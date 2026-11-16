Key takeaways Experienced IT specialists (Section 19c(2)): May qualify without a degree with two years of relevant experience in the last five years and a qualifying job offer. The usual 2026 minimum salary is €45,630.

May qualify without a degree with two years of relevant experience in the last five years and a qualifying job offer. The usual 2026 minimum salary is €45,630. EU Blue Card (Section 18g): The standard 2026 salary threshold is €50,700, with €45,934.20 for qualifying lower-threshold cases. Some IT professionals can apply without a degree.

The standard 2026 salary threshold is €50,700, with €45,934.20 for qualifying lower-threshold cases. Some IT professionals can apply without a degree. Qualified employment (Sections 18a and 18b): An option for applicants with recognised academic or vocational qualifications who do not meet Blue Card conditions.

An option for applicants with recognised academic or vocational qualifications who do not meet Blue Card conditions. Health insurance: Cover is needed from arrival, including any gap before your employment and ongoing insurance start.

Cover is needed from arrival, including any gap before your employment and ongoing insurance start. Entry and work: Some nationalities can apply after visa-free arrival, but entering visa-free does not itself authorise employment.

Which Germany route fits your profile? “IT specialist visa” is a broad term – Germany offers several residence routes for non-EU tech workers, depending on the job, qualifications, experience and salary. Expatica’s Germany visas guide explains the wider options. Route Best for Main test Main upside Main watch-out Experienced IT specialist IT experience, often no degree Two years’ relevant IT experience in five years; qualifying role and pay No formal qualification required for eligible IT cases Salary and evidence requirements EU Blue Card Recognised higher qualification, or eligible no-degree IT experience Qualifying job of at least six months; experience or qualification; salary Faster settlement and family benefits Higher experience threshold for no-degree applicants Qualified employment Recognised academic or vocational qualification Qualified job and recognition/comparability Alternative if Blue Card does not fit Recognition requirements The IT specialist route for experienced professionals This route is for IT professionals with at least two years of relevant work experience in the previous five years, even without a formal degree. The job must be qualified IT employment, and the Federal Employment Agency normally approves the working conditions. The usual 2026 minimum salary is €45,630, although qualifying collective agreements can provide an exception. For applicants aged 45 or over, the threshold is €55,770 or evidence of adequate pension provision. EU Blue Card for IT professionals If you have a recognised academic or comparable tertiary-level qualification and a suitable job offer, you may qualify for an EU Blue Card. Certain IT professionals without a degree can also apply with at least three years of relevant higher-level IT experience in the previous seven years. The standard gross salary threshold is €50,700 in 2026. Qualifying IT shortage-occupation and no-degree cases can use the lower €45,934.20 threshold, generally with Federal Employment Agency approval. The employment offer must last at least six months. Visa & Immigration EU Blue Card Germany rules and application Read more Qualified employment as the fallback route If you have a recognised academic or vocational qualification but do not meet Blue Card conditions, you may be eligible for a skilled-worker visa under Section 18a or 18b. This route requires a qualified job and recognised or comparable qualifications, although the job does not always need to be in the same field as your qualification. You might enjoy Work-related visas in Germany Read more

Can you get a Germany IT visa without a degree? Yes – some non-EU IT professionals can qualify without a university degree, provided they have a concrete German job offer and can show sufficient relevant experience. The Section 19c(2) route generally requires two years of IT experience in the past five years; the no-degree EU Blue Card route requires three years of comparable higher-level experience in the past seven years. Useful evidence includes detailed employer references, contracts, project summaries, client letters for freelance work, certifications and a CV showing dates, duties and technologies. Titles such as “tech assistant” or “digital consultant” are not enough on their own: the work must demonstrate the required IT skills. Mistakes to avoid: Vague job titles without a description of duties

Freelance work that cannot be supported by client records or contracts

Assuming all entry-level support roles qualify as specialist IT experience

How to apply: documents, salary and timeline 1 Check your route and salary. For 2026, the experienced IT route usually requires €45,630 gross annually and qualifying lower-threshold IT Blue Card cases require €45,934.20. The standard Blue Card threshold is €50,700. Be sure to check age-related and collective-agreement exceptions where relevant. 2 Confirm the legal route. The EU Blue Card is under Section 18g, the experienced IT route under Section 19c(2), and qualified employment under Sections 18a or 18b of the Residence Act. 3 Gather route-specific evidence. Qualification recognition matters for Blue Card and qualified employment applications, while documented experience is central to no-degree IT applications. 4 Check where to apply. Use the Federal Foreign Office’s Consular Services Portal or Visa Navigator and follow the instructions from your German mission. 5 After approval, prepare for arrival. Register your address and follow local foreigners-authority instructions for any further residence-permit application. Your visa or residence title must explicitly permit the work you intend to do. Receiving a visa, registering your address and applying for a longer-term residence permit are related but separate steps. Documents and proof to prepare Your German mission or local authority will confirm the final document list. You may need: Valid passport

Job offer or signed employment contract

Employer’s Declaration of Employment (Erklärung zum Beschäftigungsverhältnis), where required

CV

Qualification recognition or comparability evidence, if required for your route

Experience evidence, including references, contracts and project records

Proof of suitable health insurance

Biometric photograph

ZAB assessment or anabin database evidence, where relevant Some missions request translations or additional local forms, so check the mission-specific checklist before applying. Can you apply after arriving in Germany? Sometimes. Nationals of certain countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand and South Korea, can generally enter without a visa and apply for the relevant residence title after arrival. Many other non-EU nationals must apply for a national visa before travelling. Visa-free entry alone does not authorise you to start work. Confirm your permitted start date and application procedure before making employment or travel arrangements. Processing times vary by mission and local foreigners authority (Ausländerbehörde).

Health insurance requirements for IT professionals moving to Germany Health insurance is required from your arrival in Germany. If your job starts later, you may need suitable incoming or travel health insurance for the intervening period. Once employment starts, many employees join Germany’s statutory health insurance system (gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, or GKV), while others may have a valid private option. Stage What you usually need What to check Before work starts Suitable incoming or other accepted cover for the arrival gap Whether the insurance meets your German mission’s documentation requirements Once employed GKV if eligible, or suitable long-term private insurance Start date, payroll arrangements and any overlap with temporary cover If there is a gap before your job begins, Feather’s expat health insurance offers incoming cover that may be suitable, depending on the visa and the insurer’s conditions. Feather also helps eligible customers arrange statutory insurance after employment starts. These are different products, and the German authorities make the final decision on your insurance proof. Healthcare Basics Getting health insurance in Germany Read more