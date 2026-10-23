Start a business abroad as a Canadian

Starting a business overseas can be a smart move, but it works best when you separate the steps: choose the right country, confirm your work and visa rights, understand tax residence, then build the payment setup you need for day-to-day operations. Read on to learn more about common options, and what you need to pay attention to as you choose. This guide is for information only, and does not constitute tax, legal or immigration advice. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways Ownership of a business is not the same as work permission, so if you plan to work abroad you’ll still need to examine residency and work rights

Check if your overseas business needs a local address, director, or notary steps, and make sure you understand country specific setup steps, tax registration, and annual filings.

Tax depends more on residence and ties than citizenship alone which may mean that you need to file or pay taxes in Canada as well as your company’s base country.

A company is not operational until it can get paid and pay bills – consider using payment providers with Wise Business to manage your cross country business finances more easily.

Step 1: Choose the country and visa path Before you register anything, make sure the country actually fits your plans. The right destination is not just the one with the lowest fees or easiest paperwork. It is the one where you can legally own and run the business, meet any visa or residence requirements, and handle banking and compliance without constant friction. Start by asking three questions: Can you own the company there? Can you actively work in the business there? And do you need a separate visa, residence permit, or self-employment route to operate day to day? In many countries, these related questions can have quite different answers. Use this checklist to compare options: Can foreign nationals own the business?

Is a founder visa or work permit required?

How easy is it to open a business bank account?

Are there local director, agent, or office requirements?

How heavy is the ongoing reporting burden? Insider tip: In some countries, you can own shares remotely but still need separate work or residence authorization before you can manage staff or work on the ground. If you need a starting point, Expatica’s startup visa guide and digital nomad guide can help you understand the kinds of routes founders commonly use before they incorporate.

Step 2: Choose the right business structure Once you know where you can operate, think about the structure that best fits the business model. The right option depends on liability, tax separation, admin burden, and whether you plan to hire or scale later. Common structures include: a new local company

a branch of an existing company

a subsidiary

a solo or self-employed setup, where allowed The exact options available to you may depend on the country you choose, but the choices available are usually pretty standardised. Here is a simple way to think about it: Structure Best for Main trade-off What to verify Local company New ventures and local operations More setup and ongoing admin Formation rules, taxes, filings Branch Expanding an existing business Less separation from parent company Liability, local registration rules Subsidiary International growth More formal corporate setup Ownership, reporting, tax treatment Solo/self-employed Independent founders and consultants May not suit hiring or expansion Eligibility, licensing, tax registration Branch, subsidiary, or new local company? If you already have a business in Canada, a branch or subsidiary may make sense. If you are starting fresh abroad, a new local company is often cleaner. A consultant may prefer a simple structure with light admin, while a trading business or team-based company may need a more formal setup from day one. The key is to match the structure to your legal, tax, and operational needs before you file anything.

Step 3: Register the company and line up local compliance After you choose the country and structure, move through the registration steps in the right order. Most founders need to do some version of the following: 1 Confirm or reserve the company name. 2 File formation documents with the appropriate local authorities. 3 Appoint directors, officers, or a local representative if required. 4 Secure a registered office or local address if needed. 5 Register for tax IDs. 6 Check whether permits or licenses apply. 7 Set up bookkeeping, payroll, or contractor reporting if relevant. The paperwork often takes longer than expected because of practical details like notarized documents, proof of address, certified translations, and beneficial ownership filings. If the country requires a local agent, resident director, or special filing, handle that early rather than after you have already signed contracts. Exact routes vary and official rules can change without prior notice. To verify each step, rely on the local company registry, tax authority, municipality, and immigration authority.

Step 4: Map Canadian and local tax treatment before you invoice This is the step many people rush past, but it can have the biggest consequences. Before you start billing clients, think about: your personal tax residence

the company’s tax position in the destination country

any local indirect taxes, such as VAT or GST-style systems

whether you may need a cross-border adviser The most important point for Canadians is simple: Canadian tax treatment depends more on residence and continuing Canadian ties than citizenship alone. In other words, being a Canadian citizen does not automatically tell you whether you are still a Canadian tax resident. How Canadian tax residence changes the picture A Canadian citizen can be a Canadian tax resident, a non-resident, or something in between depending on the facts. The CRA looks at things like significant residential ties, where you live, where your family is, and whether you keep a home or other ongoing links in Canada. A simple example: one founder moves abroad but keeps a home, spouse, and regular life in Canada. Another founder leaves, cuts most ties, and becomes resident elsewhere. Those two people can have very different tax outcomes even though both are Canadian citizens. This article cannot tell you which status applies to you. It can only tell you what to verify before you act, so getting professional advice is the surest way to make sure you stay compliant throughout your venture. What to ask a cross-border advisor Bring these questions to a qualified adviser: Am I still a Canadian tax resident?

Do my Canadian ties create continued tax exposure?

Does a tax treaty affect my situation?

Will the company be taxed locally, in Canada, or both?

Do I need to register for local indirect tax?

Could salary, dividends, or contractor income be taxed differently? If you are unsure, use CRA residency guidance and local tax authority rules as your first checkpoints. Taxes How to file your 2026 Canadian taxes when you live abroad Read more

Step 5: Set up banking, payments, and day-to-day operations Once the company exists, you need structures for getting paid, paying others, and keeping the business finances clean. Most founders need a business bank account, invoicing tools, bookkeeping records, and a clear way to pay suppliers and contractors. At this stage, ask: Which currencies do I need to receive?

Which currencies do I need to pay out?

Can the provider support my destination country?

What documents do they require?

Can I export statements for accounting?

Are transfer fees and FX costs clear? Writer Claire Insider tip A business can be legally formed but unable to operate if banking, invoicing, or payments are still blocked by missing documents or unsupported countries. Get your paperwork organised as soon as possible to avoid running into roadblocks. Where Wise Business can help after incorporation Wise Business fits after the company is set up and you need a practical cross-border payment layer. That is where it becomes useful for receiving foreign currency payments from clients, holding supported currencies, paying overseas suppliers, and paying contractors in other countries. Wise Business accounts hold 40+ currencies and offer ways to receive payments with local and SWIFT account information. You can also send speedy payments to contractors, suppliers and staff in many countries globally, with the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees. The value is operational: less friction, fewer manual conversions, and a cleaner way to manage international cash flow. Before signing up, check eligibility, supported currencies, product availability, and pricing for your region. If your business is international from day one, this can be a useful way to organize payments without relying only on local banks. Get started with Wise