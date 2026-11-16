Key takeaways Entry and residence: Canadian citizens can generally enter visa-free, but must obtain the appropriate residence title for a longer stay or work.

Canadian citizens can generally enter visa-free, but must obtain the appropriate residence title for a longer stay or work. Choose your route: Work, study, family reunification, self-employment and Youth Mobility have different requirements.

Work, study, family reunification, self-employment and Youth Mobility have different requirements. Youth Mobility: Eligible Canadians aged 18–35 can usually stay for up to 12 months per participation, subject to category rules.

Eligible Canadians aged 18–35 can usually stay for up to 12 months per participation, subject to category rules. Registration: You generally must register your address (Anmeldung) within two weeks of moving into a residence.

You generally must register your address (Anmeldung) within two weeks of moving into a residence. Budget and insurance: Allow for housing deposits, rent, insurance, permit costs and access to euros before your local banking is arranged.

Choose your route and timing first Your reason for moving determines when you can work, which documents you need and whether you should apply before travelling. Canadians can often apply for a residence permit after arriving, but this may delay the start of employment. Can Canadians arrive first and apply later? Yes. Canadian citizens can generally enter Germany without a visa and apply to the local foreigners authority (Ausländerbehörde) for the relevant residence permit. You should normally apply within your initial permitted stay, generally 90 days. You cannot begin working simply because you entered visa-free or submitted an application – your visa or residence title must authorise the employment. If your job starts soon after arrival, applying for a work-authorising visa before leaving Canada may avoid delays. Check the German Missions in Canada’s guidance for Canadian citizens. Which route fits your move? Work routes depend on a qualifying role and any recognition requirements, while study normally requires admission and sufficient funds. Family, self-employment and Youth Mobility applications involve different evidence. Route Best for Apply after arrival? When can you work? Main checks Work permit People with a qualifying job offer Generally yes Once work is authorised Contract, qualifications and any required agency approval Study permit Students with admission Generally yes According to the issued permit’s conditions Admission, funding and health insurance Family reunification Joining eligible family in Germany Generally yes for Canadian citizens When the residence title permits it Relationship, sponsor’s status and applicable conditions Self-employment or freelance Independent professionals Generally yes Once the relevant activity is authorised Business plan, financing and professional permissions Youth Mobility Canadians aged 18–35 Yes, but delays can be substantial Once the appropriate visa or permit is issued Category, funds, insurance and application timing A standard work or study permit may be more suitable than Youth Mobility if you already have a long-term job or degree plan Visas & Immigration Germany visas and permits Read more Is Youth Mobility the right option for you? The Canada–Germany Youth Mobility Agreement allows eligible Canadian citizens aged 18–35 to live and work in Germany for up to 12 months under one of four categories: young professionals, internships, academic vacation work and Working Holiday. The young-professional and internship categories generally require a job or internship offer, while working holiday does not. Eligible Canadians can participate twice under specified conditions, using different categories, with at least one participation in the young-professional or internship category. The German mission lists evidence of funds, health insurance and category-specific documents; its current guidance includes a minimum of €2,000 in funds. Canada currently warns that Youth Mobility applications made after arrival in Germany can take four to six months, so applying before departure may be preferable if you want to work soon. Check the latest Youth Mobility visa requirements and Government of Canada guidance.

Budget the move and set up your money plan A rental deposit, first month’s rent, temporary accommodation, health insurance and administration costs may all be due before your first German paycheque. If you want a broader city-by-city view after arrival, Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Germany is the useful next read. How much money should you have ready? Your starting budget depends on whether you already have a job, university funding or accommodation. Allow for: Rental deposit and first month’s rent

Temporary accommodation or hotel costs

Visa or residence-permit and other setup fees

Suitable health insurance, including any gap before long-term cover begins

Transport and an emergency buffer if your start date is delayed For most residential tenancies, the deposit is capped at three months’ basic rent, excluding separately charged operating costs. If paid as a monetary deposit, it can generally be paid in three monthly instalments – this can help with cash flow, though you should still budget for the full amount. Stuttgart, Germany (Photo: Cyril Gosselin/Getty Images) How to move money and pay in euros You may need euros for accommodation and everyday spending before your German bank account is ready. Compare the amount the recipient will receive, any exchange-rate margin, upfront transfer fees and estimated arrival time. A multi-currency account can be useful for holding CAD and EUR. Wise may be one option for eligible Canadians who want to convert funds, make supported transfers or use a card during the move. Check the recipient’s accepted payment method before sending a rental deposit. Manage your move from Canada with Wise Hold CAD, EUR and other supported currencies in one eligible Wise account

Convert currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with fees shown upfront

Access available EUR account details for supported payments Open a Wise account This table shows when each money option tends to fit best. Transfer method Best use case Likely timing What to verify Canadian bank transfer One-off accommodation or other payments Depends on bank and transfer route Fees, exchange rate and recipient details Multi-currency account Holding and converting CAD and EUR Account verification may be needed Currency support, fees and account details Wise international transfer Eligible rent, relocation or family payments Depends on currency and payment method Quoted fee, delivery estimate and recipient acceptance German bank account Salary, rent and ongoing bills Depends on provider onboarding ID, address and direct-debit requirements Wise is not a bank. Availability of its account features and payment details depends on eligibility and residence, and no transfer service guarantees that a landlord will accept its payment method.

Find housing and handle your first 30 days Your German address affects several administrative steps. Before committing to temporary accommodation or a sublet, ask whether the landlord can provide the documents needed for registration (Anmeldung). What you need for housing and Anmeldung When comparing rentals, check whether the advertised amount is Kaltmiete (basic rent excluding specified additional costs) or Warmmiete (rent including the listed additional costs). Confirm the deposit and whether the landlord will issue a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, the confirmation normally needed for registration. You generally need to register within two weeks of moving into a residence at the local Bürgeramt or Meldebehörde (residents’ registration office). Requirements vary locally, but you’ll normally need identification and the landlord’s confirmation. Book an appointment promptly and retain your Meldebescheinigung (registration certificate). First-weeks checklist Secure accommodation where address registration is possible. Obtain the landlord’s Wohnungsgeberbestätigung. Register your address within the applicable deadline. Contact the Ausländerbehörde about your residence application and work authorisation; do not confuse this with the two-week registration deadline. Arrange suitable health insurance, salary payments and other essential services. Keep digital and paper copies of your principal documents. Some short stays and informal sublets do not support registration. Ask about this before paying a deposit, rather than assuming that an address can be registered.