Moving to Germany from the UK: visas, costs and first steps

Key takeaways Topic Quick answer What to check next Can UK citizens move? Yes, but long stays usually need residency Confirm your route with the German Missions in the UK Main long-stay routes Work, study, family, self-employment, and some job-seeking options Match your documents to the right category Can you work straight away? Only if your visa or residence permit allows it Check work rights before you start any paid activity First deadlines Register your address within 14 days, then sort residence steps within 90 days if needed Book local appointments early Main costs Visa, travel, temporary housing, deposit, insurance, and setup costs Build a city-specific budget before you move

Can UK citizens move to Germany? If you are asking, can I move to Germany from the UK, the short answer is yes, but the legal route depends on why you are moving. British citizens can visit Germany visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but that short stay does not by itself allow long-term residence or open-ended work rights. For most people moving to Germany from the UK after Brexit, the real choice is between a work, study, family, or self-employment route. If you want a broader breakdown of categories, Expatica’s Germany visas guide is the best place to compare the main permit types. Visas & Immigration How to immigrate to Germany: visas in 2026 Read more Purpose Stay length Likely route How to verify Visit Up to 90 days in 180 Visa-free short stay German Missions in the UK Work Over 90 days Work residence route Route rules and employer documents Study Over 90 days Student residence route Course and funding requirements Join family Over 90 days Family reunification Relationship and sponsor status What changed after Brexit? Moving to Germany used to be as simple as showing your passport. Today, UK nationals follow the same immigration framework as other non-EU citizens, making a valid visa mandatory for long-term stays. The main exception is for anyone who was already living in Germany legally before 1 January 2021. If that applies to you, your residency rights remain protected under the Withdrawal Agreement. For everyone moving today, however, you will need to follow current immigration routes on GOV.UK or through the German Embassy before booking travel.

Which route fits your move? Finding the right legal path comes down to how you plan to support yourself once you arrive. An IT specialist heading to a tech firm in Munich will follow very different paperwork steps than a student starting a degree in Berlin or someone joining a partner in Hamburg. Route Who it suits Key proof Can you work? Where to apply Work People with a job offer Contract, qualifications, employer paperwork Usually yes, if authorised Mission abroad or local office Study Students on an approved course Admission, funds, health cover Part-time work, up to 140 full days or 280 half-days per year Mission abroad or local office Family reunification Spouses, children, some dependants Family relationship and sponsor status Often yes, route dependent Mission abroad or local office Self-employment or freelance People setting up independent work Business plan, clients, funds Yes, if permit allows Mission abroad or local office Job-seeking option Some qualified movers without a job offer Eligibility under current job-search rules Not full work rights by default Check official route first Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in Germany Read more Can you move without a job? Yes, but your options depend heavily on your circumstances. Academic study, family reunification, freelancing, and specialised job-seeker pathways all allow you to move without an employment contract, though you must still prove you can support yourself financially. Many British citizens wonder if they can simply land in Germany and search for work on the spot using their 90-day visa-free allowance. While entering as a tourist is easy, converting that stay into a residence permit without having qualified for a specific job-seeker or non-work pathway in advance often leads to administrative dead ends. Before booking travel, explore official options on the Make it in Germany portal to ensure your plan aligns with legal entry requirements.

How much does it cost to move from the UK to Germany? The cost of moving from the UK to Germany depends less on one single fee and more on timing, city, and housing. Berlin living costs will differ to those in Munich, and a furnished short let can cost far more upfront than a slower move with temporary support. About Germany The cost of living in Germany in 2026 Read more Use a framework, not a guess. For day-to-day living estimates, Expatica’s cost of living in Germany guide can help you build a realistic budget. Cost area When paid Typical amount How to verify National visa fee Before travel or application Check current official fee German visa authority page Travel to Germany Before move Seasonal and route dependent Airline or rail quote Temporary housing Before or just after arrival City and season dependent Current booking quotes Long-term housing upfront On signing a lease Deposit plus early rent, lease dependent Tenancy terms Insurance and setup Before and after arrival Route and provider dependent Insurer and service quotes A full move budget should also include document copies, translations, removals, mobile setup, and enough cashflow for your first month. Use our relocating to Germany checklist as a useful planning back-up. Relocation Checklist for moving to Germany Read more How to move money and manage GBP/EUR costs Currency exchange is where many moving budgets take an unexpected hit. In your first few weeks, you will need euros for housing deposits, upfront rent, and daily spending, all while your main money remains in pounds. When moving significant sums across the Channel, bank wires often prove unnecessarily expensive due to hidden exchange rate markups. A Wise account lets you convert GBP to EUR at the mid-market rate, allowing you to hold euros digitally and pay German landlords or suppliers directly without losing money to inflated bank margins. Learn more about Wise

What to sort before you leave the UK Getting the order of your tasks right is just as crucial as meeting the visa requirements. Tackle these essential steps before leaving the UK to prevent costly delays after landing: 1 Confirm your route. Check whether you are moving for work, study, family, or self-employment, and gather route-specific proof first. 2 Check passport and entry rules. Make sure your passport meets current travel rules and that you understand the 90-day short-stay limit. 3 Prepare your documents. Keep digital and paper copies of passports, certificates, proof of funds, insurance, and housing records. 4 Plan your housing realistically. Many permanent landlords want proof such as income, local credit history, or a full document pack. 5 Sort health cover early. Germany requires health insurance for residents, so do not leave this until after arrival. 6 Build your first-month money plan. Keep enough accessible funds for deposits, transport, admin, and a buffer. Content Specialist in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip Many newcomers start with a furnished short let because it can be easier to register than from an informal sublet. It also buys time while you build the paperwork landlords often expect.