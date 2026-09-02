Moving to Belgium from the UK: visas, costs and first steps

This guide covers the key steps before departure and after arrival, from visas and budgeting to healthcare and local registration, including practical differences across Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia. It is for general information only, and not legal, immigration, tax, or medical advice. Always check the latest requirements with the relevant Belgian authorities, as immigration and administrative rules can change.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Can you move to Belgium from the UK after Brexit?
- Build your pre-move checklist
- Sort health cover before and after arrival
- Choose where to live in Belgium
- Complete your first week and first month in Belgium
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
- Short visits are still possible without a visa, but most moves over 90 days need a long-stay route.
- For many UK nationals, that means a Type D visa before travel and municipality registration after arrival.
- If you arrive for a long stay, local registration is usually due within eight working days.
- Health cover needs planning before you leave, not after you land.
- Budget in euros, because deposits, rent, and most setup costs start quickly.
- Brussels is bilingual, Flanders is mainly Dutch-speaking, and Wallonia is mainly French-speaking.
Can you move to Belgium from the UK after Brexit?
Yes, but the rules depend on whether you are visiting, moving to Belgium for more than 90 days, or covered by the EU–UK Withdrawal Agreement.
If you were legally resident in Belgium by 31 December 2020 and meet the relevant conditions, you may have Withdrawal Agreement residence rights and an M card rather than following the standard post-Brexit immigration route.
For a wider overview, see Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026.
Short stays versus moving for more than 90 days
British citizens can still visit Belgium and the wider Schengen area without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This can cover purposes such as tourism, family visits, and business meetings, but visa-free travel does not give you the right to move to Belgium or automatically allow you to work there.
Check your passport and entry requirements before travelling, and remember that time spent in other Schengen countries normally counts towards the same 90-day limit.
The main long-stay routes for UK citizens
UK citizens moving to Belgium for more than 90 days will generally need a long-stay D visa, followed by the required residence and municipality formalities after arrival. Common routes include employment, study, family reunification, and self-employment, with other residence routes available in specific circumstances.
Build your pre-move checklist
Before you book travel, work through the move in a clear order:
- choose your immigration route
- build your document pack
- set a euro budget
- secure your accommodation, for example a rental in Belgium
- decide how you will move money from the UK to Belgium.
Documents to line up in the UK
Documents commonly required include:
- a valid passport
- route-specific evidence, such as a work contract, study enrolment, or family documents
- proof of health insurance or other required health cover
- proof of sufficient financial resources, where required
- evidence of accommodation
Work or family cases may also need criminal record or civil-status documents, while some routes require medical documentation.
Exact requirements vary, and some UK documents may need an apostille or other legalisation and an accepted translation, so check the requirements for your route before travelling. Leave enough time for appointments, document processing, and any corrections.
Budget, removals, and moving money to Belgium
First-month moving costs can be easy to underestimate. Besides travel, budget for visa and document fees, removals, a rental deposit, your first rent payment, insurance or health cover, and a cash buffer for early bills and general living costs.
|Cost item
|When it arises
|Currency
|How to verify
|Visa and document costs
|Before travel
|GBP and EUR
|Embassy and route guidance
|Housing deposit and first rent
|Before or just after arrival
|EUR
|Lease terms and regional rental rules
|Removals and travel
|Before travel
|GBP and EUR
|Quotes from movers and carriers
|Health cover and cash buffer
|Before travel and first month
|EUR
|Insurer terms and your route requirements
If you need to move a deposit or savings from GBP to EUR, compare the exchange rate, fees, and final amount received rather than looking only at the headline transfer fee. One option is a multi-currency account such as Wise, which lets you hold GBP and EUR and convert between them.
Sort health cover before and after arrival
Temporary healthcare cover and resident health insurance are not the same thing. A valid GHIC or EHIC can provide access to medically necessary state healthcare during certain temporary stays, while an S1 may apply in specific circumstances.
If you are moving to Belgium long term, check what health cover you need for your visa and residence process and how you will access the Belgian health insurance system after arrival.
How Belgian health insurance works for new arrivals
People living and working in Belgium generally need to join a health insurance fund – called a mutuelle in French or ziekenfonds in Dutch – and be covered through the Belgian social security system. After completing the relevant residence formalities, you will normally have a National Register Number that is used across the healthcare and social security systems.
Health insurance funds handle statutory healthcare reimbursements, so healthcare is not simply free at the point of use. Depending on the service, you may pay some or all of the cost upfront and receive a reimbursement, while copayments and other out-of-pocket costs can still apply.
When international insurance makes sense
International or private cover can be useful when you need qualifying cover before your Belgian healthcare arrangements are complete, when your immigration route requires proof of insurance, or when you want additional or international coverage.
You can compare providers such as Allianz, Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather, but check carefully whether a policy satisfies your immigration requirements and remember that private cover is not automatically a replacement for Belgian statutory health insurance.
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
Keep both digital and printed copies of your health insurance documents during the move. Having proof readily available can make early visa, registration, employment, and insurance formalities easier.
Choose where to live in Belgium
Choose your Belgian location around commute, language, housing costs, and daily admin, not just weekend appeal. Brussels is often the most straightforward starting point for many UK movers, but Antwerp, Ghent, Wallonia, and commuter towns can suit you better if budget, schools, commute, or language matter more.
Moving to Brussels from the UK
The Brussels-Capital Region often tops the list because it has a large international community, major international employers, and strong transport links. English is widely used in international circles, but remember that official administration is in French and Dutch.
Brussels is divided into 19 communes, and registration procedures can differ between them. Appointment systems, processing times, and required documents may vary, so check your commune’s instructions early and bring the originals or copies it asks for.
Other expat-friendly options in Belgium
Antwerp works well for people who want a large international city with strong business links and expect to use more Dutch in daily life. Ghent offers a smaller-city feel with good rail connections and a sizable international community.
Some towns outside the biggest cities can offer better housing value or more space, particularly for families. Language matters, though: administration in Flanders is generally in Dutch, while most of Wallonia is French-speaking. Brussels is officially bilingual French-Dutch, and Belgium also has a German-speaking area in the east.
|Place
|Often suits
|Language and admin feel
|Watch out for
|Brussels
|International jobs and first moves
|Bilingual
|Higher rents and commune variation
|Antwerp
|Business and city living
|Mostly Dutch
|Longer Brussels commutes
|Ghent
|Smaller-city living and rail links
|Mostly Dutch
|Fewer big expat hubs
|Wallonia or commuter towns
|Families, budget, French preference, lower housing costs
|Mostly French, or Dutch in Flanders commuter towns
|Fewer English-language admin options
Complete your first week and first month in Belgium
Post-arrival admin can take longer than newcomers expect. Belgium does not have one completely uniform local process, so deadlines, appointments, and document requirements can depend on your residence status and municipality.
Register with your municipality and sort your residence paperwork
Contact your municipality or commune promptly after arrival and check the registration deadline that applies to your residence status.
Follow its exact checklist for address registration and residence card steps.
Prepare your passport, proof of address, and any visa, work, study, or family documents required for your residence route.
Complete any residence check, follow-up appointment, or additional document request before assuming your registration is finished.
For long-term residents, municipal registration feeds into Belgium’s population registration system and normally gives you access to a National Register Number, which becomes important for healthcare, tax, employment, and other administration.
Follow your municipality’s instructions rather than relying solely on general online checklists, because appointment systems and supporting-document requirements can vary. This municipality step anchors the rest of your first week in Belgium.
|Day 1
|Arrive in Belgium
|Within first 8 days
|Municipality registration
|First 2 weeks
|Residence follow-up
|First 2-3 weeks
|Get National Register Number
|First 3-4 weeks
|Join a health insurance fund
|Within first month
|Set up local banking
|By day 30
|Check everything is moving
Set up banking, payments, and daily essentials
A local IBAN can make salary payments, rent, utilities, and direct debits easier to manage, so opening a bank account in Belgium is usually an early priority.
Major Belgian banks can handle everyday Belgian payments, while a multi-currency service such as Wise can also be useful while you are moving money from GBP to EUR and getting your Belgian finances established.
Once you have your accommodation, setting up utilities and familiarizing yourself with the local public transport system are other practical setup tasks. If you plan to drive, check the current official Belgian rules for using or exchanging a UK driving licence rather than relying on older forum advice.
FAQ
FAQ
Do UK citizens need a visa to move to Belgium?
British citizens can generally visit Belgium visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but moving there long term is different. For stays over 90 days, you generally need the appropriate Belgian long-stay immigration permission, with requirements depending on whether you are moving for work, study, family, or another qualifying reason. Check your route before you travel.
How long can a British citizen stay in Belgium after Brexit?
For general visits, the usual limit is 90 days in any 180-day period across the Schengen area. Time spent in Belgium under a valid long-stay visa or residence permit is treated differently and does not count towards that short-stay limit. British citizens who were legally resident in Belgium before 1 January 2021 may also have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.
Do I need health insurance before moving to Belgium?
In many cases, yes. You may need proof of health cover for your visa or residence process, depending on your route. Once resident, access to Belgium’s healthcare and health insurance system is separate from using a GHIC or EHIC for eligible temporary stays, while an S1 may apply in certain circumstances.
Can I use my UK driving licence in Belgium?
A valid, recognised UK driving licence can generally be used during your first 185 days of registration in Belgium. UK licences are also exchangeable for Belgian licences in many cases without taking a driving test, but the timing and requirements depend on your licence and residence circumstances. Check the current Belgian rules and start the exchange process early if you plan to remain resident.
Can I open a Belgian bank account before moving?
Sometimes. Some providers offer non-resident or expat-friendly options, but eligibility and document requirements vary. A Belgian account can make local bills and administration easier once you arrive, while keeping access to both GBP and EUR can be useful during the transition.
Useful resources
(accessed 27th August 2026)
- GOV.UK: Living in Belgium – UK government information on moving to Belgium
- Belgian Immigration Office – federal immigration office that deals with Belgian visas and permits
- belgium.be: Moving to Belgium – federal government information on relocation
- socialsecurity.be – Belgian social security portal
- Federal Public Service Finance – tax information for UK residents moving to Belgium