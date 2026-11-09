Italy reciprocal health agreement with Australia

Key takeaways Short stay within 6 months: The Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA) may help with essential public care.

The Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA) may help with essential public care. Residency transition: Private coverage often protects the biggest gap.

Private coverage often protects the biggest gap. SSN (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale) access: Registration changes your healthcare route, but not every waiting time or out-of-pocket cost. Wise for paying healthcare costs in Italy from AUD Convert AUD to EUR: Cover medicines, tests and private bills in euros

Keep funds ready: Hold money for costs the agreement doesn't cover

See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you convert Explore the Wise Account

What the Italy-Australia agreement actually covers Under Services Australia’s guidance, the reciprocal health care agreement applies to essential care that can’t wait until you get home, through the healthcare system in Italy. That matters because the same doctor or hospital building can sometimes offer both public and private appointments. The agreement only helps when you’re treated through the public pathway. Public hospital treatment as an inpatient or outpatient in public or authorized hospitals

GP and specialist care from public clinics, health centers, and authorized public settings

Urgent dental care at public hospitals

Care arranged through the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, or SSN, rather than a private booking Who can use it and for how long? For Australians, the clock starts on the day you arrive in Italy and lasts up to 6 months. It covers temporary access, so longer stays still need an SSN or insurance plan. Arrival in Italy starts the 6-month period

Eligibility still depends on meeting the agreement rules

Longer stays usually mean checking SSN access or private coverage early Expatica’s guide to The healthcare system in Italy Read more What counts as medically necessary care? In practice, medically necessary care means treatment a public provider decides can’t reasonably wait until you return to Australia. The decision sits with the treating service, not with Medicare or with you. A broken wrist after a fall is likely to qualify.

A planned non-urgent checkup or routine private screening usually doesn’t.

What the agreement does not cover The agreement helps with essential public treatment, but it doesn’t turn every healthcare cost in Italy into a public entitlement. Services Australia says you may still need to pay for medicines and tests, and Smartraveller warns that reciprocal care isn’t a substitute for insurance. Private treatment, non-urgent care, and evacuation costs sit outside the safety net. Medicines aren’t covered under the reciprocal agreement, and you may also need to pay for medical tests

Private doctors, clinics, or hospitals

Non-urgent planned treatment

Medical evacuation, repatriation, and other travel-insurance costs

Treatment for ongoing health conditions you already had when you arrived in Italy Why it isn’t a substitute for insurance Even if you’re healthy, the risk is assuming public help equals full protection. Smartraveller is clear that reciprocal agreements don’t replace insurance, especially if you want private care, need evacuation, or face excluded costs. Private treatment usually means private bills

Evacuation or repatriation can be very expensive

Excluded or non-urgent care can still leave you paying

Which health coverage route fits your situation in Italy The right answer changes with your stage of the move. In practice, the best answer depends on whether you’re temporary, mid-transition, or already SSN-eligible. The following table compares what you can rely on at different stages, what may still cost you, and your next steps. Situation What you can rely on What may still cost you Best next step Short stay, first 6 months RHCA for essential public care Medicines, tests, private treatment Carry passport and Medicare card Residency transition, paperwork pending Private coverage while RHCA may still help Gaps before SSN or visa administration is complete Keep coverage active and check ASL steps SSN-eligible resident SSN for everyday public care Tickets, waits, or private extras Register with ASL and get Tessera Sanitaria Wants faster or broader coverage Private insurance as backup Premiums or exclusions Compare plans for your real gap The next comparison shows the main healthcare route, potential limitations, and practical action for each residency stage. Question Temporary stay Residency transition SSN-eligible resident Best route RHCA for essential public care Private coverage while paperwork settles SSN as main route Watch out for 6-month limit Assuming public coverage has started Regional waits and tickets Next action Carry passport and Medicare card Check visa coverage and ASL steps Choose GP and compare private backup A common mistake is stopping the decision at “Does Medicare work here?” The real test is whether your current status gives you reliable day-to-day access without surprise bills or gaps. You are in Italy temporarily If you’re newly arrived and still within the first 6 months, start with the RHCA route for essential public treatment. Carry your passport and Medicare card, and think ahead if your stay may run longer. Use a public clinic, GP, or authorized hospital first

Ask to be treated through the public system

Check whether private coverage is wiser if you may stay beyond 6 months You are moving long term or waiting on residency paperwork You may be in Italy long term, but your permesso di soggiorno (residence permit), ASL registration, or visa-linked insurance may still be unfinished, so don’t assume public coverage has started automatically. Check what your visa or consulate expects for insurance

Keep private coverage active until SSN access is confirmed

Bring your codice fiscale (tax identification number) and residence paperwork to ASL appointments You are already eligible for the SSN Once you can register with the SSN, reciprocal coverage stops being the main question. Your focus shifts to completing ASL registration, getting a Tessera Sanitaria (Italian health card), and deciding whether private insurance would still make life easier. Register with your local ASL

Choose a GP and follow the public referral path

Compare private coverage if speed or provider choice matters to you See Is healthcare free in Italy? Costs, coverage, and access and Guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026. Expatica’s guide to Guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026 Read more

How to use the agreement in practice Use the RHCA through the public system and check costs before anything extra is booked. 1 Choose the public route first. Start with a public clinic, a public GP, or an authorized hospital department, not a private booking desk. 2 Say you want treatment under Australia’s reciprocal agreement and ask whether you’re being seen as a public patient. 3 Show your passport and current Medicare card, and keep copies of any other documents you have for your move. 4 Before tests or follow-up care, ask what is covered, what may need a ticket sanitario (healthcare copayment), and what would be billed privately. 5 Keep all receipts. If you also have private insurance, you may need them for claims or reimbursement. Before confirming any appointment, ask whether the clinic or department is treating you as an SSN patient or as a private patient. Even inside a hospital, some visits can be booked privately unless you follow the public pathway. What documents to carry and show The official proof is simple, but losing time at reception is common when documents are buried in a bag or phone folder. Keep the core items together and easy to show. Australian passport

Current Medicare card

Residence or visa paperwork if you have it

Codice fiscale or ASL paperwork if you’re mid-move

Printed copies as a backup if your phone dies Where to go for care in Italy Choose the wrong route and you may be billed privately, even inside a hospital that also treats public patients. Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy: first stop for routine public care once you’re registered

Public clinic or health center: useful for non-emergency care in the public system

Hospitals in Italy and pronto soccorso, or emergency room: for urgent or serious problems, not minor routine issues

112: call for emergencies, or read Emergency numbers in Italy before you need it Expatica’s guide to Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy Read more

When Australians can join the SSN and where private coverage still helps The reciprocal agreement is a bridge, not a long-term membership route. Australians may join Italy’s public system through work, family, study, retirement-related, or other residence routes, depending on status. Even with SSN access, some expats keep private insurance because waiting times, regional differences, and English-language support can still vary. SSN access routes Australians should check Nationality alone doesn’t open the door. Your work basis, residence permit, and local ASL rules matter more. The following table summarizes common residency routes and what to verify locally before assuming you’re eligible. Route Who it often fits What to verify locally Workers Regular employees or self-employed residents Check permit status and ASL rules Family members Some dependents or reunification cases Check sponsorship and residence documents Students or retirees Some long-stay students or pension-based residents Check voluntary SSN rules and fees Other residents Status-based cases that don’t fit neatly Ask the local ASL which route applies Why some residents still keep private insurance Public coverage can be very good, but it doesn’t remove every friction point. Some residents still buy private plans for quicker appointments, more choice, or easier access to English-speaking support. Shorter waits for specialists or diagnostics

Access to private hospitals or consultants

Help with direct billing or reimbursement paperwork

Long-term international options such as Cigna international healthcare insurance To compare options side by side, use Expatica’s Italy health insurance comparison page.

How to choose private health insurance without overbuying coverage Once you know the gap you’re filling, private insurance is easier to compare. Focus on the coverage you’ll actually use in Italy. What to compare in an expat policy Don’t buy a plan for headline benefits alone. Compare the features that affect booking, paying, and claiming in real life. Deductible and out-of-pocket limit

Direct billing versus reimbursement

Outpatient and inpatient coverage

Geography and pre-existing condition rules

Claims friction and waiting periods This table highlights common weaknesses in private insurance policies and why they may matter when you need treatment. Factor Weak point Why it matters Deductible High cost first Cash flow risk Direct billing Pay first Claims can be slow Outpatient and inpatient scope Gaps in tests or physiotherapy Common day-to-day costs Geography, pre-existing conditions, and waiting periods Limits or exclusions Check travel and chronic care Where Cigna and a Wise Account fit If you want private coverage during a visa or residency gap, Cigna international healthcare insurance is one option to compare. A Wise Account helps with money movement, not healthcare coverage. Cigna can help where public coverage leaves real gaps.

A Wise account can help move AUD to EUR for premiums or bills.

It may also help while you set up banking with Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, or Poste Italiane.

Common mistakes Australians make with reciprocal coverage Most costly problems come from assumptions. If you treat RHCA as a full policy, or assume public access starts automatically, you can lose time or pay more when you’re ill. Assuming all public care is free

Forgetting the 6-month limit

Accidentally booking private treatment

Canceling private coverage too early

Arriving without a passport or Medicare card