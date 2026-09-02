Moving to Belgium from the UK: visas, costs and first steps

Key takeaways Short visits are still possible without a visa, but most moves over 90 days need a long-stay route.

For many UK nationals, that means a Type D visa before travel and municipality registration after arrival.

If you arrive for a long stay, local registration is usually due within eight working days.

Health cover needs planning before you leave, not after you land.

Budget in euros, because deposits, rent, and most setup costs start quickly.

Brussels is bilingual, Flanders is mainly Dutch-speaking, and Wallonia is mainly French-speaking.

Can you move to Belgium from the UK after Brexit? Yes, but the rules depend on whether you are visiting, moving to Belgium for more than 90 days, or covered by the EU–UK Withdrawal Agreement. If you were legally resident in Belgium by 31 December 2020 and meet the relevant conditions, you may have Withdrawal Agreement residence rights and an M card rather than following the standard post-Brexit immigration route. For a wider overview, see Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026. Short stays versus moving for more than 90 days British citizens can still visit Belgium and the wider Schengen area without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This can cover purposes such as tourism, family visits, and business meetings, but visa-free travel does not give you the right to move to Belgium or automatically allow you to work there. Check your passport and entry requirements before travelling, and remember that time spent in other Schengen countries normally counts towards the same 90-day limit. The main long-stay routes for UK citizens UK citizens moving to Belgium for more than 90 days will generally need a long-stay D visa, followed by the required residence and municipality formalities after arrival. Common routes include employment, study, family reunification, and self-employment, with other residence routes available in specific circumstances.

Build your pre-move checklist Before you book travel, work through the move in a clear order: choose your immigration route

build your document pack

set a euro budget

secure your accommodation, for example a rental in Belgium

decide how you will move money from the UK to Belgium. Documents to line up in the UK Documents commonly required include: a valid passport

route-specific evidence, such as a work contract, study enrolment, or family documents

proof of health insurance or other required health cover

proof of sufficient financial resources, where required

evidence of accommodation Work or family cases may also need criminal record or civil-status documents, while some routes require medical documentation. Exact requirements vary, and some UK documents may need an apostille or other legalisation and an accepted translation, so check the requirements for your route before travelling. Leave enough time for appointments, document processing, and any corrections. Budget, removals, and moving money to Belgium First-month moving costs can be easy to underestimate. Besides travel, budget for visa and document fees, removals, a rental deposit, your first rent payment, insurance or health cover, and a cash buffer for early bills and general living costs. Cost item When it arises Currency How to verify Visa and document costs Before travel GBP and EUR Embassy and route guidance Housing deposit and first rent Before or just after arrival EUR Lease terms and regional rental rules Removals and travel Before travel GBP and EUR Quotes from movers and carriers Health cover and cash buffer Before travel and first month EUR Insurer terms and your route requirements *Information correct on 27th August 2026 If you need to move a deposit or savings from GBP to EUR, compare the exchange rate, fees, and final amount received rather than looking only at the headline transfer fee. One option is a multi-currency account such as Wise, which lets you hold GBP and EUR and convert between them. Relocation What to prepare before moving to Belgium Read more

Sort health cover before and after arrival Temporary healthcare cover and resident health insurance are not the same thing. A valid GHIC or EHIC can provide access to medically necessary state healthcare during certain temporary stays, while an S1 may apply in specific circumstances. If you are moving to Belgium long term, check what health cover you need for your visa and residence process and how you will access the Belgian health insurance system after arrival. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium Read more How Belgian health insurance works for new arrivals People living and working in Belgium generally need to join a health insurance fund – called a mutuelle in French or ziekenfonds in Dutch – and be covered through the Belgian social security system. After completing the relevant residence formalities, you will normally have a National Register Number that is used across the healthcare and social security systems. Health insurance funds handle statutory healthcare reimbursements, so healthcare is not simply free at the point of use. Depending on the service, you may pay some or all of the cost upfront and receive a reimbursement, while copayments and other out-of-pocket costs can still apply. When international insurance makes sense International or private cover can be useful when you need qualifying cover before your Belgian healthcare arrangements are complete, when your immigration route requires proof of insurance, or when you want additional or international coverage. You can compare providers such as Allianz, Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather, but check carefully whether a policy satisfies your immigration requirements and remember that private cover is not automatically a replacement for Belgian statutory health insurance. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Keep both digital and printed copies of your health insurance documents during the move. Having proof readily available can make early visa, registration, employment, and insurance formalities easier.

Choose where to live in Belgium Choose your Belgian location around commute, language, housing costs, and daily admin, not just weekend appeal. Brussels is often the most straightforward starting point for many UK movers, but Antwerp, Ghent, Wallonia, and commuter towns can suit you better if budget, schools, commute, or language matter more. Where to Live Where to live in Belgium Read more Moving to Brussels from the UK The Brussels-Capital Region often tops the list because it has a large international community, major international employers, and strong transport links. English is widely used in international circles, but remember that official administration is in French and Dutch. Brussels is divided into 19 communes, and registration procedures can differ between them. Appointment systems, processing times, and required documents may vary, so check your commune’s instructions early and bring the originals or copies it asks for. Other expat-friendly options in Belgium Antwerp works well for people who want a large international city with strong business links and expect to use more Dutch in daily life. Ghent offers a smaller-city feel with good rail connections and a sizable international community. Some towns outside the biggest cities can offer better housing value or more space, particularly for families. Language matters, though: administration in Flanders is generally in Dutch, while most of Wallonia is French-speaking. Brussels is officially bilingual French-Dutch, and Belgium also has a German-speaking area in the east. Place Often suits Language and admin feel Watch out for Brussels International jobs and first moves Bilingual Higher rents and commune variation Antwerp Business and city living Mostly Dutch Longer Brussels commutes Ghent Smaller-city living and rail links Mostly Dutch Fewer big expat hubs Wallonia or commuter towns Families, budget, French preference, lower housing costs Mostly French, or Dutch in Flanders commuter towns Fewer English-language admin options *Information correct on 27th August 2026