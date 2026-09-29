Moving to Spain from Ireland: Practical guide for expats

There is not a lot of paperwork involved in moving to Spain from Ireland, although it’s typically easier than moving from outside the EU. While Irish citizens can expect to arrive without a visa, they will still need to go through the process of registration, accommodation, healthcare, and money setup, among other things, in proper order. The challenge is proving status, address, and healthcare position at the right time if moving, to get everyday life moving.

Key takeaways Irish passport holders usually do not need a visa to move to Spain, but staying longer than three months normally triggers EU citizen registration.

Your registration certificate and NIE, Spain’s foreigner identification number, help unlock work, tax, contracts, and many everyday admin tasks.

Empadronamiento, or local address registration on the padrón, often supports later steps such as healthcare, schools, and utilities.

The EHIC helps with temporary medically necessary care, but it is not a full substitute for long-term healthcare setup after relocation.

Tax questions often matter once you spend much of the year in Spain or keep income, pension, property, or business ties in Ireland.

A Spanish bank account can make day-to-day life easier, but it is not always the first thing every mover needs on day one.

Check your right to move and stay in Spain Irish passport holders can usually move to Spain under EU free movement rules, so no visa is normally needed just to enter, live, work, or study. This guide is for Irish citizens, and if you are moving from Northern Ireland with only a British passport, you should check the separate post-Brexit route because different rules can apply. What changes after arrival is your admin burden, not your entry right. Spain treats short stays and long-term residence differently, so “I can enter Spain” is not the same as “I am fully set up to live there,” and appointment systems or document checks can vary between provinces. Working for an employer: you will usually need proof of a job or employer registration.

you will usually need proof of a job or employer registration. Working for yourself: you will normally need proof of activity, tax setup, and social security registration.

you will normally need proof of activity, tax setup, and social security registration. Studying: enrollment, health cover, and enough resources often become the focus.

enrollment, health cover, and enough resources often become the focus. Retiring or moving on savings: proof of funds and healthcare coverage are usually central, and some retirees may also use an S1 route. Understand the 90-day rule and EU registration For stays under three months, a valid Irish passport or national ID is generally enough under Spain’s official EU-citizen rules. If you plan to stay longer, you usually need to register in the Registro Central de Extranjeros, the Central Register of Foreigners, and that is where the daily admin begins. Entry right: you can usually arrive in Spain without a visa as an Irish citizen.

you can usually arrive in Spain without a visa as an Irish citizen. Registration duty: if you are staying more than three months, apply for the EU registration certificate within that period.

if you are staying more than three months, apply for the EU registration certificate within that period. NIE number: your NIE, or Número de Identidad de Extranjero, is used for tax and admin tasks and often appears on or alongside your registration record. Choose the route that fits your move Before you book anything, match your move to the route Spain will ask you to prove. A Spanish employee is usually asked for work evidence, a freelancer is usually asked for activity and contribution proof, and a student or self-funded mover is more likely to be judged on money and health cover. Have a job offer? Put your contract and employer paperwork first.

Put your contract and employer paperwork first. Starting freelance work? Expect more focus on tax, activity, and contributions.

Expect more focus on tax, activity, and contributions. Retiring or self-funding? Be ready to show resources and healthcare cover.

Be ready to show resources and healthcare cover. Studying? Make sure your enrollment and insurance papers line up. Understand the 90-day rule and EU registration Spain’s official guidelines for EU citizens allow for a valid Irish passport or national identity card for stays of less than three months. Should you wish to remain longer, you will need to register with the Central Registry of Extranjeros, the point where the day-to-day wheel of life begins. Select the best path to take for moving Do not book anything until you have coordinated your plans with the category that is required by the Spanish authorities. The documents required differ depending on whether you are an employee, self-employed, or a student (or a mature student living on their own). Right of entry and deadlines: Irish citizens can enter Spain without a visa, but anyone staying more than three months must apply for an EU registration certificate within that period. NIE Number: The Extranjero Identity Number is essential for tax and administrative tasks, being issued together with your registration. Work with a formal contract: If you already have a job offer, prioritize the employment contract and company documents. Self-employment (self-employed): To work as a freelancer, expect greater demands regarding tax history, commercial activity, and social contributions. Retirement or own resources: If you are self-financing, be prepared to demonstrate sufficient income/funds and a comprehensive health plan. Studies: If you are going to study, make sure that your proof of enrollment and health insurance are fully aligned.

Get your documents ready before leaving Ireland A little prep in Ireland can save several false starts in Spain. The Embassy of Ireland in Spain’s New to Spain page is one of the best first checks before you travel, especially for the Irish-side documents people forget. Check your passport: make sure it is valid and easy to access, and consider carrying a passport card or second form of ID if you have one. Pull together civil records: long-form birth certificates, marriage certificates, or name-change documents can matter for family, school, or inheritance admin. Collect proof documents: recent proof of address, work contracts, study letters, pension proof, or bank evidence may all become useful later. Sort healthcare papers: take your EHIC for temporary care, any S1 paperwork if it applies to you, and evidence of private insurance if you will need it. Check translation needs: some Spanish offices may ask for official translations or apostilles, especially for civil documents from abroad. Create backups: keep scanned copies in secure cloud storage and carry printed copies in a folder. Before you fly, verify current forms and supporting documents on the relevant Spanish and Irish official pages. A form name may stay the same while the checklist around it changes. Insider Tip: Keep both digital and printed copies of your passport, rental contract, and insurance proof. Some local offices in Spain still move faster when you can hand over paper copies without relying on phone reception.

Find housing and secure proof of address Where you live affects more than lifestyle. In Spain, your address can shape empadronamiento, school enrollment, utilities, healthcare, and sometimes how quickly other admin starts to work. Many movers begin with a short-term rental and use the first weeks to judge the area before signing a longer lease. That can be wise in places such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, Alicante, or the islands, where rent pressure, transport, and daily costs vary a lot; Expatica’s cost of living in Spain guide can help you reality-check your budget. Check whose name will appear on the lease and utility bills

Keep signed contracts, payment receipts, and ID copies together

Confirm whether the landlord allows local registration at the address

Use temporary housing as a bridge if you are unsure which area fits best Insider Tip: Some town halls are strict about the documents they accept for empadronamiento. A signed lease, passport, and recent utility or owner authorization can save a second trip. Get the address proof you need for local registration Proof of address is often the first real bottleneck. Your empadronamiento, or local town-hall address registration, can support later steps such as health cards, schools, some banking tasks, and utilities, but municipalities do not all ask for exactly the same bundle. Passport or valid ID

Signed lease, property deed, or owner authorization

Any extra municipal proof your town hall requests

Register in Spain and get your NIE Once you have a workable address, the next phase is making your residence official. This step matters because it tends to unlock tax, work, utilities, vehicle admin, and many financial processes that otherwise stay stuck. Get your address proof in order first: even if your town hall and foreigner office are separate, these steps often depend on each other. Book the registration appointment: this is usually with the Oficina de Extranjeros, the Foreigners’ Office, or a designated police station. Prepare the paperwork: Irish citizens staying over three months generally use form EX-18 and may need to pay the related administrative fee through form 790 code 012. Match documents to your route: workers, students, retirees, and self-funded movers are often asked for different supporting evidence. Keep copies of everything: the certificate and your NIE are used repeatedly afterwards for banks, schools, social security, and vehicle procedures. Timing can be the biggest problem. As immigration consultant Leonardo Ortíz notes in Expatica’s guide to ID numbers in Spain, appointments in large cities can take weeks or even months, so booking early helps prevent a backlog of other tasks. Incomplete photocopies and province-level differences also catch people out. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Apply for the EU registration certificate Spain’s Interior Ministry guidance for EU citizens says Irish citizens staying more than three months must usually register in person within three months of arrival. In practice, that normally means turning up with your passport or ID, the EX-18 form, fee proof, and documents that show why you qualify to stay. Book the correct appointment for EU citizen registration in your province. Check the current form list and fee instructions before you go. Bring original documents and clean photocopies. Keep the certificate safe once issued, because you may need it again sooner than you expect. Step Action Details 01 Appointment Booking Book the correct appointment for EU citizen registration in your province. 02 Preparation Check the current form list and fee instructions before you go. 03 Documentation Bring original documents and clean photocopies. 04 Safekeeping Keep the certificate safe once issued, because you may need it again sooner than you expect. Register on the padrón The padrón, Spain’s municipal population register, is handled by your town hall and proves you live in that municipality. Expatica’s guide to el padrón explains the wider system, but the practical point is simple: it often supports schools, healthcare, voting rights, and local proof of address. ID or passport

Lease, deed, or owner authorization

Any extra municipal proof your town hall requests

Set up healthcare, social security, and tax basics Your healthcare route in Spain depends heavily on why you moved and how you will support yourself. Access usually looks different for employees, self-employed workers, students, retirees, and people living on savings. If you will be paying into Seguridad Social, Spain’s social security system, that usually creates your clearest path into public healthcare. If not, you may need private coverage, an S1 route, or other proof while you settle in, and the EHIC alone is not a long-term solution; Expatica’s social security in Spain and health insurance in Spain guides are useful next reads if your case is less straightforward. Understand healthcare options for your situation Mover type Usual healthcare route What to verify next Employed Public system through Social Security Employer registration and health card process Self-employed Public system through self-registration and contributions Social security setup and local health center steps Student EHIC for temporary cover or other qualifying cover, depending on stay Whether your course and residence status need fuller insurance Pensioner Often S1-based if eligible Which country is responsible for your cover Self-funded mover Often private insurance or other proof first Whether you meet residence and local health requirements If you do not yet have public coverage, confirm which route applies before relying on routine care. That matters most if you are registering as self-sufficient or if your income still mainly comes from Ireland. Know when Spanish tax residency may affect you Many movers assume tax only matters once they start working for a Spanish employer. In practice, Spain’s Agencia Tributaria looks at broader issues such as how long you spend in Spain, with the 183-day rule as a common reference point, and where your economic interests sit. If you keep Irish income, pensions, rental property, or business ties, your position can become cross-border quite quickly. Keep this part general, do not guess, and get official or professional advice for your own case before filing or moving large sums.