This guide covers how to choose a destination country, set up the right legal structure, register the business, understand local and UK tax basics, and manage day-to-day money. This guide is for information only, and does not constitute tax, legal or immigration advice. Wise Does your life go beyond borders? Then you need a fast and secure way to move money internationally. Wise is a global leader in online international money transfers, letting you move money at the mid-market exchange rate. Whatever your personal or business needs, Wise can make your money go further. Go to website

Key takeaways To start a business abroad as a UK citizen, pick the destination country before the company type and ensure you understand ownership, work, and residence rules before paying formation fees.

Choose a structure that fits liability, tax filing, client expectations, and banking access to make sure you can trade effectively.

Review local taxes and whether UK residence status may still leave you with UK obligations.

Put payment, invoicing, and bookkeeping systems in place early as poor money systems create admin and FX friction.

Rules change often, and UK tax on foreign income depends substantially on your residence status. For country-specific rules, use the official company register, immigration authority, tax authority, and inward investment agency for your destination country.

How to choose the right destination country for your business A country that looks cheap or sunny on paper can still be a poor fit for your business. Focus first on whether you can trade legally, find customers, and operate without constant friction. Entrepreneur routes can differ sharply. There are many different options which can be daunting, but the Expatica startup visa guide should be a solid starting point, backed by your own individual research to narrow down your choices. Check market demand, visa rules, and sector restrictions first Spend on research before you spend on incorporation. Ask three direct questions: can foreigners own this business, is there a permit that lets you run it locally, and does the sector need a special license? Things you’ll need to confirm with the appropriate local authorities in your preferred destination countries include: Foreign ownership rules

Entrepreneur or work visa route

Regulated-sector licenses

Minimum capital or local sponsor rules Start with the immigration authority and the business licensing authority. A digital nomad visa may let you work remotely without giving you the right to run a locally established company, for example, so understanding the full details before you pick a visa class is essential. Self-Employment How to become a digital nomad Read more Compare cost of living with operating reality UK entrepreneurs may be tempted to incorporate overseas to seek out a lower cost of living environment. However, bear in mind that additional business costs like translation, notarization, accounting, social contributions, minimum capital, and local office or address rules can easily outrun the headline cost of living. A low-tax headline can still hide high operating friction if banks move slowly, incorporation needs in-person steps, or clients expect a local address before they sign. Look at the whole picture if you’re thinking of uprooting life to start your next venture.

Pick the right legal structure in your destination country Most UK founders abroad compare four paths: self-employed registration, a local limited company, a branch of an existing company, or a country-specific form. The structure affects liability, tax filing, client confidence, and how smoothly you can open a business account abroad. The simplest option on paper is not always simplest in practice. If you plan to hire, raise capital, or sign larger contracts, a local company may create cleaner separation than a self-employed setup. A branch can work, but in some markets banks and clients find a local company easier to deal with. When a local company, branch, or self-employed setup makes sense Structure Best for Main advantage Main watch-out Self-employed Solo services Fast setup Personal liability may be higher Local limited company Growth, staff, bigger client contracts Clearer separation More filings and setup steps Branch Expanding an existing UK company One parent entity Local tax and reporting can get complex Other local form Partnerships or regulated sectors May fit local rules better Harder to compare without local advice If you are comparing remote-first models, Expatica’s Estonia e-Residency guide and offshore company guide can help frame the trade-offs, to be reviewed alongside the rules where you will actually live and trade. Check ownership, capital, and director rules before you decide Ask the local company register whether non-residents can be sole directors, how much capital is required, and whether you need a local address. These rules are country-dependent and expensive to fix after filing.

Register the business and gather the right documents Once the country and structure are set, follow the paperwork in order. Reserve the name if needed, gather ID and address documents, prepare the formation papers, register the entity, apply for a tax ID, and finish any sector licenses. Some jurisdictions still require notarized signatures, sworn translations, or an in-person appointment, so planning ahead for this stage is important. What you usually need before you apply Passport and proof of address

Business plan, if the visa or license requires one

Shareholder and director details

Proof of local address or registered office

Draft articles, deed, or equivalent formation document Do not assume UK documents will be accepted without translation, legalization, or both. Getting documents ready to submit can add friction, costs and extra processing time to your business formation application so understanding the rules in advance is helpful. Writer Claire Insider tip If you are relocating at the same time, Expatica’s moving abroad checklist is a useful accompaniment to this guide. What to verify with the local company register and tax authority Use the local company register for fees, director rules, and timelines. Use the tax authority for tax ID deadlines, VAT or GST registration, payroll registration, and ongoing returns. While the exact route you need to take to register your new overseas enterprise will vary depending on the country and entity type, the broad steps usually include: Check and reserve the company name, if required File the entity formation papers Register for tax based on the requirements in your specific country Complete licenses and municipal approvals as needed

Understand taxes in your destination country and the UK Tax is nobody’s favourite part of running a business, but it’s crucial to understand. You need to look at the taxes in the country where the business operates and any UK obligations that may still follow you. The exact rules depend on your destination country. This guide is general information only. Check the latest rules with the local tax authority, the local company register, GOV.UK, and HMRC before you file or move money. Where the company is registered is only part of the picture. Where you live, work, and make key decisions can also affect tax exposure. How local business taxes usually work You’re likely to find you’re taxed in your destination country on your business profits, whether through a company or through your personal filing as self-employed. Many countries also have indirect taxes such as VAT or GST once you cross local rules or thresholds. As your business grows you’ll need to understand payroll charges, and social contributions if you pay yourself or hire staff, as these rules can be quite different to what you’re used to in the UK. Get professional local advice on which tax types may apply to your business based on the specific country. You can also ask about filing cadence, which may be monthly, quarterly, or annual depending on the tax. This will help you to plan administration and cash flow. When UK residence status can still affect foreign business income If you stay UK tax resident, HMRC says you will normally pay UK tax on your foreign income. If you are non-resident, you usually do not pay UK tax on foreign income, though UK-source income can still stay in scope. Residence status turns on facts such as your days in the UK, where your home is, where you work, whether split-year treatment applies, and the relevant tax treaty. Keep a close eye on this if you keep a UK company, work from the UK, or move back mid-year, because permanent establishment risk and double taxation can become part of the picture. Taxes How to file your 2026 UK taxes as an expat living abroad Read more

Use Wise Business after setup to run cross-border business money Once the entity and tax basics are set, the next problem is cash flow across borders. A consultant may invoice UK clients in pounds, pay software bills in euros, and hire a contractor requiring payment in a third currency. An online seller may collect in one currency and pay suppliers in another. In each case, adding in currency conversion needs can mean added costs and friction. Wise Business is one tool that may help if you’re managing your business finances across currencies on a day to day basis. Depending on your country and business profile, it may help with invoices, international payments, multi-currency balances, and currency conversion. Features and card availability vary by country, so build your payment process around what is actually available where you trade. How Wise Business can help with invoices and getting paid If you invoice overseas clients, the practical question is whether you can make it easier for them to pay without opening several local accounts. Wise Business offers invoice creation and, where available, account details for a selection of major currencies, which can simplify admin for a founder working across borders. How Wise Business can help with international payments, currency conversion, and cards For ongoing operations, it may also support supplier payments, contractor payouts, and spending through business cards where available. The aim is not to replace every local banking need, but to reduce friction when money moves between countries and currencies. If cross-border payments will be part of your launch, compare Wise Business features and availability before choosing your payment stack. Get Started with Wise Business

Set up banking, bookkeeping, and ongoing admin After formation, the business still needs a routine. Most founders need a compliant business account setup, a bookkeeping method, an invoice archive, a filing calendar, and a simple monthly review so any problems can be quickly identified and resolved. Many founders end up using both a local bank option and a cross-border payment tool as each can be helpful in its own way. Major local banks in your destination country may ask for company papers, tax numbers, proof of local address, and beneficial owner details. This can be a hassle, but having a local business bank account can help with compliance when trading abroad. Having a digital multi-currency account from a provider like Wise Business in addition can also be a good way to maintain currency flexibility and keep exchange costs as low as possible when sending and receiving overseas transfers. Open the right business account and payment setup Ask each provider what documents it needs before you apply. Common requests include formation papers, a tax number, shareholder details, proof of business activity, and sometimes a local lease or address, which is why timing matters if you need to open a business bank account abroad soon after arrival. Build a simple monthly compliance routine Some tasks many founders bundle to make compliance as hassle-free as possible include: Reconcile incoming and outgoing payments

Save invoices and receipts in one place

Check upcoming tax and payroll deadlines

Separate personal and business spending

Review cash in each currency By keeping on top of these smaller financial tasks, you can more easily analyse performance and spot any issues or inaccuracies in your accounts.