payment provider
|Strong competition can make it difficult to win your first projects
|Fiverr
|Packaged freelance services
|Selling predefined or custom freelance services
|Platform payout to bank or payment provider
|Popular categories can be highly competitive
|Subito
|Selling used goods locally
|Selling unwanted or second-hand items
|Cash in person or platform-supported payout
|Watch for scams and keep protected transactions within the platform
|Deliveroo
|Local delivery work
|Completing food-delivery orders
|Platform payout to bank
|Availability, demand, requirements, and earnings vary by location
|Prolific
|Paid online studies
|Completing research studies
|PayPal
|Study availability depends on your profile and demand
We reviewed these apps in September 2026 using official provider information, checking their availability in Italy, earning use cases, payout options, and basic safety; availability and terms can change.
Income earned through apps may be taxable in Italy, and regular or ongoing work can bring additional tax, social security, or self-employment requirements. Expats should also check that their immigration status gives them the right to carry out the relevant type of work.
Upwork is a good and well-established option if you want to make money online in Italy using an existing professional skill. It covers areas such as writing, design, virtual assistance, software development, and marketing, and freelancers can use their profiles, portfolios, and work history to demonstrate their experience.
Beginners can use the platform, but finding your first clients can take time. Your chances can depend partly on how clearly you position your services, the quality of your work samples, and how closely your applications match the projects you apply for.
Upwork is likely to suit expats with a marketable freelance skill more than those looking for quick, task-based earnings. Common pitfalls include setting rates too low, using generic proposals, and overlooking Upwork’s service fees when calculating what you will actually earn.
If you receive international payments or need to convert currencies, services such as Wise may provide another way to manage your money, but check which Upwork withdrawal methods are currently available to you and compare any applicable fees and exchange rates.
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Before you accept regular freelance work, check the platform’s available payout methods and whether they suit your financial setup in Italy. If you regularly receive money from abroad, it can also help to understand international money transfers in Italy before choosing a payout route.
Fiverr is built around clearly defined service listings, known as Gigs. Freelancers can offer services such as translation, proofreading, social media support, voice work, and design, with each Gig explaining what the client will receive, how much it costs, and how long delivery will take.
Unlike relying solely on applications for individual freelance projects, Fiverr allows potential clients to discover your services through its marketplace. Sellers can offer a single service or create different packages, with options such as faster delivery, additional revisions, or other relevant extras.
Clarity is important when setting up a Gig. Use a specific description, relevant search terms, suitable work samples or images, and clear pricing so potential clients can understand what you offer and what is included.
For expats in Italy, Fiverr can provide a way to offer an existing skill to an international client base, although attracting orders can take time and there is no guarantee that a new Gig will generate income.
Subito is an Italian classifieds platform where you can sell used items such as furniture, bikes, electronics, and household goods. It can be particularly useful for expats furnishing a home, downsizing, or clearing out belongings before a move.
For bulky items, offering local collection can make the transaction simpler by avoiding the practicalities and cost of shipping. For suitable items sold at a distance, Subito also offers TuttoSubito, which supports integrated payments and shipping. When setting a price, check comparable listings in your area and describe the item’s condition accurately.
Be alert to scams when dealing with prospective buyers. Subito warns users about buyers who try to move conversations away from its chat, send suspicious links or attachments, or ask sellers to enter card or banking details to receive a payment. For eligible distance sales, using Subito’s official payment and shipping system provides additional protection.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
If you are offering local collection, include enough location information in the listing to help buyers judge whether pickup is practical, without publishing unnecessary personal details.
Deliveroo offers a different type of earning opportunity from freelance and resale platforms: making local food deliveries by bicycle, scooter, or car. Whether it is an option for you depends first on whether Deliveroo operates in your area, so check the platform’s current delivery-zone map before applying.
Riders in Italy must be over 18, have a compatible smartphone and their own bicycle, scooter, or car, and provide an IBAN in their name. Applicants also need to demonstrate their right to work in Italy, and Deliveroo asks non-EU citizens for a valid residence permit. Additional requirements apply when using a scooter or car, including a driving licence.
This can suit people looking for flexible, active work that they can fit around other commitments, although available orders and potential earnings can vary. Deliveroo allows riders to choose when to go online, subject to how the relevant delivery zone operates, and riders can see the fee offered for an order before deciding whether to accept it.
Prolific lets people earn money by taking part in online research studies and is currently available to participants living in Italy. Most new participants join a waitlist first; if invited, they must complete Prolific’s onboarding and verification requirements before taking part in studies.
How many studies you can access varies. Researchers may target participants with particular characteristics or experience, while some studies are made available more broadly, so the number and type of opportunities you see can depend on your profile, researcher demand, and study availability.
Prolific pays participants in pounds sterling or US dollars rather than using a points-based rewards system. However, study availability is not guaranteed, so it is better treated as a potential source of occasional extra income rather than a predictable income stream.
Prolific currently uses PayPal for participant cash-outs, with a standard minimum threshold of £6/$6 across your approved balances. Check the latest eligibility and payment rules before signing up, particularly if PayPal availability or currency conversion matters to you.
FAQ
Yes, but the answer depends on your nationality, residence status, and the kind of work you are doing. Occasional resale is not the same as regular freelance or delivery work, so non-EU readers should check their visas and immigration status in Italy before treating app income as ongoing work.
App income in Italy is not automatically tax-free. Italy’s tax authority distinguishes between occasional self-employed activity and habitual self-employed activity, so if the income becomes regular, it is wise to check the rules in Expatica’s Italy income tax guide and then verify the current position with official guidance or a tax professional.
Subito covers a broad range of second-hand goods, including furniture, household items, electronics, clothing, and bicycles, and supports both local transactions and shipping for eligible items.
Vinted is another option, particularly for second-hand clothing, shoes, accessories, and other categories supported by its Italian marketplace. Check each platform’s current categories, fees, payment arrangements, and shipping options before choosing where to list an item.
Earnings vary considerably according to the activity, your skills, demand, location, time spent, and the platform’s fees and payment structure. Selling your own possessions generally provides one-off proceeds, research platforms only pay when suitable studies are available, delivery earnings depend on available orders and fees, and freelance income depends on factors such as your rates and ability to secure paid projects. Treat advertised earning figures cautiously and check each platform’s current terms before relying on it as a source of income.
(accessed 7th September 2026)
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