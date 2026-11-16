This guide covers residence permits, Youth Mobility, budgeting, housing and the first steps to take after arriving in Germany.
Key takeaways
- Entry and residence: Canadian citizens can generally enter visa-free, but must obtain the appropriate residence title for a longer stay or work.
- Choose your route: Work, study, family reunification, self-employment and Youth Mobility have different requirements.
- Youth Mobility: Eligible Canadians aged 18–35 can usually stay for up to 12 months per participation, subject to category rules.
- Registration: You generally must register your address (Anmeldung) within two weeks of moving into a residence.
- Budget and insurance: Allow for housing deposits, rent, insurance, permit costs and access to euros before your local banking is arranged.
Choose your route and timing first
Your reason for moving determines when you can work, which documents you need and whether you should apply before travelling. Canadians can often apply for a residence permit after arriving, but this may delay the start of employment.
Can Canadians arrive first and apply later?
Yes. Canadian citizens can generally enter Germany without a visa and apply to the local foreigners authority (Ausländerbehörde) for the relevant residence permit. You should normally apply within your initial permitted stay, generally 90 days.
You cannot begin working simply because you entered visa-free or submitted an application – your visa or residence title must authorise the employment. If your job starts soon after arrival, applying for a work-authorising visa before leaving Canada may avoid delays.
Check the German Missions in Canada’s guidance for Canadian citizens.
Which route fits your move?
Work routes depend on a qualifying role and any recognition requirements, while study normally requires admission and sufficient funds. Family, self-employment and Youth Mobility applications involve different evidence.
|Route
|Best for
|Apply after arrival?
|When can you work?
|Main checks
|Work permit
|People with a qualifying job offer
|Generally yes
|Once work is authorised
|Contract, qualifications and any required agency approval
|Study permit
|Students with admission
|Generally yes
|According to the issued permit’s conditions
|Admission, funding and health insurance
|Family reunification
|Joining eligible family in Germany
|Generally yes for Canadian citizens
|When the residence title permits it
|Relationship, sponsor’s status and applicable conditions
|Self-employment or freelance
|Independent professionals
|Generally yes
|Once the relevant activity is authorised
|Business plan, financing and professional permissions
|Youth Mobility
|Canadians aged 18–35
|Yes, but delays can be substantial
|Once the appropriate visa or permit is issued
|Category, funds, insurance and application timing
A standard work or study permit may be more suitable than Youth Mobility if you already have a long-term job or degree plan
Is Youth Mobility the right option for you?
The Canada–Germany Youth Mobility Agreement allows eligible Canadian citizens aged 18–35 to live and work in Germany for up to 12 months under one of four categories: young professionals, internships, academic vacation work and Working Holiday.
The young-professional and internship categories generally require a job or internship offer, while working holiday does not. Eligible Canadians can participate twice under specified conditions, using different categories, with at least one participation in the young-professional or internship category.
The German mission lists evidence of funds, health insurance and category-specific documents; its current guidance includes a minimum of €2,000 in funds. Canada currently warns that Youth Mobility applications made after arrival in Germany can take four to six months, so applying before departure may be preferable if you want to work soon.
Check the latest Youth Mobility visa requirements and Government of Canada guidance.
Budget the move and set up your money plan
A rental deposit, first month’s rent, temporary accommodation, health insurance and administration costs may all be due before your first German paycheque.
If you want a broader city-by-city view after arrival, Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Germany is the useful next read.
How much money should you have ready?
Your starting budget depends on whether you already have a job, university funding or accommodation. Allow for:
- Rental deposit and first month’s rent
- Temporary accommodation or hotel costs
- Visa or residence-permit and other setup fees
- Suitable health insurance, including any gap before long-term cover begins
- Transport and an emergency buffer if your start date is delayed
For most residential tenancies, the deposit is capped at three months’ basic rent, excluding separately charged operating costs. If paid as a monetary deposit, it can generally be paid in three monthly instalments – this can help with cash flow, though you should still budget for the full amount.
How to move money and pay in euros
You may need euros for accommodation and everyday spending before your German bank account is ready. Compare the amount the recipient will receive, any exchange-rate margin, upfront transfer fees and estimated arrival time.
A multi-currency account can be useful for holding CAD and EUR. Wise may be one option for eligible Canadians who want to convert funds, make supported transfers or use a card during the move. Check the recipient’s accepted payment method before sending a rental deposit.
Manage your move from Canada with Wise
- Hold CAD, EUR and other supported currencies in one eligible Wise account
- Convert currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with fees shown upfront
- Access available EUR account details for supported payments
This table shows when each money option tends to fit best.
|Transfer method
|Best use case
|Likely timing
|What to verify
|Canadian bank transfer
|One-off accommodation or other payments
|Depends on bank and transfer route
|Fees, exchange rate and recipient details
|Multi-currency account
|Holding and converting CAD and EUR
|Account verification may be needed
|Currency support, fees and account details
|Wise international transfer
|Eligible rent, relocation or family payments
|Depends on currency and payment method
|Quoted fee, delivery estimate and recipient acceptance
|German bank account
|Salary, rent and ongoing bills
|Depends on provider onboarding
|ID, address and direct-debit requirements
Wise is not a bank. Availability of its account features and payment details depends on eligibility and residence, and no transfer service guarantees that a landlord will accept its payment method.
Find housing and handle your first 30 days
Your German address affects several administrative steps. Before committing to temporary accommodation or a sublet, ask whether the landlord can provide the documents needed for registration (Anmeldung).
What you need for housing and Anmeldung
When comparing rentals, check whether the advertised amount is Kaltmiete (basic rent excluding specified additional costs) or Warmmiete (rent including the listed additional costs). Confirm the deposit and whether the landlord will issue a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, the confirmation normally needed for registration.
You generally need to register within two weeks of moving into a residence at the local Bürgeramt or Meldebehörde (residents’ registration office). Requirements vary locally, but you’ll normally need identification and the landlord’s confirmation. Book an appointment promptly and retain your Meldebescheinigung (registration certificate).
First-weeks checklist
- Secure accommodation where address registration is possible.
- Obtain the landlord’s Wohnungsgeberbestätigung.
- Register your address within the applicable deadline.
- Contact the Ausländerbehörde about your residence application and work authorisation; do not confuse this with the two-week registration deadline.
- Arrange suitable health insurance, salary payments and other essential services.
- Keep digital and paper copies of your principal documents.
Some short stays and informal sublets do not support registration. Ask about this before paying a deposit, rather than assuming that an address can be registered.
Sort health insurance, work, and long-term setup
You need health insurance suitable for your residence circumstances and should confirm your work or study start date. Travel insurance may help cover a short initial gap but isn’t automatically an accepted substitute for ongoing cover in Germany.
What health insurance do Canadians need?
Your cover depends on your immigration route, occupation and when employment or studies begin. Statutory health insurance through a Krankenkasse (public health insurance fund) applies to many employees and eligible students. Others may qualify for or require comprehensive private insurance.
Temporary incoming cover can sometimes bridge the period before longer-term insurance starts, but it must meet the relevant visa or residence requirements. Check the policy’s start date, exclusions and acceptance with your insurer and the competent German authority. Statutory membership also involves long-term care insurance.
If you want help exploring your German insurance options, Feather offers incoming cover for eligible newcomers and assistance moving to public or comprehensive private insurance when appropriate. Ask which route fits your employment, study, or residence plans, and whether you need separate cover between arrival and the start of your longer-term policy. We also recommend to check waiting periods and existing-condition exclusions before relying on incoming insurance.
If your plans involve living across countries or you need international medical cover, you can also contact Cigna Global or APRIL International. Ask whether a suitable policy is available for a Canadian moving to Germany, including any cover you need during visits back to Canada.
Always compare outpatient appointments, regular prescriptions, deductibles, and exclusions alongside the premium. Cover for treatment in Germany does not automatically mean a policy meets German compulsory insurance or residence requirements. We advise to get confirmation for your specific circumstances before buying.
What to verify for work, study, and long-term residence
Before starting a job, check that your visa or residence title permits the work and that any required professional recognition or licence is in place. Students should check the conditions on work during their studies.
For a longer stay, confirm the next residence-permit step with your local Ausländerbehörde. If you intend to settle, Expatica’s guide to permanent residence in Germany explains the different routes and qualifying periods.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about moving to Germany from Canada
Can Canadians move to Germany without a visa?
Yes. Canadian citizens can generally enter Germany visa-free and apply locally for an appropriate residence permit. You must comply with the permitted entry period and obtain the relevant residence permission for a longer stay or employment.
Can a Canadian work in Germany right after arrival?
Not on visa-free entry alone. You may start once you hold a visa or residence title authorising your employment. Applying before travel can be helpful if your job begins immediately after arrival.
How much money do you need to move to Germany from Canada?
There is no universal amount. Budget for travel, housing, deposits, insurance, residence paperwork and an emergency buffer. Some routes, such as Youth Mobility or study, also require specified proof of funds.
Can Canadians use travel insurance when they move to Germany?
Travel or incoming insurance can sometimes cover the journey or a short period before long-term insurance starts. It does not automatically meet the requirements for ongoing residence, so check the relevant authority’s rules and the policy terms.
Is the Youth Mobility route better than a standard work or study route?
It depends on your plans. Youth Mobility suits eligible Canadians aged 18–35 seeking a time-limited stay with permitted work. A regular work or study residence route may be better aligned with a longer-term employment or education plan.
Do Canadians need to speak German to move to Germany?
Not always. Language requirements depend on the residence route, job or course, and some family or regulated-profession applications. German can also help with accommodation, services and official appointments.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Residence Visa / Extended Stay Visa, Federal Foreign Office
- How do I apply for a visa?, Make it in Germany
- Work and travel in Germany: International Experience Canada, Government of Canada
- Statutory health insurance (SHI), Federal Ministry of Health
- Settling in Germany, Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF)
- Subsequent immigration to join foreign family members, Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF)
- Spouses joining citizens of non-EU countries, Make it in Germany