How to start a business abroad as a U.S. citizen

There is no universal best country for U.S. founders looking to start an overseas business. The best choice for your unique needs depends on your work rights, business model, customers, suppliers, and whether you can bank, get paid, and stay compliant once the company is live. Read on to learn more about common options, and what you need to pay attention to as you choose. This guide is for information only, and does not constitute tax, legal or immigration advice. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways Start with work rights in the country you’re considering and look at what your visa or status allows day to day.

When deciding which entity type to register overseas, work with a local adviser and IRS guidance to consider how the structure is treated locally and in the U.S.

Check if your overseas business needs a local address, director, or notary steps, and make sure you understand country specific setup steps, tax registration, and annual filings.

A company is not operational until it can get paid and pay bills – consider using both major local banks and payment providers to manage your cross country business finances.

The IRS says U.S. citizens and resident aliens abroad are generally subject to U.S. tax on worldwide income, even when they live or operate overseas – get professional advice to ensure you remain compliant.

Know the U.S. rules before you incorporate Forming a company abroad does not end your U.S. tax filing duties. In practice, choosing to start a company in a country that looks simple on setup can become expensive or time-consuming later if the entity creates reporting you did not plan for. Your legal form matters on both sides of the border. A sole proprietorship, foreign company, branch, or foreign disregarded entity can all lead to different filing paths, so it is worth mapping the reporting risk before you pay any registry fee. Read the IRS page for Americans abroad and Publication 54 (Tax Guide for U.S. Citizens and Resident Aliens Abroad) before you pick a structure.

List every foreign account, payment platform, and local filing you expect to use.

Budget for a cross-border tax review before you register the company, especially if you may hire locally or keep profits inside the business. Why worldwide-income reporting changes the decision A U.S. owner can still face U.S. reporting for a foreign company. Worldwide income: U.S. citizens generally still report income from all sources.

U.S. citizens generally still report income from all sources. Foreign accounts: Business and personal accounts abroad may trigger FBAR reporting if your combined foreign accounts cross the threshold.

Business and personal accounts abroad may trigger FBAR reporting if your combined foreign accounts cross the threshold. Entity forms: Depending on ownership and structure, extra filings can include: Form 5471 (Information Return of U.S. Persons With Respect To Certain Foreign Corporations) for certain foreign corporations Form 8858 (Information Return of U.S. Persons With Respect to Foreign Disregarded Entities (FDEs) and Foreign Branches (FBs)) for certain foreign disregarded entities or branches.

Depending on ownership and structure, extra filings can include:

Check visa and residency rules first Before you shortlist countries, you’ll need to figure out the work and business rights you may be able to apply for legally based on your plans and status. A tourist entry, startup route, digital nomad route, and local work permit can all allow different things, which is why Expatica’s startup visa guide and digital nomad guide are useful starting points. Confirm whether you need the right to live locally, the right to work locally, or only the right to own a business remotely. Check the official immigration site for the target country and match the visa route to what you will actually do day to day. Confirm whether the route covers active management, local invoicing, hiring, and long-term residence if those matter to your plan. Writer Claire Insider tip In many countries, you can incorporate remotely or hire a local formation agent, but that does not automatically give you the right to work on the ground. Tourist visa, startup visa, or local work permit? Route Usually covers Common gap Tourist status Short stays, meetings, and early market research Ongoing local work or active management Startup or entrepreneur visa Founders building or funding a qualifying business Sector, endorsement, or investment conditions Local work permit or residence route Employment or self-employment under local rules It may not cover company ownership in another structure

Choose the right country and entity The strongest jurisdiction is likely to be a question of practical business management, legal concerns and taxation. Ask whether the country lets you own the business clearly, bank there realistically, and meet the annual paperwork requirements without depending on a workaround that may break later. Remote-friendly infrastructure can still come with limits. Expatica’s Estonia e-Residency guide walks through a useful example of digital business infrastructure that may help with administration, but does not by itself give you physical residency or work rights. Criterion Why it matters Warning sign Where to confirm Foreign ownership rules Some sectors or entity types limit outside ownership You need a local shareholder just to function Local registry Local director or representative Control can become harder if local presence is mandatory You cannot keep the company compliant remotely Registry rules and formation guidance Banking access A company without workable onboarding is stuck Providers want local tax numbers, proof of trade, or in-person checks you cannot meet Major local banks and business payment providers Ongoing filings Cheap setup can hide expensive yearly admin Annual accounts, audits, or tax filings do not match your budget Local tax authority Customer and supplier fit The right market should match where money moves You are forming far from your buyers, contractors, or logistics chain Your contracts and operating plan Self-Employment The best countries to get a startup visa in 2026 Read more How to compare jurisdictions without chasing low taxes Headline tax rates tell you very little about whether the setup will work. Compare the operating reality first, then ask how the U.S. side may treat the structure. Compare where your customers pay from and where your suppliers need to be paid.

Check whether a local director, office, or representative is mandatory.

Price the yearly compliance burden, not only the setup fee.

Ask a U.S. adviser how the structure may be treated to confirm if the tax result is favorable.

Register the business and get operational While the exact route you need to take to register your new overseas enterprise will vary depending on the country and entity type, the broad steps usually include: 1 Choose the legal form that fits your liability, ownership, and compliance needs. 2 Confirm the business name, ownership details, and any required constitutional documents. 3 File with the local registry and appoint any required local address, representative, or company officer. 4 Obtain the tax, VAT, payroll, or employer numbers you need before you start trading. Some countries allow remote formation, while others still require notarization, a physical address, or a local representative. Incorporation is only one part of the launch sequence, so check the requirements carefully based on your target country. Documents, local representatives, and common bottlenecks You’ll usually be asked for the following when registering a company, although the exact documents and rules do vary between jurisdictions and entity type: Passport and proof of address for each founder or director.

Ownership details, including who ultimately controls the company.

Business plan, activity summary, or sample contracts where required.

Local registered address, company secretary, or resident director if the country asks for one.

Tax, VAT, or employer registrations that may be separate from incorporation. Writer Claire Insider tip Banking and compliance teams often ask for ownership charts, sample invoices, or proof of business activity even after the company is already incorporated.

Set up banking, payments, and currency workflows To operate, you still need a workable way to receive customer payments, pay suppliers, hold or convert currencies, and separate business spending from personal spending. This is where many foreign-founded businesses slow down, even when the company paperwork is already approved. Say you run a U.S.-owned service business that invoices clients in USD and pays a contractor in EUR. Your setup has to collect money smoothly, convert it when needed, and pay out without repeated delays, unclear fees, or manual workarounds that make bookkeeping messy. When planning your business financial management tools: Compare major local banks and specialist cross-border setups based on verification, supported currencies, fees, and payment speed.

Check whether you can receive funds in the currencies your customers actually use.

Confirm how supplier payouts, refunds, and recurring invoices will work in practice.

Make sure you can track expenses cleanly for bookkeeping and tax records. Where Wise Business can simplify day-to-day operations If you bill clients in USD and pay a contractor in EUR, one useful question is whether a provider can receive the customer payment, hold the balance, convert it when needed, and pay the contractor without undue administration and complexity. Wise Business is one popular option to compare alongside local providers. Depending on your location and the features available to you, it can support cross-border payment workflows, and offers the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees. Choose Wise Business to: Receive payments from international customers in 20+ supported currencies using local or SWIFT account information.

Send supplier or contractor payments abroad with the mid-market exchange rate and transparent fees.

Hold and convert multiple currencies as part of your cash flow planning, avoiding unnecessary conversions which can increase costs.

Manage spending and permissions for your team, issue debit and expense cards, make batch payments and access tools to streamline workflows. Get started with Wise

Plan for taxes and ongoing reporting Taxes often become the sticking point because more than one system can apply at once. You may need to deal with local company taxes, local indirect taxes, local payroll rules, and U.S. reporting at the owner level. Local company tax: Confirm whether the business pays corporate income tax, local business tax, or both in the target country.

Confirm whether the business pays corporate income tax, local business tax, or both in the target country. VAT or sales-tax style rules: Some countries require registration once you cross a threshold or sell specific services locally.

Some countries require registration once you cross a threshold or sell specific services locally. Payroll and social taxes: Hiring locally can trigger wage withholding, employer registration, and social charges.

Hiring locally can trigger wage withholding, employer registration, and social charges. Annual accounts and renewals: Many countries require yearly filings to keep the company in good standing, even if revenue is still low.

Many countries require yearly filings to keep the company in good standing, even if revenue is still low. U.S. reporting: Your own return may still need foreign income, foreign accounts, and foreign entity reporting, and self-employment tax for businesses abroad can still matter in some cases. This guide is general information, not personal legal or tax advice. Use it to identify what you need to verify before launch, and to see where local legal advice, a cross-border tax adviser, or both may be necessary. What to confirm with a cross-border tax adviser How your foreign entity is likely to be classified for U.S. purposes.

Whether self-employment tax may still apply, and whether totalization agreements could change that.

Whether a foreign company, branch, or disregarded entity could trigger extra U.S. information returns.

How to report foreign business and personal accounts correctly.

How owner pay, retained earnings, and local taxes may affect the final U.S. result. Use these questions to test your plan and to ensure your company launch proceeds as smoothly as possible.