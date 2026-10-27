Traveling to Italy with prescription medication

Always check a medicine by its active ingredient rather than its brand name, and carry paperwork that clearly shows the medicine is yours. This guide explains which documents to bring, which controlled medicines need extra checks, how to pack, and where to get help in Italy. This guide is general information, not medical or legal advice. Rules can change, so check with your doctor and the relevant authorities before you travel.

Key takeaways Ordinary prescription medicines: You can usually bring them if the quantity matches the length of your stay. Carry them in their original, labelled packaging, with your prescription, written at least in English, and a note of the active ingredient.

You can usually bring them if the quantity matches the length of your stay. Carry them in their original, labelled packaging, with your prescription, written at least in English, and a note of the active ingredient. Controlled medicines: Some stimulants, sedatives, strong painkillers, and similar medicines are subject to stricter checks in Italy. Extra documents, limits on quantities, and further checks may apply.

Some stimulants, sedatives, strong painkillers, and similar medicines are subject to stricter checks in Italy. Extra documents, limits on quantities, and further checks may apply. Packing: Keep essential medicines in your hand luggage, leave tablets in their original packaging until you arrive, and check any storage temperature requirements before you travel.

Keep essential medicines in your hand luggage, leave tablets in their original packaging until you arrive, and check any storage temperature requirements before you travel. Getting more medicine in Italy: Start at a pharmacy (farmacia), but don’t assume a prescription from outside Italy will be accepted.

Start at a pharmacy (farmacia), but don’t assume a prescription from outside Italy will be accepted. If something goes wrong: Go to an on-duty pharmacy (farmacia di turno) for help outside normal opening hours, contact the out-of-hours medical service (guardia medica) for urgent problems that aren’t emergencies, and call 112 or go to the emergency department (pronto soccorso) in an emergency. Wise for unexpected healthcare costs in Italy Convert before you go: Change money into euros ahead of your trip

Pay by card: Cover a clinic, pharmacy or other unexpected cost in Italy

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Can you bring prescription medication to Italy? You can usually bring prescription medicines to Italy, as long as the quantity matches the length of your stay and you carry a valid prescription written at least in English. The paperwork depends on what the medicine contains: ordinary medicines are usually simpler, while medicines containing controlled substances, such as some strong painkillers, sleeping pills, or ADHD medicines, need extra checks before you travel. For these, see the Ministry of Health’s guide to travelling with medicines containing controlled substances. It’s more complicated if the medicine may count as a controlled substance, if the quantity looks larger than you’d need, or if the packaging doesn’t clearly show what the medicine is. Customs checks, airport security checks, and the rules for getting more medicine in Italy are separate, so a medicine you can pack may still be hard to replace once you’ve arrived. Before you leave, check: the active ingredient, not just the brand name

whether the medicine may fall under the rules for controlled substances

whether the quantity and your documents make sense for the length of your trip

Which documents should you carry? Officials may not ask to see every document, but good paperwork can make your journey easier and help if you need medical support in Italy. It shows that the medicine is for your own treatment, and helps avoid confusion when the brand names in Italy differ from the ones you know at home. According to Italy’s traveller’s customs guide, if you’re travelling from outside the EU, you should carry a valid prescription written at least in English, and show it to customs or health officers if they ask. Bring: your prescription, written at least in English, ideally showing the medicine’s name, active ingredient, and dosage

the medicine in its original, labelled packaging

a doctor’s letter for any medicine that may raise questions

a simple list of the active ingredients, strengths, and daily doses

proof that the medicine is yours, such as labels showing the same name as your passport

contact details for your doctor or clinic What to include in a doctor’s letter A useful letter includes your full name as shown in your passport, your condition in general terms, the name and active ingredient of each medicine, the dose, the quantity you’re carrying, and the prescriber’s contact details. It can also help to include the form of the medicine, such as tablets or injections, because the rules for controlled medicines can depend on the active ingredient, the dose, and the form. If possible, ask for the letter in English. A doctor’s letter doesn’t override Italian law. However, it can make it easier to explain your treatment if customs officers, airline staff, or an Italian doctor ask questions.

Which medicines need extra checks? Pay extra attention if your treatment includes a medicine that may be treated as a controlled substance or that could attract closer scrutiny because of its active ingredient, dose, or form. In practice, that often means some stimulants, sedatives, strong pain medicines, and some injectable treatments. This is different from carrying a routine course of blood pressure tablets or thyroid medicine in clearly labeled boxes. Italy does not publish one simple traveler-friendly list that covers every product name from every country, so the safer approach is to verify the active ingredient against official Italian guidance and the Italy entry on the INCB traveler rules page. Use this quick check before you fly: Look up the active ingredient, not only the brand name

Check the Italian Ministry of Health guidance for medicines containing controlled substances

Review the Italy section on the INCB traveler regulations page if the medicine may be internationally controlled Controlled substances and the 30-day rule The Italian Ministry of Health and the Italy entry on the INCB traveler rules page set out stricter documentation for medicines containing internationally controlled substances. For these medicines, official guidance often uses a 30-day maximum benchmark for validity or quantity, tied to the supporting certificate and prescription details. That stricter framing should not be applied to every prescription medicine. If you are departing from another Schengen country, you may also see guidance about a Schengen certificate for medication or other home-country paperwork for certain controlled medicines, so verify that point before travel instead of assuming it always applies.

How to pack medication for the trip Careful packing helps you avoid damage, delay, and awkward questions at the airport. Keep the medicine in original packaging so the label, dose, and patient name stay clear. Carry enough for the trip plus a small delay buffer rather than moving pills into an unlabeled organizer before arrival. Keep essential treatment easy to reach in your hand luggage instead of burying it in checked baggage. For example, if you take a daily prescription and your return is delayed by two days, a small extra supply can save you from scrambling for a same-day appointment in an unfamiliar town. Hand luggage, liquids, and temperature-sensitive medication Airport security rules are separate from customs rules, so think about both. Tablets and capsules are usually the simplest to carry, while liquids, injectable supplies, and temperature-sensitive medicines often need more planning, supporting papers, and careful storage. Keep life-saving medication close to you, use a cool bag if the leaflet requires temperature control, and check the official storage instructions before you leave. Tablets are often easier to manage in summer travel conditions than liquid forms, but your own prescription directions still come first.

Common mistakes travelers make Relying only on the brand name. Note the active ingredient too, because the brand name in Italy may be different.

Note the active ingredient too, because the brand name in Italy may be different. Packing loose pills without labels. Keep medicines in their original packaging until you arrive, so you can show what they are.

Keep medicines in their original packaging until you arrive, so you can show what they are. Assuming a prescription from home will work automatically. Italian pharmacy rules are separate, and you may need a local doctor to issue a new prescription.

Italian pharmacy rules are separate, and you may need a local doctor to issue a new prescription. Leaving checks until the day you travel. Questions about controlled medicines are easier to sort out before you leave.

Questions about controlled medicines are easier to sort out before you leave. Waiting until your last dose. Getting more medicine in Italy can take time, especially if you need to see a doctor first.

Practical Italy and Schengen tips before you fly Do a final check a few days before you leave, not on the way to the airport. Save the official pages you need to your phone, such as Italy’s traveller’s customs guide and the European Commission’s guide to prescriptions. Carry paper copies of your key documents, and check whether any country you’ll pass through on the way has its own rules on controlled medicines. If you might need private medical care while you’re in Italy, Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Italy is worth reading before you leave. Some travellers also open a Wise account before they go, so they can convert money into euros and pay by card in several countries if they need to pay a clinic, pharmacy, or other unexpected cost. Wise Europe is not a bank. It’s an authorised payment institution.