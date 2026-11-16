Key takeaways Choose the appropriate German national visa for your reason for moving and follow the current German Missions in India checklist.

Prepare your route-specific documents early. Many applicants with Indian qualifications need additional verification, including an APS certificate for study.

Budget for visa costs, proof of funds where required, temporary housing, a rental deposit and initial living expenses.

Check whether your accommodation allows address registration (Anmeldung), generally required within two weeks of moving into a residence.

Arrange acceptable health insurance and check how you can transfer and spend money in Germany before leaving India.

Choose your visa route and timeline first Your reason for moving determines which German visas route is appropriate, what financial evidence you need and which residence steps follow after arrival. Indian nationals planning to stay longer than 90 days generally apply for a national (D) visa. Common routes include skilled work, the EU Blue Card, study, the Opportunity Card, freelancing and family reunification. Check the route-specific requirements, deadlines and application process with the German Missions in India before making non-refundable travel arrangements. Which route fits your reason for moving? If you are still comparing routes, focus first on the proof burden and whether recognition may be needed. Route Best for Usual proof Recognition may matter? First official check Skilled work Hired by German employer Contract and qualifications Often; recognition or comparability depends on route Employment visa checklist EU Blue Card Qualifying highly skilled employment Job offer, salary and qualifications Yes, unless an eligible experience-based exception applies Blue Card eligibility Study University or preparatory-course applicants Admission, funding and often APS Admission assessment; APS often relevant for Indian qualifications Student visa checklist Opportunity Card Eligible jobseekers Qualifications, funds; sometimes points/language Depends on the qualifying route Official eligibility checker Freelancing Eligible self-employed professionals Business case, clients and funds For regulated professions Freelance visa checklist Family reunification Joining eligible family in Germany Relationship and sponsor evidence Generally not for family relationship Family visa checklist Build your document file before you book travel You should prepare passport copies, photos, route-specific forms, academic or vocational records, financial evidence and any insurance documents required for your visa. If your qualifications were issued in India, check whether certificates or professional training need assessment. Many applicants seeking admission to German universities require an APS (Akademische Prüfstelle) certificate, although exemptions exist for certain studies, scholarships and qualifications. Consult the official study visa checklist early. Also check whether your documents need translations, extra copies or case-specific verification. Germany does not routinely accept apostilles or legalisation of Indian public documents for this purpose; German authorities may request verification instead. See the official document-verification guidance and confirm which mission handles your place of residence in India. If your profession requires formal recognition, use the Recognition in Germany portal to check the process before departure. Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany (Photo: Paula Schmidt/Pexels)

Budget for the move and set up your money plan Separate pre-departure expenses from what you will need on arrival and the funds you must demonstrate for your visa. Required proof of funds is not necessarily money you can spend freely straight away. What costs should you budget for before departure? Visa and appointment fees, including any service-provider fee

Flights and baggage

Temporary housing on arrival

Rental deposit (Kaution) and the first month’s rent

Proof of funds, including a blocked account if required for your route

Documents, translations and courier or verification costs

Health insurance or incoming cover, where required

Emergency funds for the first weeks For 2026, the published financial requirement for a standard one-year student visa is at least €11,904 in a blocked account, or another accepted form of funding. The Opportunity Card generally requires proof of €1,091 per month, with permitted alternatives. You should confirm the amount and acceptable evidence for your route before transferring money. For a standard residential tenancy, the deposit is generally capped at three months’ basic rent (Kaltmiete), excluding service charges. Where it is paid in cash, tenants can generally pay it in three monthly instalments (see Section 551 of the German Civil Code). How to move money before your German bank account is ready Option Best use Common limits Where to check International bank transfer Eligible relocation or education payments Verification, payment-purpose rules, timing and fees Bank or transfer-provider terms Multi-currency account / travel card Hold supported foreign currencies and spend abroad Availability varies; India-registered Wise accounts cannot hold INR Product and residency rules Local German bank account Salary, rent and direct debits May require identity and address documents Bank account-opening criteria A combination Cover initial payments and ongoing banking Several accounts and checks to manage Recipient needs and chosen providers You may need to send eligible payments from India before you have a German account, then arrange everyday spending after arrival. Wise supports certain INR-funded international transfers for eligible India-based customers, subject to identity verification, permitted payment purposes and recipient restrictions. Its travel card can also help eligible Indian residents hold supported foreign currencies and spend abroad. India-registered Wise accounts cannot hold INR balances – and a transfer service or travel card does not replace the blocked account or other proof of funds required for a visa. Check the Wise Help Centre and the Wise Travel Card conditions before relying on either service. Move money from India with Wise Convert supported INR-funded transfers to euros using the mid-market exchange rate

Hold supported foreign currencies on eligible Wise travel products

Check transfer purposes, verification requirements and fees before sending money Open a Wise account

Find housing and complete your first 30 days When you find accommodation, you should ensure that it allows you to register your address. Registration can affect tax records, residence paperwork and some banking processes. Why Anmeldung unlocks the next steps Anmeldung is address registration, usually completed at a local Bürgeramt (citizens’ office). You normally receive a Meldebescheinigung (registration certificate) afterwards. Registration is generally required within two weeks of moving into a residence, although booking and local procedures vary. Before renting, ask whether the landlord will supply a Wohnungsgeberbestätigung, the confirmation needed for registration. An attractive short-term rental may not be suitable if you cannot register there. Check the German registration guidance and your local authority’s instructions. What rental paperwork and address proof usually look like Kaution – the rental security deposit

– the rental security deposit Kaltmiete – basic rent before specified service costs

– basic rent before specified service costs Warmmiete – rent including the specified additional charges

– rent including the specified additional charges Wohnungsgeberbestätigung – the landlord’s confirmation for Anmeldung

– the landlord’s confirmation for Anmeldung Other evidence – possibly a work contract, scholarship or admission letter, income or credit information If you do not yet have German paperwork, some landlords may accept employment or university documents instead. Requirements vary, and you should verify the property and tenancy terms before sending a deposit.

Set up health insurance, banking, and everyday payments Health insurance is required in Germany, and the appropriate policy depends on your reason for moving and when longer-term cover begins. For everyday payments, a local Girokonto (current account) is often useful, although a temporary arrangement may help initially. When temporary incoming cover may help, and when it is not enough The main difference here is whether you need a short bridge before resident coverage starts. Situation Likely insurance route What it may help with What to check Before arrival / first entry Accepted incoming or other suitable cover Visa and early-arrival gap Mission acceptance and policy dates Employee starting soon Temporary cover, then GKV or PKV if eligible Gap before employment cover Employer and insurer start dates Student / jobseeker Cover accepted for that visa route Application and early stay Requirements and switching rules Long-term resident Statutory (GKV) or qualifying private (PKV) cover Ongoing insurance Eligibility and permit conditions Temporary incoming insurance is not automatically equivalent to long-term statutory health insurance (gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, GKV) or private health insurance (private Krankenversicherung, PKV). Read Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Germany and check acceptance of your policy with the German mission or relevant authority. If there is a gap before employment or student cover begins, an incoming policy such as Feather expat health insurance may be relevant. Check the certificate and exclusions carefully; suitability and acceptance depend on your circumstances. Feather also offers routes to statutory and more comprehensive private insurance for eligible residents. When to open a German bank account and how to pay like a local A German Girokonto is often useful for salary payments, rent and direct debits. Banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Postbank have different identification and address requirements, and some newcomers find opening a German bank account easier after address registration. For early spending, eligible Wise customers may be able to use a supported travel card or international transfer, but these services should not be treated as a guaranteed substitute for all local banking, rental or immigration requirements.