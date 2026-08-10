Germany Schengen visa: requirements, checklist and steps

Germany Schengen visa at a glance: Rule What to know Who needs it Many non-EU nationals need a short-stay visa for Germany, while some nationalities can travel visa-free for short visits. Maximum stay Up to 90 days in any 180-day period under the Schengen 90/180-day rule. When to apply Usually up to 6 months before travel, and generally no later than 15 days before departure. Standard fee €90 for most adults, €45 for children aged 6 to 12, free for children under 6. Before you submit Prepare your passport, form, photo, itinerary, accommodation, funds, insurance, and then re-check the local mission checklist before your appointment.

Who needs a Germany Schengen visa? Whether you need this visa depends mainly on your nationality, where you legally live, your travel purpose, and how long you will stay. If your stay in Germany will go beyond 90 days, you will usually need a national visa instead, such as a work visa, student visa, or family visa. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in Germany Read more Who can travel visa-free and who must apply? If your passport is from a visa-exempt country, you can usually visit Germany and the wider Schengen area without a visa for a short stay, but you still need to respect the 90/180-day rule. That rule means you cannot spend more than 90 days in any rolling 180-day period. If your nationality is not visa-exempt, you normally need a Germany Schengen visa before travelling. A residence permit from another country may affect where you apply from, but it does not automatically make you visa-free for Germany, so check the official visa requirements list before booking. When Germany is the correct country to apply through You should apply through Germany when it is your main destination. Choose this route if you spend more days in Germany than anywhere else, or if an equally split schedule makes it your initial port of entry into the region. For example, if you land in Frankfurt, stay two nights in Germany, and then spend five nights in Spain, Spain is usually the correct country to apply through. Expatica tip If Germany is simply your arrival airport but you spend more nights in another Schengen country, applying through the wrong embassy can derail your entire travel plan.

Germany Schengen visa checklist: documents you need Gathering your paperwork is where most of the effort goes into securing a German Schengen visa. While the main requirements stay pretty standard, the exact supporting documents you need will depend on your nationality, trip purpose, and the embassy handling your file. Core documents for most applicants Every document in your file serves a clear purpose for the visa officer, establishing who you are, why you are travelling, how you will cover costs, where you are staying, and whether you hold proper insurance. If one document tells a different story from the others, the application can look weak even when every item seems reasonable on its own. A valid passport, usually issued within the last 10 years, with at least two blank pages and validity extending at least three months beyond your planned departure from the Schengen area.

A completed short-stay visa form, often prepared through VIDEX. VIDEX is the official German online tool that generates the printed visa application.

A recent biometric passport photo that meets current mission standards.

Biometrics, which usually means fingerprints and a digital photo taken at submission.

Proof of itinerary and transport reservations, with dates that match the rest of your file.

Proof of accommodation, such as hotel bookings or a host address.

Financial evidence, such as recent statements or sponsor documents, showing how the trip will be funded.

A travel medical insurance certificate covering emergency treatment and repatriation for the full stay across the Schengen area.

Supporting evidence for the travel purpose, such as leave approval, event details, or a host invitation. Extra documents for tourism, family visits and minors For a standard German tourist visa, the embassy or consulate may also want evidence that ties your travel plans back to your work, study, or home life. The key question is whether the added documents match the story told by your bookings and dates. Situation Extra documents often requested What to check Tourism Leave letter, self-employment evidence, hotel bookings, route plan Dates should align across bookings, insurance, and transport Family or friends visit Invitation letter, host ID or residence proof, sponsor papers Host address, relationship, and stay dates should be clear Minor applicant Birth certificate, parental consent, custody papers, parent passport copies Signatures and custody evidence must match the child’s travel plan A Verpflichtungserklärung is a formal obligation letter issued in Germany to show that a host will cover certain costs.

How to apply for a Germany Schengen visa Treat the application as a sequence of tasks, not a pile of paperwork. If you do each step in the right order, the process is easier to manage and easier to check for gaps. Book the right appointment and fill in VIDEX 1 Find the correct embassy, consulate, or external visa centre through the German missions abroad finder. This sits under the Auswärtiges Amt, which is Germany’s Federal Foreign Office. 2 2. Complete the short-stay form in VIDEX, then print it for submission. Check your passport number, travel dates, main destination, and requested entry type carefully, because single-entry, double-entry, and multiple-entry visas do not allow the same travel pattern. 3 3. Book early. Appointment backlogs often cause more trouble than the visa decision itself, especially in peak travel periods, and most applicants still need to attend in person. Attend biometrics and submit a complete file At the appointment, staff usually collect your passport, photo, application form, and supporting documents, and then take biometrics. Biometrics means fingerprints and a digital photo, although some applicants may not need fresh fingerprints if they were already collected for a Schengen application within the last 59 months and the mission accepts re-use. Bring your documents in the same order as the local checklist if possible. One thing worth knowing is that many weak applications fail because the paperwork tells different stories, not because the applicant forgot a single headline document. Bring the signed form and any declarations the embassy asks for.

Bring your passport and proof that you are applying from the correct country of residence.

Make sure hotel dates, flights, invitations, and insurance all match.

Show clearly who is paying for the trip and how that is documented.

Bring host and sponsorship evidence if you are staying with family or friends.

Re-check the current required document list 24 to 48 hours before the appointment. If your visa is issued, review the sticker before travelling. Check the spelling of your name, the validity dates, and the number of entries.

Fees, processing times and when to apply The official visa fee is not the same as a visa centre’s service charge, and the decision time is not the same as the time needed to get an appointment. You need to plan for both. What the visa costs in 2026 For most applicants, the official short-stay fee is set at EU level. Some categories can pay less or nothing, but external visa centres may still add a separate service fee. Applicant Official fee Notes Adults €90 Standard short-stay fee Children aged 6 to 12 €45 Reduced fee Children under 6 Free Official fee waived Other categories Varies Some applicants may qualify for a waiver or reduction, and visa centres can charge extra service fees How long it takes and how early to start A correct Schengen application is usually decided within 15 calendar days, but a case that needs closer review can take longer. You can usually apply up to six months before travel and generally no later than 15 days before departure. Many travellers still miss trips despite that short decision window because appointment slots can fill up quickly during summer peaks and school holidays. Building in extra buffer time ensures you are not relying on a best-case scenario.

Common reasons Germany Schengen visas are refused A quick check of these common tripwires keeps your application on solid ground. Knowing what commonly goes wrong helps you stress-test your application before you hand it over. Mistakes to avoid before you submit Applying through the wrong Schengen country, even though most of your stay is elsewhere.

Using dates that do not match across flights, hotel bookings, insurance, and invitation letters.

Showing weak or unclear proof of funds, or leaving sponsorship unexplained.

Providing vague accommodation evidence, especially for private stays.

Describing the travel purpose too loosely and not backing it up with documents.

Submitting insurance paperwork that does not clearly show the right territory or trip dates. For example, if your hotel booking starts on 10 August but your insurance starts on 12 August, that gap can create an avoidable problem. What to do if your application is refused Read the refusal notice carefully before you react. It should explain the reason for the decision and tell you whether an appeal route exists. If the problem is missing or inconsistent evidence, reapplying with a stronger file may be simpler than challenging the same documents again. Keep the next application tightly focused on the exact issue named in the refusal, because procedures can vary and this article is not legal advice.

Travel medical insurance for a Germany Schengen visa Insurance is a required part of the application, not an optional add-on. The safest way to compare providers is to start with the official rule, then test the certificate wording against that rule. What your insurance must include The certificate matters as much as the policy itself, because that is the document the visa officer will read. Validity across the Schengen area for the full trip

Emergency medical treatment cover

Hospital treatment cover

Repatriation cover

Dates that match your planned stay with no gap

The current minimum coverage requirement shown in official guidance How to verify: Compare the mission checklist with the insurer’s certificate, not just the sales page. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Comparing Allianz Worldwide Care, April International and Cigna Global These are providers readers can compare for international medical cover, but brand name alone does not prove embassy acceptance. A standard travel policy can suit many short visits, while broader international health cover can make more sense for longer or more complex cross-border needs. Provider Type of international cover Useful features to verify What to confirm before purchase Allianz Worldwide Care International medical cover Emergency treatment, hospital care, repatriation, certificate wording Confirm the certificate names the applicant, covers the travel dates, and is valid across the Schengen area April International International or expat-style medical cover Territory, emergency cover, exclusions, policy dates Confirm the certificate is suitable for a Schengen visa application and shows the required cover clearly Cigna Global International health insurance Inpatient cover, emergency wording, excess terms, certificate availability Confirm the insurer can provide a visa-ready certificate with the details your mission asks for Expatica tip: The embassy looks at the certificate you submit, not the provider’s brand name, so always check the document wording before paying.