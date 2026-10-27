Traveling to Italy with prescription medication

Always check a medicine by its active ingredient rather than its brand name, and carry paperwork that clearly shows the medicine is yours. This guide explains which documents to bring, which controlled medicines need extra checks, how to pack, and where to get help in Italy.
This guide is general information, not medical or legal advice. Rules can change, so check with your doctor and the relevant authorities before you travel.
Key takeaways
- Ordinary prescription medicines: You can usually bring them if the quantity matches the length of your stay. Carry them in their original, labelled packaging, with your prescription, written at least in English, and a note of the active ingredient.
- Controlled medicines: Some stimulants, sedatives, strong painkillers, and similar medicines are subject to stricter checks in Italy. Extra documents, limits on quantities, and further checks may apply.
- Packing: Keep essential medicines in your hand luggage, leave tablets in their original packaging until you arrive, and check any storage temperature requirements before you travel.
- Getting more medicine in Italy: Start at a pharmacy (farmacia), but don’t assume a prescription from outside Italy will be accepted.
- If something goes wrong: Go to an on-duty pharmacy (farmacia di turno) for help outside normal opening hours, contact the out-of-hours medical service (guardia medica) for urgent problems that aren’t emergencies, and call 112 or go to the emergency department (pronto soccorso) in an emergency.
Wise for unexpected healthcare costs in Italy
- Convert before you go: Change money into euros ahead of your trip
- Pay by card: Cover a clinic, pharmacy or other unexpected cost in Italy
- Keep a euro buffer: Hold funds ready in case you need to see a doctor
No commitment required
Can you bring prescription medication to Italy?
You can usually bring prescription medicines to Italy, as long as the quantity matches the length of your stay and you carry a valid prescription written at least in English. The paperwork depends on what the medicine contains: ordinary medicines are usually simpler, while medicines containing controlled substances, such as some strong painkillers, sleeping pills, or ADHD medicines, need extra checks before you travel. For these, see the Ministry of Health’s guide to travelling with medicines containing controlled substances.
It’s more complicated if the medicine may count as a controlled substance, if the quantity looks larger than you’d need, or if the packaging doesn’t clearly show what the medicine is. Customs checks, airport security checks, and the rules for getting more medicine in Italy are separate, so a medicine you can pack may still be hard to replace once you’ve arrived.
Before you leave, check:
- the active ingredient, not just the brand name
- whether the medicine may fall under the rules for controlled substances
- whether the quantity and your documents make sense for the length of your trip
Which documents should you carry?
Officials may not ask to see every document, but good paperwork can make your journey easier and help if you need medical support in Italy. It shows that the medicine is for your own treatment, and helps avoid confusion when the brand names in Italy differ from the ones you know at home.
According to Italy’s traveller’s customs guide, if you’re travelling from outside the EU, you should carry a valid prescription written at least in English, and show it to customs or health officers if they ask.
Bring:
- your prescription, written at least in English, ideally showing the medicine’s name, active ingredient, and dosage
- the medicine in its original, labelled packaging
- a doctor’s letter for any medicine that may raise questions
- a simple list of the active ingredients, strengths, and daily doses
- proof that the medicine is yours, such as labels showing the same name as your passport
- contact details for your doctor or clinic
What to include in a doctor’s letter
A useful letter includes your full name as shown in your passport, your condition in general terms, the name and active ingredient of each medicine, the dose, the quantity you’re carrying, and the prescriber’s contact details. It can also help to include the form of the medicine, such as tablets or injections, because the rules for controlled medicines can depend on the active ingredient, the dose, and the form. If possible, ask for the letter in English.
A doctor’s letter doesn’t override Italian law. However, it can make it easier to explain your treatment if customs officers, airline staff, or an Italian doctor ask questions.
Which medicines need extra checks?
Pay extra attention if your treatment includes a medicine that may be treated as a controlled substance or that could attract closer scrutiny because of its active ingredient, dose, or form. In practice, that often means some stimulants, sedatives, strong pain medicines, and some injectable treatments.
This is different from carrying a routine course of blood pressure tablets or thyroid medicine in clearly labeled boxes. Italy does not publish one simple traveler-friendly list that covers every product name from every country, so the safer approach is to verify the active ingredient against official Italian guidance and the Italy entry on the INCB traveler rules page.
Use this quick check before you fly:
- Look up the active ingredient, not only the brand name
- Check the Italian Ministry of Health guidance for medicines containing controlled substances
- Review the Italy section on the INCB traveler regulations page if the medicine may be internationally controlled
Controlled substances and the 30-day rule
The Italian Ministry of Health and the Italy entry on the INCB traveler rules page set out stricter documentation for medicines containing internationally controlled substances. For these medicines, official guidance often uses a 30-day maximum benchmark for validity or quantity, tied to the supporting certificate and prescription details.
That stricter framing should not be applied to every prescription medicine. If you are departing from another Schengen country, you may also see guidance about a Schengen certificate for medication or other home-country paperwork for certain controlled medicines, so verify that point before travel instead of assuming it always applies.
How to pack medication for the trip
Careful packing helps you avoid damage, delay, and awkward questions at the airport.
- Keep the medicine in original packaging so the label, dose, and patient name stay clear.
- Carry enough for the trip plus a small delay buffer rather than moving pills into an unlabeled organizer before arrival.
- Keep essential treatment easy to reach in your hand luggage instead of burying it in checked baggage.
For example, if you take a daily prescription and your return is delayed by two days, a small extra supply can save you from scrambling for a same-day appointment in an unfamiliar town.
Hand luggage, liquids, and temperature-sensitive medication
Airport security rules are separate from customs rules, so think about both. Tablets and capsules are usually the simplest to carry, while liquids, injectable supplies, and temperature-sensitive medicines often need more planning, supporting papers, and careful storage.
Keep life-saving medication close to you, use a cool bag if the leaflet requires temperature control, and check the official storage instructions before you leave. Tablets are often easier to manage in summer travel conditions than liquid forms, but your own prescription directions still come first.
What if you need a refill or a doctor in Italy?
If your medicine is lost, delayed, or running low, start at a pharmacy (farmacia). The pharmacist can tell you whether the medicine is available in Italy, whether you need an Italian prescription, and whether an equivalent product is sold under a different name.
Whether you can use your existing prescription depends on where it was issued. A prescription from a doctor in another EU country is valid in Italy, although the pharmacist will apply Italian rules, and your medicine may not be available or may be sold under a different name. For details, see the European Commission’s guide to using a prescription in another EU country. Prescriptions from outside the EU usually can’t be dispensed in Italy, so you may need an Italian doctor to issue a new one.
If you need a prescription, the next step is usually a local doctor, a private clinic, or the out-of-hours medical service (guardia medica), rather than waiting until your last dose. At night, at weekends, and on public holidays, the guardia medica can prescribe medicines needed to continue a treatment if stopping it could make your condition worse. In many regions, you can reach it on 116117; otherwise, check the local health authority’s website.
Can you use a foreign prescription in Italy?
Sometimes, but don’t count on it. A prescription from another EU country is valid in Italy, but the pharmacist will apply Italian dispensing rules, and the medicine must be authorised and available in Italy. To make it easier for a pharmacist to understand, ask your doctor to use the medicine’s common name (its active ingredient) rather than the brand name, which may differ between countries.
A prescription from the US, the UK, or another country outside the EU is less likely to be accepted at an Italian pharmacy. EU countries aren’t obliged to recognise prescriptions from outside the EU, so you may need an Italian doctor to review your records and issue a new prescription. That’s another reason to carry a list of your medicines by active ingredient, not just brand name. For more details, see the European Commission’s FAQs on using a prescription in another EU country.
Where to get help quickly
Where to go depends on the problem:
- Pharmacy (farmacia): for identifying medicines and basic advice.
- On-duty pharmacy (farmacia di turno): open when other pharmacies are closed, such as at night or on public holidays.
- Out-of-hours medical service (guardia medica, officially continuità assistenziale): for urgent problems that aren’t emergencies, at night, at weekends, and on public holidays. In many regions, you can reach it on 116117.
- Emergency department (pronto soccorso): for emergencies. In a medical emergency, call 112 (or 118 where 112 is not yet active).
Some expats and longer-term visitors take out private health insurance from international insurers such as Cigna, which can make it easier to see private doctors and clinics. Cover depends on the policy, and insurance doesn’t replace a doctor’s clinical judgement.
Practical tip: If you need medicine outside normal opening hours and it isn’t an emergency, look for the nearest farmacia di turno before going to the emergency department. Pharmacies usually display the current rota on their door.
Common mistakes travelers make
- Relying only on the brand name. Note the active ingredient too, because the brand name in Italy may be different.
- Packing loose pills without labels. Keep medicines in their original packaging until you arrive, so you can show what they are.
- Assuming a prescription from home will work automatically. Italian pharmacy rules are separate, and you may need a local doctor to issue a new prescription.
- Leaving checks until the day you travel. Questions about controlled medicines are easier to sort out before you leave.
- Waiting until your last dose. Getting more medicine in Italy can take time, especially if you need to see a doctor first.
Practical Italy and Schengen tips before you fly
Do a final check a few days before you leave, not on the way to the airport. Save the official pages you need to your phone, such as Italy’s traveller’s customs guide and the European Commission’s guide to prescriptions. Carry paper copies of your key documents, and check whether any country you’ll pass through on the way has its own rules on controlled medicines.
If you might need private medical care while you’re in Italy, Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Italy is worth reading before you leave. Some travellers also open a Wise account before they go, so they can convert money into euros and pay by card in several countries if they need to pay a clinic, pharmacy, or other unexpected cost. Wise Europe is not a bank. It’s an authorised payment institution.
Final thoughts
Traveling to Italy with prescription medication is usually straightforward if you plan ahead and treat the three questions separately. These are bringing the medicine into the country, getting it through airport security, and getting more once you’re there.
For most ordinary medicines, the basics are the same. Bring only the quantity that matches your trip, plus a small buffer for delays. Keep everything in its original, labelled packaging in your hand luggage. Carry a prescription written at least in English, with the active ingredient noted. A doctor’s letter can help explain your treatment, but it doesn’t override Italian law. If your medicine may count as a controlled substance, check the active ingredient against the Ministry of Health and INCB guidance well before you fly, rather than at the airport.
It also helps to plan for the possibility that you’ll need more medicine. A prescription from another EU country is valid in Italy, but the pharmacist will still apply Italian rules. A prescription from outside the EU will often need to be replaced by an Italian doctor. Start at a farmacia, use the farmacia di turno or guardia medica outside normal hours, and call 112 in an emergency. With the right paperwork and a few days of preparation, you can travel with confidence and focus on your trip.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about traveling to Italy with prescription medication
Do I need a doctor’s letter for medication in Italy?
Not always, but it’s a useful document to carry. It’s particularly helpful for prescription medicines that might raise questions, for injectable medicines, and for any treatment that could be mistaken for a controlled medicine. If possible, ask for the letter in English.
Can I bring ADHD medication to Italy?
Don’t assume it will be accepted at an Italian pharmacy. Italian dispensing rules, whether the medicine is available in Italy, and the format of the prescription all matter, so you may need a local doctor to issue an Italian prescription. Check the active ingredient against the Ministry of Health’s guidance on travelling with controlled medicines well before you travel, and carry all your supporting documents.
Can I use a U.S. or UK prescription in Italy?
Do not assume it will be accepted directly. Italian dispensing rules, product availability, and prescription format all matter, and a local doctor may need to issue an Italian prescription.
How much medication can I bring to Italy?
For ordinary medicines, the quantity should match the length of your stay, according to Italy’s traveller’s customs guide. Carry a valid prescription, written at least in English, in case customs or health officers ask to see it. Controlled medicines may be subject to stricter rules on quantities and documents.
What if I lose my medication in Italy?
Start at a pharmacy, and show any prescription, packaging, or doctor’s letter you have. If it isn’t an emergency, the pharmacist or a local doctor can advise you on what to do next. If your symptoms are life-threatening, call 112 or go to the emergency department (pronto soccorso).
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Travelling Internationally with Medicines Containing Controlled Substances, Ministero della Salute
- Presenting a prescription in another EU country, Your Europe
- Prescriptions abroad: expenses and reimbursements, Your Europe
- Country Regulations for Travellers Carrying Medicines Containing Controlled Substances, INCB – INTERNATIONAL NARCOTICS CONTROL BOARD