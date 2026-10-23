Starting a business in Europe as a foreigner

Foreign founders can often build in Europe, but it’s important to select the correct country and entity type to ensure frictionless access to the market. This guide covers how to compare countries, choose a structure, handle registration, budget for costs, and plan day-to-day money movement with fewer surprises. This guide is for information only, and does not constitute tax, legal or immigration advice. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways Europe is not one legal market. EU rules shape some areas, but company registration, taxes, labor rules, and licensing still work country by country.

Owning a company and having the right to live or work in the same country are separate – you may still need an appropriate visa or work permit even once you have a business.

European company registration can mean opening a branch, forming a subsidiary, or creating a new local entity. The best choice depends on risk, hiring plans, and where contracts will be signed.

Setup steps, timing, and costs vary by country, sector, and document quality, so local verification matters before you pay any fees.

Plan business banking or payment workflows early, especially if you expect VAT registration in Europe, supplier payouts, or customer payments in different currencies.

Europe is a region, not one business system Europe does not have a single company-law system. The EU is a political and economic union, the EEA extends parts of the single market to Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, and the Schengen agreement mainly affects border checks for travel. All of these institutions and agreements matter – but the exact details of how you establish and operate a business in Europe depends on the specific country you select A founder comparing Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, or Ireland may still face different rules on legal forms, sector permits, VAT steps, employer filings, account opening, and beneficial-owner checks. Here are a few things to consider when planning your company formation in Europe: Factor EU-level baseline Country variation What to verify locally Company setup Some EU targets encourage faster digital setup Registry, legal form, capital, and filing steps differ Local incorporation portal or chamber rules VAT Shared framework for VAT exists Thresholds, invoicing rules, and local processes differ Tax authority guidance Immigration Schengen covers short stays Long stays, work, and founder permits are national Immigration office rules Hiring Broad worker protections exist Payroll, contracts, and social charges differ Labor and social security registration How should you shortlist countries? When you’re starting out, and looking for the right European country to register your business in, it can help to kick off by asking which country best fits your customers, your budget, and your need for local presence. Use this shortlist check: Where will your first paying customers be?

Do you need staff, stock, or a physical office in that market?

Can you meet any capital, licensing, or local director requirements?

How much paperwork, translation, and local language support can you handle?

Do you need fast digital setup, or deeper access to one local market? Research at this stage should be thorough. For example, Estonia’s e-Residency can make digital administration easier, but it does not give you tax residence or the right to live elsewhere in Europe. Understanding exactly what your visa, permit or pass allows you to do is essential to allow you to trade compliantly and to your business’ full potential. Read next: Starting a business in Germany

Starting a business in France

Starting a business in Spain

Starting a business in Italy

Can a foreigner start a business in Europe? Often yes, but the answer depends on your nationality, the country, the sector, and whether you only want to own the company or also move there to run it. EU citizens: In broad terms, EU citizens can usually set up and manage businesses across EU countries under local rules.

In broad terms, EU citizens can usually set up and manage businesses across EU countries under local rules. EEA citizens: EEA rights are often close to EU free movement rights, but the exact position still depends on the country and the activity.

EEA rights are often close to EU free movement rights, but the exact position still depends on the country and the activity. Non-EU nationals: Many countries let non-EU founders own or establish a business, but the immigration route, permitted activity, and documentation can be very different. Ownership is only one layer. A branch vs subsidiary in Europe, or a new local company owned directly by you, can lead to different banking, liability, and hiring outcomes. Sector rules can also block a route that looks open on paper. Check the national business registry and immigration route for your target country before you spend on incorporation, advisers, or translations. Owning a company is not the same as getting residence rights This is the mistake that causes the most expensive delays. You may be able to register or own a company remotely and still need a separate permit to live in the country or work inside that business. If you are comparing founder immigration routes, start with Expatica’s guide to startup visas and then check the official immigration office for your target country. A self-employment permit, entrepreneur visa for Europe, or business residency permit for Europe is not automatic just because a company exists. Which permits, licenses, or professional checks might apply? Company registration is only the base layer. Regulated sectors such as finance, food, healthcare, transport, education, and parts of construction can need extra approval before trading starts. You may also face professional recognition rules, beneficial owner checks, local compliance reviews, and industry-specific inspections. Check the regulated-activity rules for your target country before you incorporate, because licensing may be the real blocker.

How to set up the business step by step Setting up a business in Europe can look a bit different based on the specific country you target. Some markets have strong one-stop registration systems, while others split registry, tax, and municipal steps across different offices. The order changes by country, but this is the usual flow: 1 Choose the country, then compare whether a branch, subsidiary, or new local entity fits your plan. 2 Confirm the visa or residence route first if you need to live where the business will operate. Check whether the business activity is regulated and whether name reservation is required. Prepare formation documents, shareholder or director details, proof of beneficial ownership, and any evidence of capital if the local form needs it. 3 Register the company through the relevant registry, chamber, court, or one-stop portal. 4 Apply for tax numbers and VAT registration where relevant. 5 Open operational accounts, set up accounting, and arrange payroll or insurance if needed. 6 Build your invoicing and payment workflow before launch. If you expect overseas supplier bills or revenue in more than one currency, this is the point where a tool such as Wise Business can become useful. More on that in just a moment. What documents, registrations, and tax numbers do you usually need? Most founders should expect to gather a passport or ID, proof of address, shareholder and director details, formation documents, and sometimes evidence of share capital. If an immigration route is involved, a business plan and proof of funds may also be part of the file. For tax setup, you may need a local tax number, VAT registration in Europe, and sector-specific registrations. If you will import goods, customs identifiers such as an EORI-style number may also be required in some markets. Check official registration portals, chambers of commerce, and the local tax authority to make sure you’ve assembled everything that’s needed before you start to trade. What changes if you hire staff or trade across borders? Once the company hires staff or starts trading widely, the compliance load rises fast. At minimum, check payroll registration, social security, employment contract rules, privacy obligations, and whether contractor relationships are treated differently from employment. For cross-border sales, confirm VAT treatment, consumer rules, and product or customs requirements. Many founders discover that payroll registration, social contributions, and cross-border VAT become the heaviest admin after launch.

How much does it cost and how long does it take? There is no honest Europe-wide average that fits every founder. The EU encourages all member countries to offer routes to company formation which cost under 100 EUR and take very little time – but this isn’t yet universal, and individual experience can vary widely. Timing depends on the country, the legal form, whether documents need translation or notarization, and whether visa approval runs in parallel. Even within the same country, a freelance permit and a limited company can move at very different speeds. Cost area What it covers Often mandatory? Where to verify Formation fees Registry, filing, and publication charges Usually yes Business registry or chamber Share capital Minimum capital for some company forms Sometimes Company law guidance Documents Translation, notarization, legalization Often route-specific Registry or notary guidance Immigration Visa, residence, or permit fees Only if you need to relocate Immigration authority Advice and admin Accountant, lawyer, setup support Not always, but often useful Local adviser quotes Operations Insurance, payroll, banking, software Depends on activity Local providers and authorities Budget for friction, not just filing fees. Delays often come from incomplete documents, regulated activities, or waiting for approvals from separate agencies.

Managing cross-border money, supplier payments, and expenses Many foreign founders focus hard on incorporation and leave money movement until the first invoice arrives. That is where cross-border payments for businesses start to matter. A Spain-based founder who invoices a German client in euros, pays a Polish contractor in zloty, and buys ads in dollars pays for every extra conversion in fees and time. If each step runs through one euro-only setup, manual work and exchange costs can stack up quickly. Major local banks such as Deutsche Bank in Germany, BNP Paribas in France, and Santander in Spain may suit some businesses well, especially if you need local lending or branch support. But a local euro account alone may not be ideal for companies that collect and spend in several currencies. Local habits matter too. Payment terms, invoice expectations, and even meeting style can differ across markets, so it helps to brush up on global business etiquette before you start negotiating across borders. Setup Works well for Where friction can show up Local euro account only Mostly domestic euro activity Extra conversions, slower overseas payouts, manual tracking Multi-currency operating setup Revenue and expenses across several markets Requires upfront planning and provider checks Where Wise Business fits for multi-currency operations Wise Business fits after the entity is live and you need a practical way to operate across currencies. In the example above, a multi-currency setup can let you receive the German client’s euros, pay the Polish contractor in zloty, and cover dollar-denominated costs without routing everything through repeated conversions. Depending on your region and eligibility, Wise Business can help businesses hold and manage multiple currencies, receive money with local account details where available, and pay overseas suppliers or contractors from one place. Get started with Wise Business