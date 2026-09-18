What is IGIC in Spain? Canary Islands tax guide

Taxes
IGIC is the Canary Islands’ indirect tax on many goods, services, and certain imports. It applies in the Canary Islands, not under the standard value-added tax (VAT) system used in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.
This matters if you live in the Canaries, ship goods there, invoice clients there, or wonder why VAT, shown as IVA in Spain, disappears at checkout. If you manage money between Spain and another country, a Wise account can help with making transfers, but it will not tell you which tax applies.
This guide explains what IGIC is, how it differs from VAT, when it shows up in real life, and when you may need to file or get advice. It will also provide links to the official pages you to check next.
IGIC stands for Impuesto General Indirecto Canario. It is the Canary Islands’ indirect tax on goods and services, and on many imports into the islands.
It exists because the Canary Islands have a special economic and fiscal regime, known as the Régimen Económico y Fiscal or REF. That means the islands sit outside Spain’s normal VAT territory for this part of taxation.
IGIC does not replace VAT everywhere in Spain. Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands still use VAT, which you will often see written as IVA on Spanish receipts and invoices.
For broader context, the wider Spanish tax framework helps explain the national picture. For IGIC itself, the safest next step is the Canary Islands Tax Agency, or Agencia Tributaria Canaria (ATC).
People mix these taxes up because both appear on Spain-related purchases and both are indirect taxes added to transactions. The real dividing line is territory, not language.
If the supply is in mainland Spain or the Balearic Islands, VAT usually applies. If the supply is in the Canary Islands, IGIC may apply instead, and the paperwork, rate, or invoice wording can change.
|Territory
|Tax and authority
|Standard rate
|What you usually see
|Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands
|VAT (IVA), managed by the Agencia Tributaria
|21% general rate
|VAT on most domestic purchases and invoices
|Canary Islands
|IGIC, managed by the Agencia Tributaria Canaria
|7% general rate
|IGIC on many local sales, services, and imports
A parcel sent to mainland Spain and one sent to the Canary Islands may follow different tax and customs steps, even with the same seller. That is why online orders and invoices can feel inconsistent until you know which territory the seller is treating as the destination.
If you are comparing mainland Spain tax rules, Expatica’s guide to VAT refunds in Spain provides useful context. Just do not assume a VAT refund rule or a mainland invoice format carries over to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, or the rest of the archipelago.
IGIC is most commonly encountered in day-to-day transactions. You may see it on local Canary Islands purchases, on goods brought into the islands, or on invoices linked to Canary Islands place-of-supply rules.
Imports are a common flashpoint. Goods entering the Canary Islands can trigger IGIC at import, and some shipments also involve customs formalities, a DUA or Documento Único Administrativo, and sometimes AIEM, the Arbitrio sobre Importaciones y Entregas de Mercancías en las Islas Canarias, on certain goods.
As a consumer, you usually notice IGIC when you shop locally or order from outside the islands. A product page may look normal at first, then recalculate once your Canary Islands delivery address is added.
Insider tip: Many mainland Spain stores only update the tax treatment after you enter a Canary Islands shipping address, so always check the final checkout amount and any import handling fees before paying.
For freelancers and small businesses, the key question is where the sale is treated as happening and what kind of transaction it is. A sale inside the Canary Islands may need IGIC, while a sale to mainland Spain or abroad can be treated differently.
If you work for your own registered company, then corporate tax in Spain is also important to understand. For the invoice itself, get the most up-to-date answer from ATC resources or a qualified advisor.
The IGIC rate most people cite is 7%. While this is the general rate, it’s important to note that IGIC is not a one-rate system, so you shouldn’t assume every purchase or service uses 7% if you want to budget as accurately as possible.
|Rate
|Typical examples
|What to know
|0%
|Basic food staples, medicines, books, inter-island sea and air transport, and some public infrastructure cases.
|Zero rate exists, but category rules still matter.
|3%
|Some everyday essentials and certain social or funeral services.
|Lower than the general rate, but only for listed categories.
|7%
|Many standard goods and services.
|This is the general rate most people mean when they refer to IGIC.
|9.5%
|Some luxury goods or services.
|Check the exact category before relying on this rate.
|15%
|Alcoholic beverages, perfumes, jewelry, and certain specific services .
|This is not the default rate and applies only where the law says so.
|20%
|Tobacco products.
|Relevant only in a single category.
Note that the current consolidated rules also include a 5% reduced rate for some categories, so the table is not exhaustive. Check the ATC site before relying on any specific rate or temporary measure.
Ordinary consumers usually just pay IGIC at checkout or on import. Filing becomes relevant when you act as a taxable operator in the Canary Islands, such as a freelancer, business owner, or landlord.
Under Spanish law, you’re obligated to:
Remember that filing does not always mean paying. Modelo 425 is a summary, while Modelo 420 can show tax due, a refund, or no payment at all.
Make sure to check live, official ATC content before filing, because rules and telematic requirements can change.
REPEP, the Régimen Especial del Pequeño Empresario o Profesional, is a special IGIC regime for some small operators, defined by their annual turnover. In practice, it can mean exempt Canary Islands sales and fewer routine filings, but the entry rules and exclusions are strict.
Like any tax regimen, REPEP is subject to change, for example ATC has flagged a €50,000 turnover limit from January 2027. Make sure to double-check using the latest official sources before making any decisions that might be affected by REPEP.
If you need to pay deposits, receive income from abroad, or buy from international stores during a move, some expats use a free-to-open Wise account to hold euros and other currencies or move funds across borders.
FAQ
The Canary Islands use IGIC instead of the standard IVA system used in mainland Spain. For normal consumers, IGIC is most visible when it comes to shopping, imports, and invoices.
The general IGIC rate is 7%, but not every item uses it. Check the ATC site for category-specific rules and any temporary measures.
Often, yes, but it depends on the specific seller, goods, and shipment route. The final amount may change after you enter the delivery address, and handling charges may also appear later.
Modelo 420 is generally for taxable operators in the Canary Islands under the general IGIC regime, not ordinary consumers. Confirm your filing position with the ATC, especially if you are in REPEP or another special regime.
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