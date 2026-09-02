Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers

Moving checklist

Relocation

Moving to Belgium from the UK: visas, costs and first steps

Moving to Belgium from the UK can be an attractive option for work, family, study, or easier access to Europe, but Brexit means there is more paperwork to consider before you move.

Man with a suitcase watches a plane take of from inside an airport.
writer

Updated 31-8-2026

This guide covers the key steps before departure and after arrival, from visas and budgeting to healthcare and local registration, including practical differences across Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia. It is for general information only, and not legal, immigration, tax, or medical advice. Always check the latest requirements with the relevant Belgian authorities, as immigration and administrative rules can change.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

  • Short visits are still possible without a visa, but most moves over 90 days need a long-stay route.
  • For many UK nationals, that means a Type D visa before travel and municipality registration after arrival.
  • If you arrive for a long stay, local registration is usually due within eight working days.
  • Health cover needs planning before you leave, not after you land.
  • Budget in euros, because deposits, rent, and most setup costs start quickly.
  • Brussels is bilingual, Flanders is mainly Dutch-speaking, and Wallonia is mainly French-speaking.

Can you move to Belgium from the UK after Brexit?

Yes, but the rules depend on whether you are visiting, moving to Belgium for more than 90 days, or covered by the EU–UK Withdrawal Agreement.

If you were legally resident in Belgium by 31 December 2020 and meet the relevant conditions, you may have Withdrawal Agreement residence rights and an M card rather than following the standard post-Brexit immigration route.

For a wider overview, see Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026.

Short stays versus moving for more than 90 days

British citizens can still visit Belgium and the wider Schengen area without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This can cover purposes such as tourism, family visits, and business meetings, but visa-free travel does not give you the right to move to Belgium or automatically allow you to work there.

Check your passport and entry requirements before travelling, and remember that time spent in other Schengen countries normally counts towards the same 90-day limit.

The main long-stay routes for UK citizens

UK citizens moving to Belgium for more than 90 days will generally need a long-stay D visa, followed by the required residence and municipality formalities after arrival. Common routes include employment, study, family reunification, and self-employment, with other residence routes available in specific circumstances.

Person filling out a Schengen visa form.

Build your pre-move checklist

Before you book travel, work through the move in a clear order:

  • choose your immigration route
  • build your document pack
  • set a euro budget
  • secure your accommodation, for example a rental in Belgium
  • decide how you will move money from the UK to Belgium.

Documents to line up in the UK

Documents commonly required include:

  • a valid passport
  • route-specific evidence, such as a work contract, study enrolment, or family documents
  • proof of health insurance or other required health cover
  • proof of sufficient financial resources, where required
  • evidence of accommodation

Work or family cases may also need criminal record or civil-status documents, while some routes require medical documentation.

Exact requirements vary, and some UK documents may need an apostille or other legalisation and an accepted translation, so check the requirements for your route before travelling. Leave enough time for appointments, document processing, and any corrections.

Budget, removals, and moving money to Belgium

First-month moving costs can be easy to underestimate. Besides travel, budget for visa and document fees, removals, a rental deposit, your first rent payment, insurance or health cover, and a cash buffer for early bills and general living costs.

Cost itemWhen it arisesCurrencyHow to verify
Visa and document costsBefore travelGBP and EUREmbassy and route guidance
Housing deposit and first rentBefore or just after arrivalEURLease terms and regional rental rules
Removals and travelBefore travelGBP and EURQuotes from movers and carriers
Health cover and cash bufferBefore travel and first monthEURInsurer terms and your route requirements
*Information correct on 27th August 2026

If you need to move a deposit or savings from GBP to EUR, compare the exchange rate, fees, and final amount received rather than looking only at the headline transfer fee. One option is a multi-currency account such as Wise, which lets you hold GBP and EUR and convert between them.

#

Relocation

What to prepare before moving to Belgium

Read more

Sort health cover before and after arrival

Temporary healthcare cover and resident health insurance are not the same thing. A valid GHIC or EHIC can provide access to medically necessary state healthcare during certain temporary stays, while an S1 may apply in specific circumstances.

If you are moving to Belgium long term, check what health cover you need for your visa and residence process and how you will access the Belgian health insurance system after arrival.

#

Healthcare Basics

Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium

Read more

How Belgian health insurance works for new arrivals

People living and working in Belgium generally need to join a health insurance fund – called a mutuelle in French or ziekenfonds in Dutch – and be covered through the Belgian social security system. After completing the relevant residence formalities, you will normally have a National Register Number that is used across the healthcare and social security systems.

Health insurance funds handle statutory healthcare reimbursements, so healthcare is not simply free at the point of use. Depending on the service, you may pay some or all of the cost upfront and receive a reimbursement, while copayments and other out-of-pocket costs can still apply.

When international insurance makes sense

International or private cover can be useful when you need qualifying cover before your Belgian healthcare arrangements are complete, when your immigration route requires proof of insurance, or when you want additional or international coverage.

You can compare providers such as Allianz, Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather, but check carefully whether a policy satisfies your immigration requirements and remember that private cover is not automatically a replacement for Belgian statutory health insurance.

image of insider

Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider Tip

Keep both digital and printed copies of your health insurance documents during the move. Having proof readily available can make early visa, registration, employment, and insurance formalities easier.

Choose where to live in Belgium

Choose your Belgian location around commute, language, housing costs, and daily admin, not just weekend appeal. Brussels is often the most straightforward starting point for many UK movers, but Antwerp, Ghent, Wallonia, and commuter towns can suit you better if budget, schools, commute, or language matter more.

#

Where to Live

Where to live in Belgium

Read more

Moving to Brussels from the UK

The Brussels-Capital Region often tops the list because it has a large international community, major international employers, and strong transport links. English is widely used in international circles, but remember that official administration is in French and Dutch.

Brussels is divided into 19 communes, and registration procedures can differ between them. Appointment systems, processing times, and required documents may vary, so check your commune’s instructions early and bring the originals or copies it asks for.

Other expat-friendly options in Belgium

Antwerp works well for people who want a large international city with strong business links and expect to use more Dutch in daily life. Ghent offers a smaller-city feel with good rail connections and a sizable international community.

Some towns outside the biggest cities can offer better housing value or more space, particularly for families. Language matters, though: administration in Flanders is generally in Dutch, while most of Wallonia is French-speaking. Brussels is officially bilingual French-Dutch, and Belgium also has a German-speaking area in the east.

PlaceOften suitsLanguage and admin feelWatch out for
BrusselsInternational jobs and first movesBilingualHigher rents and commune variation
AntwerpBusiness and city livingMostly DutchLonger Brussels commutes
GhentSmaller-city living and rail linksMostly DutchFewer big expat hubs
Wallonia or commuter townsFamilies, budget, French preference, lower housing costsMostly French, or Dutch in Flanders commuter townsFewer English-language admin options
*Information correct on 27th August 2026

Complete your first week and first month in Belgium

Post-arrival admin can take longer than newcomers expect. Belgium does not have one completely uniform local process, so deadlines, appointments, and document requirements can depend on your residence status and municipality.

Register with your municipality and sort your residence paperwork

1

Contact your municipality or commune promptly after arrival and check the registration deadline that applies to your residence status.

2

Follow its exact checklist for address registration and residence card steps.

3

Prepare your passport, proof of address, and any visa, work, study, or family documents required for your residence route.

4

Complete any residence check, follow-up appointment, or additional document request before assuming your registration is finished.

For long-term residents, municipal registration feeds into Belgium’s population registration system and normally gives you access to a National Register Number, which becomes important for healthcare, tax, employment, and other administration.

Follow your municipality’s instructions rather than relying solely on general online checklists, because appointment systems and supporting-document requirements can vary. This municipality step anchors the rest of your first week in Belgium.

Day 1Arrive in Belgium
Within first 8 daysMunicipality registration
First 2 weeksResidence follow-up
First 2-3 weeksGet National Register Number
First 3-4 weeksJoin a health insurance fund
Within first monthSet up local banking
By day 30Check everything is moving

Set up banking, payments, and daily essentials

A local IBAN can make salary payments, rent, utilities, and direct debits easier to manage, so opening a bank account in Belgium is usually an early priority.

Major Belgian banks can handle everyday Belgian payments, while a multi-currency service such as Wise can also be useful while you are moving money from GBP to EUR and getting your Belgian finances established.

Once you have your accommodation, setting up utilities and familiarizing yourself with the local public transport system are other practical setup tasks. If you plan to drive, check the current official Belgian rules for using or exchanging a UK driving licence rather than relying on older forum advice.

Go to Wise

FAQ

FAQ

Do UK citizens need a visa to move to Belgium?

British citizens can generally visit Belgium visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but moving there long term is different. For stays over 90 days, you generally need the appropriate Belgian long-stay immigration permission, with requirements depending on whether you are moving for work, study, family, or another qualifying reason. Check your route before you travel.

How long can a British citizen stay in Belgium after Brexit?

For general visits, the usual limit is 90 days in any 180-day period across the Schengen area. Time spent in Belgium under a valid long-stay visa or residence permit is treated differently and does not count towards that short-stay limit. British citizens who were legally resident in Belgium before 1 January 2021 may also have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.

Do I need health insurance before moving to Belgium?

In many cases, yes. You may need proof of health cover for your visa or residence process, depending on your route. Once resident, access to Belgium’s healthcare and health insurance system is separate from using a GHIC or EHIC for eligible temporary stays, while an S1 may apply in certain circumstances.

Can I use my UK driving licence in Belgium?

A valid, recognised UK driving licence can generally be used during your first 185 days of registration in Belgium. UK licences are also exchangeable for Belgian licences in many cases without taking a driving test, but the timing and requirements depend on your licence and residence circumstances. Check the current Belgian rules and start the exchange process early if you plan to remain resident.

Can I open a Belgian bank account before moving?

Sometimes. Some providers offer non-resident or expat-friendly options, but eligibility and document requirements vary. A Belgian account can make local bills and administration easier once you arrive, while keeping access to both GBP and EUR can be useful during the transition.

Useful resources

(accessed 27th August 2026)

Author

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

Related Articles

10 things to do during your first week in Belgium
Cultural Integration
10 things to do during your first week in Belgium
Read more
Removals to Belgium: your relocation options
Relocation
Removals to Belgium: your relocation options
Read more
Leaving Belgium checklist: a complete guide for expats
Relocation
Leaving Belgium checklist: a complete guide for expats
Read more