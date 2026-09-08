Miriam Kaufmann Marquezim

Miriam is a copywriter and proofreader specialising in technology and B2C content. She helps individuals and businesses find their voice, strengthen their brands, and turn complex ideas and stories into clear, engaging content. At Expatica, she writes and edits practical, informative content for expats, drawing on her own experience of navigating life in a new country. When she’s not writing for work, Miriam enjoys writing family stories and documenting her journey of learning different languages.