How to start a business abroad as an Australian citizen

This guide gives you a global checklist for Australians comparing several destinations including a framework for deciding when to test a market remotely, when to register locally, and what to verify before you trade. This guide is for information only, and does not constitute tax, legal or immigration advice. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways You may not need a local company right away. Some Australians test demand remotely before they commit to incorporation.

If you are planning an overseas move, parts of this process overlap with a broader moving abroad checklist.

Owning a business abroad does not automatically give you the right to live or work there. Check visa and work-right rules and use official sources like the immigration authority, business registry, and tax authority.

Keep Australian questions separate from local ones. The ATO or a qualified adviser should handle foreign business income, residency, treaty, and permanent establishment questions.

Once trading starts, tools like Wise Business can help with supplier payments, multiple currencies, and spending visibility, but check availability, pricing, and local eligibility first. Relocation The ultimate moving abroad checklist Read more

Decide whether you need a local entity yet Starting abroad can mean several setups. Registration is not always the first move, especially if you are still testing demand or serving clients remotely. For example, an Australian consultant or small agency might start from Australia, win a few overseas clients, and form a local entity only when hiring, leasing space, or signing contracts on the ground becomes necessary. There’s no need to proceed to the step of incorporating before the market actually asks for it. Once you’ve decided it’s time to form your new overseas entity you can then go on to consider the right entity type for your needs. Compare the main market-entry models Model Setup effort Local presence Tax and liability profile Best fit Operate from Australia Low None or limited Australian reporting remains central, local tax risk still needs checking Testing demand or remote service delivery Local company High Usually required Separate local compliance, local liability shield may apply Hiring locally or long-term market entry Branch of an Australian company Medium to high Usually required Parent company exposure can be wider Expanding an existing Australian business Local partner or employer-of-record route Medium Shared or outsourced Depends on the contract and local rules Faster entry without full entity setup Use a simple decision checklist before you register anything When and how you register your business can depend on the realities of your specific company, customers and preferences. Before you register anything, confirm: Where your customers will be located.

Whether you need to be physically present to deliver the work.

Whether local law or a client contract requires a local entity.

Whether you will hire staff, lease space, or store stock locally.

Whether your activity needs a sector permit or regulated license. Insider Tip: In some countries, you can sign clients remotely for months, but banks or payment providers may still require in-person director verification before full business access is activated.

Check your target country’s immigration, licensing, and setup rules Ownership, residence, and the right to work are separate questions. You may be able to own shares from abroad but still need a visa, permit, or local registration to manage the business on the ground. Use this as a three-part check: Work rights: Can you legally run or work in the business in person?

Can you legally run or work in the business in person? Business setup: Can foreigners use that entity type, and what local presence is required?

Can foreigners use that entity type, and what local presence is required? Sector approvals: Do you need extra licenses, tax numbers, or product permissions? Ownership, work rights, and local presence Some countries let foreigners own a company but still require a founder visa, work permit, resident director, or registered office before trading starts. That is why startup visa rules vary so much from place to place. If you plan to meet clients, manage staff, or run daily operations inside the country, confirm the route with the immigration authority and business registry. Expatica’s guide to startup visas shows how broad the range can be, and can be a useful supplement to your own research. Permits, sector rules, and practical paperwork In many destinations, the entity itself is only one step. You may also need a local business ID, tax registration, sector permit, employer registration, import permissions, or professional licensing depending on what you sell. A consultant may need basic registration and tax setup, while a food business may need health approvals and trading permits, and an e-commerce business may need customs and product compliance. Country rules are often very different and may not be similar to those you’re used to in Australia. Writer Claire Insider tip Before you sign a lease or start fitting out a property, check whether that address can legally be used for registration and business activity in your destination.

Build your registration and operations checklist Once you have chosen a route, work through the next steps in order. What to set up before launch day 1 Choose the route that matches how you will trade, such as solo, local company, branch, or partner-led setup. 2 File with the local business registry if a local entity or branch is required. 3 Get the local business ID, tax number, and any sales tax, VAT, or GST registration that applies. 4 Prepare contracts, invoices, terms, and insurance based on the activity and country. 5 Check whether you need payroll, social contribution, or labor registrations before hiring anyone. Verify every requirement through official government or regulator portals. Registration alone does not mean you are ready to start trading. Launch can still be blocked by missing tax registration, required permits, or lacking a feasible way to take customer payments in foreign currencies. Banking, bookkeeping, and record-keeping Separate personal and business money from day one, even if local rules do not require it immediately. It makes reporting cleaner in both countries and reduces confusion if an authority later asks how income and costs were tracked. For account or payment onboarding, expect to provide ID, company documents, proof of address, beneficial-owner details, and a description of expected activity. Approval steps vary widely by country and provider, so plan for this before launch rather than after your first invoice lands.

Plan tax and reporting before your first invoice Cross-border trading can create obligations in Australia, your destination country, or both, so keep Australian foreign-income questions separate from local compliance questions. Tax systems look at things like where profits are earned, where management happens, and whether there is a fixed business presence. Getting professional advice early can help keep your accounting processes clean and avoid unnecessary compliance headaches later. Australian questions to take to the ATO or an adviser Take these questions to the ATO or a qualified adviser: Are you still an Australian tax resident?

How should foreign business income be reported in Australia?

Can you claim a foreign income tax offset?

Could your overseas setup affect company residency?

How do treaty rules apply to your situation?

Could your activity create a permanent establishment overseas or in Australia? If you are already non-resident or preparing to leave Australia, the same residency tests also affect filing Australian taxes when you live abroad. If treaty rules may change the outcome, check the ATO’s income tax treaty guidance or get the advice of a tax professional. Taxes How to file your 2026 australian taxes when you live abroad Read more Local country questions to confirm with a qualified adviser Permanent establishment does not necessarily begin on incorporation day. In some cases, it follows how you operate, not just what you registered. Confirm corporate income tax, VAT or GST, payroll withholding, invoicing rules, social contributions, and when you need a local accountant. Cross-border tax advisers often review leases, local hires, and contract-signing authority before launch because those steps can change tax exposure before the company paperwork does. Writer Claire Insider tip In some countries, signing a lease or appointing a local sales agent can change your tax exposure faster than registering the company itself.

Manage overseas expenses and supplier payments efficiently Day-to-day friction usually starts with ordinary tasks: paying a supplier in euros, covering software billed in US dollars, or reimbursing contractors across borders. When you compare providers, focus on fees, exchange-rate method, payout reach, approval controls, and how transactions feed into your books. Where Wise Business fits If your business needs to pay a freelancer in local currency or hold revenue for a later expense, Wise Business is one option to compare. It may suit businesses that want supplier payments, multiple currencies, and clearer oversight of international spending without relying only on banks. Wise Business accounts can hold 40+ currencies and offer ways to receive payments with local and SWIFT account information. You can also send convenient payments to contractors, suppliers and staff in many countries globally, with the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees. An Australian founder might use Wise to pay a contractor in local currency, cover recurring software costs billed abroad, or hold more than one currency before converting, keeping costs low and allowing for frictionless trading across borders. Get started with Wise Features and availability vary by region, so check Wise Business and Wise Business pricing before you decide. How to compare fees, rates, and approval controls As the owner of an international business, having an efficient business account which lets you manage your money across currencies with low costs is crucial. Use a short checklist before you pick a provider for your business account: What transfer fee is quoted up front?

What exchange-rate basis is used?

How fast do payouts usually arrive?

Which countries and payment routes are supported?

Can you set user permissions or approval steps?

Does it support batch payments or accounting integrations? If supplier payments will be regular, compare Wise Business with your current bank and at least one other provider, verify current pricing on official pages, and use Expatica’s guide to international money transfers if you need a quick refresher on the core cost drivers. Banking Can you keep your Australian bank account when you move abroad? Read more