The best countries for healthcare can look very different once you factor in visas, waiting times, and whether foreign residents can use the public system. For expats, the smartest choice is rarely the country with the neatest headline ranking – it’s the place where good care is accessible and financially workable after you move.
This shortlist looks at what matters in daily life: care quality, public access, affordability, waiting times, English-language support, and whether private or international cover still fills important gaps. Using OECD 2025 waiting-time data, Commonwealth Fund system profiles, World Health Organization (WHO) outcome data, and government rules, Expatica assessed six countries for their suitability for expats rather than generic prestige.
Rankings are indicative, not medical advice. Access, prices, and waiting times vary by residency status, visa type, insurer terms, city, and year. That matters because the best healthcare systems in the world don’t all welcome newcomers in the same way.
Key takeaways
- Healthcare comparisons should consider quality, cost, waiting times, and whether expats can actually access public care.
- Public healthcare isn’t automatically free or immediately available to foreign residents.
- Big cities usually make English-language care and faster specialist access easier.
- In many cases, the real choice is public healthcare with private backup, rather than one or the other.
Wise for paying healthcare costs in a new country
- Pay premiums abroad: Convert money for insurance premiums in local currency
- Cover the gap: Hold funds for private care while public cover starts
- Get support from home: Receive money from family if costs arise, where available
Best countries for healthcare compared
Healthcare rankings make sense only when you read them through an expat lens. The table below compares six strong options using the access rules and trade-offs that matter most once you relocate. It focuses on the access route first, because that’s where many comparisons online go vague.
The method was checked in October 2026, using 2024 to 2026 data where available.
|Country
|Expat access route
|Main strength
|Main watchout
|Best fit and likely cover need
|Singapore
|Employer cover, permanent residency, or self-pay route
|Excellent hospitals and efficient access
|Limited public subsidies for most newcomers
|Professionals and families seeking predictable urban care; private or international cover often useful
|Japan
|Employer plan or National Health Insurance after registration
|Broad access and lower out-of-pocket costs once enrolled
|Language support and some non-covered services vary
|Long-term residents and retirees; private cover can bridge initial months
|Spain
|Social security, S1, or another recognized public route
|Strong value and broad public care
|Elective waits and regional administration
|Budget-conscious families and retirees; private top-up often used for speed
|France
|Work-based cover or PUMa after stable residence
|Generous routine coverage and strong clinical care
|Possible setup wait for non-working newcomers
|Families and retirees; top-up or international cover can help during arrival
|Netherlands
|Mandatory standard insurance if you live or work there
|Reliable primary care and clear rules
|Premiums, deductibles, and gatekeeping
|Professionals and families; top-up or interim cover may still help
|South Korea
|Employee plan immediately; other foreign residents often after six months
|Fast specialist access and advanced urban hospitals
|Potential coverage gap for some newcomers
|Younger professionals and city-based expats; temporary private cover often sensible
Even countries with some of the best healthcare systems in the world can leave newcomers exposed during registration or waiting periods. If you expect a gap before public cover starts, Expatica’s global healthcare hub is a good place to compare insurance, doctors, and emergency care basics before you move.
If you may need continuity across borders, compare options on Expatica’s health insurance quotes page before you move. A separate policy can be worth it if your visa, city, or employer leaves a gap.
1. Singapore
Singapore combines very strong hospital standards with a system that’s fast and easy to navigate for many insured expats. In practice, it suits people who value predictable urban care and don’t mind organizing coverage first.
Public hospitals do treat foreigners, but the deepest subsidies go to citizens and many permanent residents, not most newcomers. That makes the funding route just as important as medical quality.
English is widely used, which removes one common friction point for newcomers. However, outpatient, maternity, and specialist bills can rise quickly if your plan is narrow. Many expats rely on employer insurance, private plans, or both while they settle.
- Best for: Professionals and families who want efficient city-based care
- Check before moving: Maternity terms, chronic-condition limits, and whether your pass needs proof of insurance
- In practice: A highly rated system can still produce high bills if your cover is thin
2. Japan
Japan offers a strong balance of quality, access, and affordability once you’re inside the public system. Long-term residents who stay more than three months generally need to enroll, which helps keep routine and specialist care more manageable.
Public coverage doesn’t pay for everything, and English-language support is much easier to find in Tokyo, Osaka, and other large cities than in smaller areas. If your public coverage has not yet taken effect or doesn’t cover your immediate needs, a short-term private policy may help bridge the gap. Check your enrollment date and eligibility before purchasing additional insurance.
Some expats still choose private clinics for quicker appointments or more confident communication, even when the public route is cheaper. That’s especially relevant if you have ongoing treatment or want easier English support for family members. For a deeper country view, see Expatica’s healthcare system in Japan.
- Best for: Long-term workers, retirees, and people managing regular care
- What surprises expats: Language support, not core coverage, is often the harder part
- Practical consideration: Lower-cost public care can still feel less convenient than private clinics if you need English-speaking support
3. Spain
Spain is one of the strongest value picks if you’re weighing healthcare costs by country against quality of life. Workers, many pensioners with an S1 form (a certificate of entitlement to healthcare in another country), and other eligible residents can use a broad public system, while private top-up cover is often cheaper than in many comparable Western markets.
Access depends on social security, residency paperwork, or another recognized route, and elective waits can stretch out. That’s why Spain works well for many expats once they qualify, but not necessarily from day one.
For many newcomers, the cheapest public route isn’t the fastest route, so bridging the first months can save stress. Private insurance is also commonly used if you want direct specialist access or more predictable English-language support. If Spain is on your shortlist, Expatica’s healthcare system in Spain explains the setup in more detail.
- Best for: Retirees, settled remote workers, and budget-conscious families
- Less ideal for: Anyone who wants fast elective specialist access through the public system
- Check next: Visa insurance rules, regional registration steps, and prescription copayments
4. France
France is a strong option for expats who want broad everyday coverage, good clinical care, and a system built around reimbursements. If you work there, public cover can start quickly. If you don’t, the main route is PUMa, short for Protection universelle maladie (universal health protection).
The main planning issue is timing. Non-working newcomers generally need three months of stable and lawful residence before becoming eligible for PUMa, although exceptions apply to certain groups. People who qualify through employment may gain coverage sooner, and many residents add mutuelle top-up insurance to reduce out-of-pocket costs. That matters most if you arrive with ongoing prescriptions, children, or a chronic condition that needs appointments soon after landing.
One thing worth knowing is that reimbursement systems can work well once set up, but the setup itself isn’t instant. Before you move, check whether your visa needs proof of cover, and review exclusions, pre-existing conditions, deductibles, evacuation cover, and reimbursement rules.
- Best for: Families and retirees who expect regular use of routine care
- Public route: Quickly through work, or later through PUMa if eligible
- Budget for: Top-up cover, prescription contributions, and administrative time
5. Netherlands
The Netherlands suits expats who want reliable primary care, clear rules, and strong continuity once they’re settled. It isn’t a free system, but it’s a consistent one: if you live or work there, standard health insurance is usually mandatory and insurers must accept you for the basic package.
The surprise for many newcomers is the cost structure. You pay monthly premiums and an annual deductible, and the family doctor acts as the gatekeeper to much specialist care.
A common question is whether high quality also means quick specialist care. In the Dutch model, the answer is often no, because the system is designed around general practitioner (GP) triage first rather than immediate specialist choice.
That model works well for many families, but it’s worth checking what the basic package leaves out, especially dental, physiotherapy, and parts of mental health support.
- Best for: Professionals and families who want stable, well-organized care
- Watch out for: Premiums, the deductible, and slower access if you expect direct specialist entry
- Check next: How quickly you must arrange local insurance and whether interim international cover is needed
6. South Korea
South Korea is a good fit if fast specialist access matters to you. In major cities, expats often find modern hospitals, strong digital systems, and easier access to advanced treatment than in many more heavily queued public models.
Employees are generally enrolled through work, but some other foreign residents only become mandatory subscribers after six months. That’s the main risk to plan around, because a coverage gap at the start of a move can be expensive.
Outside Seoul and other big hubs, it’s worth checking where you’d go for English-speaking routine care, not just emergencies. Fast access in the city doesn’t always translate into easy navigation everywhere else.
If your salary or savings sit in another currency, a Wise Account can also be useful for paying won-denominated premiums or receiving emergency support from home while you get settled, subject to supported payment methods, eligibility, and fees.
- Best for: City-based professionals and globally mobile workers
- Access route: Immediately through employment, or later through the national scheme for many other residents
- First step: Confirm your visa category, registration timeline, and whether your insurer covers pre-existing conditions or evacuation
For more international insurance options, see Expatica best health insurance companies.
The bottom line
The best country for healthcare depends on what you need from the system and when you’re eligible to use it. Singapore and South Korea stand out for urban healthcare access, while Japan, Spain, and France can offer strong value once public coverage is established, and the Netherlands provides a well-organized insurance model with its own costs and referral rules.
Before relocating, check your eligibility, registration timeline, insurance exclusions, and any gaps in coverage. If you’ll also need to manage medical expenses across currencies, Wise Account may help with supported international payments while you arrange your healthcare coverage.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about the best countries for healthcare
Which country has the best healthcare for expats?
There is no universal winner. Singapore, Japan, Spain, and France are all strong choices, but the best option depends on whether you care most about speed, lower costs, broad public access, or easier English-language support. Age, family needs, language comfort, and eligibility rules also matter.
Is free healthcare really free for foreigners?
Usually not. In most cases, free means tax-funded or heavily subsidized care for people who already qualify through residence, work, social contributions, or another recognized route. Foreigners may still face waiting periods, copayments, or the need for separate insurance before public access starts.
Do expats need private or international health insurance abroad?
Sometimes public cover is enough, but many expats still need private or international insurance during relocation, before eligibility begins, or when faster specialist access matters. If you want a cross-border option, comparing Cigna International Health Care alongside other plans can help, and Expatica’s Cigna Healthcare insurance review is one place to start.
Can expats use public healthcare immediately after moving?
That depends on the country. Immediate access is often tied to work status, residence registration, or contribution history, while some non-working residents face a wait before they can join the public system. Students, retirees, and accompanying spouses should check whether they need temporary private cover before traveling.
Which countries balance quality and affordability best?
Spain, France, and Japan often give expats a strong balance of quality and day-to-day affordability once public access is in place. Singapore offers excellent care but can be expensive without subsidies, while the Netherlands trades higher premiums for reliable coverage. The right choice depends on quality, access, waiting times, and how much private cover you still need.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Health at a Glance 2025: Waiting times, OECD
- Health at a Glance 2025: Reader's guide, OECD
- International Health Care System Profiles, Commonwealth Fund
- Global health data – World Health Observatory, World Health Organization
- Life expectancy at birth, total, World Bank
- Healthcare information and policies, Singapore Ministry of Health
- Statistics on government expenditure on public healthcare, subsidies, and healthcare spending, Singapore Ministry of Health
- For foreign residents and those who have recently come to Japan, Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
- What is Universal Health Protection (Puma)?, Service-Public.fr
- Medical assistance, Spanish Social Security
- Compulsory standard health insurance, Government of the Netherlands
- Health insurance in the Netherlands, Government of the Netherlands
- Guidance for foreigners, South Korea National Health Insurance Service