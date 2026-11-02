Best short-term international health insurance for expats

Short stays abroad sit in an awkward middle ground between travel cover and a full annual expat plan. That is why finding the best short-term international health insurance is often harder than expected.
If you’re still getting to grips with international health insurance, choose by fit, not by brand size. The right policy depends on your visa rules, routine care needs, destination costs, and how likely your temporary move is to last longer than planned.
This guide is for general information only, not medical, insurance, immigration, or legal advice. Benefits, premiums, waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, provider networks, and visa acceptance vary by insurer and destination country, so below we compare the strongest options by best-fit use case.
Key takeaways
- Cigna: Works best for temporary moves that may turn into a longer relocation.
- Allianz Care Flexicare: A purpose-built option for stays of up to 12 months.
- AXA: Suits defined stays of 3 to 11 months, with optional outpatient care.
- APRIL International: Useful for working holidays, digital nomads, and flexible short stays, depending on the plan family.
- Bupa Global: Suits those who value premium private healthcare access and may extend their stay.
Managing money during a temporary stay abroad
- Hold and manage money in multiple currencies.
- Make international payments when needed.
- Keep money management separate from medical cover.
Best short-term international health insurance compared
We checked each option against five practical factors: stay length, routine care, evacuation, flexibility, and likely fit for expats on temporary moves, using provider pages last reviewed in October 2026.
If your stay involves residency paperwork or repeat prescriptions, you’re usually shopping for expat health insurance, not just holiday cover. Several of these brands also appear in Expatica’s overview of the top international health insurance companies for expats, but this guide ranks them for short stays, not overall brand scale.
The following table compares the five insurers by their likely stay-length fit, main strengths, and important limitations.
|Provider
|Best for
|Likely stay length fit
|Main strength
|Main watch-out
|Cigna International Health Care
|Trial relocations and bridge plans
|Often better if the stay may extend beyond 12 months
|Modular cover and broad global reach
|Annual-style plan may not fit a short stay
|Allianz Care Flexicare
|Internships, study, and fixed-term assignments
|3, 6, 9, or 12 months
|Purpose-built short-term expat cover
|Pre-existing conditions excluded
|AXA short-term global health insurance
|Defined temporary moves with some routine-care needs
|3 to 11 months
|Optional outpatient cover
|Chronic conditions not included
|APRIL International
|Working holidays and digital nomad stays
|3 to 12 months
|Flexible duration and app-based claims
|Benefits vary by plan and market
|Bupa Global
|Premium care and potentially longer stays
|Often better for broader or extendable moves
|Specialist access and premium service features
|Comprehensive benefits can raise costs
Cigna International Health Care
Cigna makes most sense when your temporary move might not stay temporary. Its international plans are modular, so you can start with core cover and add options such as outpatient care, evacuation, or dental and vision where available, instead of paying for every extra from day one.
Cigna’s own explainer treats international health insurance as annual cover rather than a travel-style product. Before you buy, confirm that an annual plan can start and end on the dates you need, then read the wording on waiting periods, routine-care limits, and how underwriting handles pre-existing conditions.
- Good match when: You’re planning a trial relocation, secondment, or digital nomad stay that could extend.
- Most useful feature: You can shape the plan around likely needs instead of defaulting to the fullest package.
- Check closely: Start and end dates, cancellation rules, outpatient limits, and whether your visa needs a different certificate style.
- Less ideal when: Your stay is tightly fixed and a dedicated 3 to 12 month policy would do the same job more simply.
Partner note: Cigna is an Expatica partner. If you later use a partner link to request a quote, Expatica may receive a commission. That doesn’t change how we assess whether the plan fits temporary expat needs.
Before requesting a Cigna quote, confirm that its annual-style structure matches the dates and care level you actually need.
Allianz Care Flexicare
Allianz Care sells one of the clearest purpose-built temporary plans in this group. Flexicare is aimed at people living abroad for a year or less and is sold in 3, 6, 9, or 12 month terms, so it lines up well with internships, exchange study, sabbaticals, and fixed-term contracts.
That matters because Flexicare is built to do more than emergency rescue. Allianz says it covers everyday care as well as emergencies, including hospital treatment, general practitioner (GP) visits, prescribed drugs, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, medical evacuation, and repatriation. If easy treatment access matters, also check how the insurer’s network helps you find a doctor abroad.
- Good match when: You already know you need temporary expat cover rather than emergency-only travel insurance.
- Most useful feature: The term lengths are clear, and routine-care support can sit alongside higher-cost emergency cover.
- Check closely: Area of cover, home-country treatment rules, preauthorization steps, and the wording your visa or university asks for.
- Less ideal when: You need cover for pre-existing conditions or broader benefits such as routine dental, optical, or maternity care.
AXA short-term global health insurance
AXA sits neatly between travel insurance and a full annual expat plan. Its short-term option runs from 3 to 11 months and uses the insurer’s Foundation or Standard structure, which makes it easier to see what you’re getting without jumping straight to a 12-month contract.
The key question here is whether you need day-to-day care or mainly protection against bigger medical bills. AXA highlights hospital care, cancer treatment, emergency support, evacuation, and repatriation on the core short-term page, while outpatient treatment, tests, and drugs sit behind an optional add-on. That setup can lower the premium, but only if it still matches how you expect to use care abroad.
- Good match when: Your dates are fixed and you want a shorter policy without dropping into basic travel cover.
- Most useful feature: Optional outpatient cover lets you decide how much routine care to include.
- Check closely: Whether Foundation or Standard benefits reflect your actual care pattern, and how US inclusion changes both cost and access.
- Less ideal when: You need chronic condition cover or routine maternity benefits, because those aren’t included on the short-term page.
APRIL International
APRIL International needs a more careful read than the other names here. Its short-term insurance overview highlights stays of 3 to 12 months, while a separate short-term plan page describes cover starting from 1 month. APRIL also offers longer-term MyHealth plans, so check the specific product, coverage period, and market before comparing it with other insurers.
For temporary stays, the short-term page is the right starting point. It highlights flexible duration, immediate insurance certificates, no upfront payment for hospitalization, monthly payment options, and app-based claims. If you end up comparing APRIL’s longer-term MyHealth plans instead, focus on deductibles, coinsurance, reimbursement rules, and regional availability, because those details can change the real cost more than the headline premium does.
- Good match when: You’re traveling on a working holiday visa, moving as a digital nomad, or want strong app-based administration.
- Most useful feature: Quick certificate access and flexible duration for stays that don’t fit a neat annual cycle.
- Check closely: Whether you’re viewing the short-term or long-term wording, plus the deductible, reimbursement process, and direct billing rules.
- Less ideal when: You assume every APRIL plan works the same way across countries or product lines.
Bupa Global
Bupa Global is probably more plan than many short stays need, but that’s also its appeal. Its expat range is built around broad private healthcare access, specialist treatment, virtual doctor support, evacuation and repatriation, and worldwide cover areas, so it can suit readers whose temporary move may turn into something longer or who put private-care access above budget flexibility.
Fit is the real issue. Bupa becomes more persuasive when you want ongoing access and a higher level of service, but less persuasive if you only need a tightly defined few months abroad. Richer outpatient, optical, dental, and family benefits sit higher up the range, so moving beyond basic inpatient protection can change the cost quickly.
- Good match when: You want a premium plan that can still make sense if the move lasts longer than expected.
- Most useful feature: Strong specialist access, virtual care tools, and possible cover for pre-existing conditions subject to underwriting.
- Check closely: Whether the annual-style structure suits your stay length, how claims are handled, and which tier includes the outpatient benefits you want.
- Less ideal when: Budget is the main priority and a simpler temporary plan would meet the visa and care rules.
The bottom line
The best short-term international health insurance depends on how long you’ll stay, whether you need routine medical care, and which benefits your destination or visa requires. Compare like-for-like quotes, confirm exclusions and cancellation rules, and check whether a dedicated temporary plan or a longer-term policy makes more sense before committing.
If you also need to manage money across currencies while abroad, Wise Account is a separate option to consider for your day-to-day finances, not a substitute for health insurance.
FAQ
FAQs
What is the difference between short-term international health insurance and travel insurance?
Travel insurance usually focuses on emergencies and trip disruption, while short-term international health insurance can also cover routine care, scans, prescriptions, or specialist visits depending on the plan. For a 3-month work placement, travel cover may be enough if the visa allows it and you only want emergency protection, but a 6-month digital nomad stay or 12-month trial move more often points to health cover built for living abroad. For Europe-only stays, GHIC or EHIC rules can help with state care, but they don’t replace private cover or every visa requirement.
How much does short-term international health insurance cost?
There’s no single market price because cost depends on age, destination, US inclusion, deductible, benefit level, medical history, and whether outpatient care is included. Compare like-for-like quotes with the same dates, cover area, excess, and routine-care level, then read the exclusions before judging the headline premium.
Do short-term international health insurance plans cover pre-existing conditions?
Sometimes, but never assume they do. A plan may exclude the condition, cover it after underwriting, apply a waiting period, or charge more, so declare everything upfront and check whether the wording says full exclusion, limited cover, or cover subject to medical acceptance.
Do I need health insurance for a visa or digital nomad stay abroad?
Often yes, but the rule depends on your destination country and visa route. Some places accept employer or public cover, while others ask for private insurance with hospitalization, medical evacuation, repatriation, or minimum benefit wording, so rely on the official visa page for your destination rather than a generic insurance certificate.
Is medical evacuation included in international health insurance?
Many international health plans include medical evacuation or repatriation, but not always on the same terms. Check whether it’s standard or optional, whether there’s a cap, who approves it, and whether the policy promises transfer to the nearest suitable facility or back to your home country.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Health care during travel, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Overseas medical insurance and evacuation considerations, US Department of State – Insurance Overseas
- Healthcare abroad and GHIC/EHIC information, National Health Service (NHS)
- How to use the European Health Insurance Card, European Commission
- Difference between international health insurance and travel medical insurance, Cigna Global
- International health insurance and global medical cover, Cigna
- Short-term Flexicare health insurance for work, study, and living abroad, Allianz Care
- Short-term global health insurance, options, and exclusions, AXA Global Healthcare
- Short-term international health insurance for temporary stays, APRIL International
- Long-term international health insurance and MyHealth plan options, APRIL International
- Premium international private healthcare plans and benefits for expats, Bupa Global