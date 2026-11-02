Best short-term international health insurance for expats

Key takeaways Cigna: Works best for temporary moves that may turn into a longer relocation.

Works best for temporary moves that may turn into a longer relocation. Allianz Care Flexicare: A purpose-built option for stays of up to 12 months.

A purpose-built option for stays of up to 12 months. AXA: Suits defined stays of 3 to 11 months, with optional outpatient care.

Suits defined stays of 3 to 11 months, with optional outpatient care. APRIL International: Useful for working holidays, digital nomads, and flexible short stays, depending on the plan family.

Useful for working holidays, digital nomads, and flexible short stays, depending on the plan family. Bupa Global: Suits those who value premium private healthcare access and may extend their stay. Managing money during a temporary stay abroad Hold and manage money in multiple currencies.

Make international payments when needed.

Keep money management separate from medical cover. Go to website

Best short-term international health insurance compared We checked each option against five practical factors: stay length, routine care, evacuation, flexibility, and likely fit for expats on temporary moves, using provider pages last reviewed in October 2026. If your stay involves residency paperwork or repeat prescriptions, you’re usually shopping for expat health insurance, not just holiday cover. Several of these brands also appear in Expatica’s overview of the top international health insurance companies for expats, but this guide ranks them for short stays, not overall brand scale. The following table compares the five insurers by their likely stay-length fit, main strengths, and important limitations. Provider Best for Likely stay length fit Main strength Main watch-out Cigna International Health Care Trial relocations and bridge plans Often better if the stay may extend beyond 12 months Modular cover and broad global reach Annual-style plan may not fit a short stay Allianz Care Flexicare Internships, study, and fixed-term assignments 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Purpose-built short-term expat cover Pre-existing conditions excluded AXA short-term global health insurance Defined temporary moves with some routine-care needs 3 to 11 months Optional outpatient cover Chronic conditions not included APRIL International Working holidays and digital nomad stays 3 to 12 months Flexible duration and app-based claims Benefits vary by plan and market Bupa Global Premium care and potentially longer stays Often better for broader or extendable moves Specialist access and premium service features Comprehensive benefits can raise costs Healthcare Basics International health insurance: Complete guide for expats living abroad in 2026 Read more

Cigna International Health Care Cigna makes most sense when your temporary move might not stay temporary. Its international plans are modular, so you can start with core cover and add options such as outpatient care, evacuation, or dental and vision where available, instead of paying for every extra from day one. Cigna’s own explainer treats international health insurance as annual cover rather than a travel-style product. Before you buy, confirm that an annual plan can start and end on the dates you need, then read the wording on waiting periods, routine-care limits, and how underwriting handles pre-existing conditions. Good match when: You’re planning a trial relocation, secondment, or digital nomad stay that could extend.

You’re planning a trial relocation, secondment, or digital nomad stay that could extend. Most useful feature: You can shape the plan around likely needs instead of defaulting to the fullest package.

You can shape the plan around likely needs instead of defaulting to the fullest package. Check closely: Start and end dates, cancellation rules, outpatient limits, and whether your visa needs a different certificate style.

Start and end dates, cancellation rules, outpatient limits, and whether your visa needs a different certificate style. Less ideal when: Your stay is tightly fixed and a dedicated 3 to 12 month policy would do the same job more simply. Partner note: Cigna is an Expatica partner. If you later use a partner link to request a quote, Expatica may receive a commission. That doesn’t change how we assess whether the plan fits temporary expat needs. Before requesting a Cigna quote, confirm that its annual-style structure matches the dates and care level you actually need.

Allianz Care Flexicare Allianz Care sells one of the clearest purpose-built temporary plans in this group. Flexicare is aimed at people living abroad for a year or less and is sold in 3, 6, 9, or 12 month terms, so it lines up well with internships, exchange study, sabbaticals, and fixed-term contracts. That matters because Flexicare is built to do more than emergency rescue. Allianz says it covers everyday care as well as emergencies, including hospital treatment, general practitioner (GP) visits, prescribed drugs, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, medical evacuation, and repatriation. If easy treatment access matters, also check how the insurer’s network helps you find a doctor abroad. Good match when: You already know you need temporary expat cover rather than emergency-only travel insurance.

You already know you need temporary expat cover rather than emergency-only travel insurance. Most useful feature: The term lengths are clear, and routine-care support can sit alongside higher-cost emergency cover.

The term lengths are clear, and routine-care support can sit alongside higher-cost emergency cover. Check closely: Area of cover, home-country treatment rules, preauthorization steps, and the wording your visa or university asks for.

Area of cover, home-country treatment rules, preauthorization steps, and the wording your visa or university asks for. Less ideal when: You need cover for pre-existing conditions or broader benefits such as routine dental, optical, or maternity care. Healthcare Services How to find a doctor abroad Read more

AXA short-term global health insurance AXA sits neatly between travel insurance and a full annual expat plan. Its short-term option runs from 3 to 11 months and uses the insurer’s Foundation or Standard structure, which makes it easier to see what you’re getting without jumping straight to a 12-month contract. The key question here is whether you need day-to-day care or mainly protection against bigger medical bills. AXA highlights hospital care, cancer treatment, emergency support, evacuation, and repatriation on the core short-term page, while outpatient treatment, tests, and drugs sit behind an optional add-on. That setup can lower the premium, but only if it still matches how you expect to use care abroad. Good match when: Your dates are fixed and you want a shorter policy without dropping into basic travel cover.

Your dates are fixed and you want a shorter policy without dropping into basic travel cover. Most useful feature: Optional outpatient cover lets you decide how much routine care to include.

Optional outpatient cover lets you decide how much routine care to include. Check closely: Whether Foundation or Standard benefits reflect your actual care pattern, and how US inclusion changes both cost and access.

Whether Foundation or Standard benefits reflect your actual care pattern, and how US inclusion changes both cost and access. Less ideal when: You need chronic condition cover or routine maternity benefits, because those aren’t included on the short-term page.

APRIL International APRIL International needs a more careful read than the other names here. Its short-term insurance overview highlights stays of 3 to 12 months, while a separate short-term plan page describes cover starting from 1 month. APRIL also offers longer-term MyHealth plans, so check the specific product, coverage period, and market before comparing it with other insurers. For temporary stays, the short-term page is the right starting point. It highlights flexible duration, immediate insurance certificates, no upfront payment for hospitalization, monthly payment options, and app-based claims. If you end up comparing APRIL’s longer-term MyHealth plans instead, focus on deductibles, coinsurance, reimbursement rules, and regional availability, because those details can change the real cost more than the headline premium does. Good match when: You’re traveling on a working holiday visa, moving as a digital nomad, or want strong app-based administration.

You’re traveling on a working holiday visa, moving as a digital nomad, or want strong app-based administration. Most useful feature: Quick certificate access and flexible duration for stays that don’t fit a neat annual cycle.

Quick certificate access and flexible duration for stays that don’t fit a neat annual cycle. Check closely: Whether you’re viewing the short-term or long-term wording, plus the deductible, reimbursement process, and direct billing rules.

Whether you’re viewing the short-term or long-term wording, plus the deductible, reimbursement process, and direct billing rules. Less ideal when: You assume every APRIL plan works the same way across countries or product lines. Healthcare Basics The top 5 international health insurance companies for expats Read more

Bupa Global Bupa Global is probably more plan than many short stays need, but that’s also its appeal. Its expat range is built around broad private healthcare access, specialist treatment, virtual doctor support, evacuation and repatriation, and worldwide cover areas, so it can suit readers whose temporary move may turn into something longer or who put private-care access above budget flexibility. Fit is the real issue. Bupa becomes more persuasive when you want ongoing access and a higher level of service, but less persuasive if you only need a tightly defined few months abroad. Richer outpatient, optical, dental, and family benefits sit higher up the range, so moving beyond basic inpatient protection can change the cost quickly. Good match when: You want a premium plan that can still make sense if the move lasts longer than expected.

You want a premium plan that can still make sense if the move lasts longer than expected. Most useful feature: Strong specialist access, virtual care tools, and possible cover for pre-existing conditions subject to underwriting.

Strong specialist access, virtual care tools, and possible cover for pre-existing conditions subject to underwriting. Check closely: Whether the annual-style structure suits your stay length, how claims are handled, and which tier includes the outpatient benefits you want.

Whether the annual-style structure suits your stay length, how claims are handled, and which tier includes the outpatient benefits you want. Less ideal when: Budget is the main priority and a simpler temporary plan would meet the visa and care rules.