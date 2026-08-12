Leaving Belgium checklist: a complete guide for expats

Key takeaways If you only do five things first, make them these, because they are the steps most likely to cause delays or extra costs. Task Why it matters Give your landlord notice Late notice can mean extra rent or a harder deposit exit Report your permanent departure and ask for Model 8 You may need proof of deregistration for later admin Keep your Belgian bank account open for a while Final salary, deposit, or tax money may arrive late Check your tax follow-up with FPS Finance Your filing route can change after departure Cancel mutuality and subscriptions in the right order It is easier to sort refunds while you still have access List every domiciliation and direct debit This stops forgotten charges after you move out

3 or more months before you leave Belgium Your exit timeline officially starts here, well before you begin packing boxes. Lease agreements, job transitions, and insurance coverage all demand official notice far in advance. Taking action early ensures you meet your legal notice periods without triggering unnecessary fees. |Belsquare_Logo-400|Guide to renting in Belgium||| Give notice to your landlord and check your rental exit terms Read your lease first. In Belgium, the notice period, registered-letter requirement, exit inspection, and any penalty clause can vary by contract and region, so do not rely on one rule you saw online. One thing worth knowing is that a late notice or the wrong format can trigger extra rent or an automatic renewal. Keep copies of your lease, notice, landlord replies, and move-out arrangements. Notice date and method, usually by registered letter if your lease says so

Proof of posting and the agreed final day

Exit inventory, meter handover, and key return booking

Deposit expectations, including when the final utility balance is likely to be settled Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip In Belgium, send notice in the format your lease requires and keep proof of posting, because timing mistakes can cost you rent. Tell your employer and collect your exit documents Tell your employer early enough to manage your notice period, final payslip, unused holiday payout, and any benefits that stop on your last day. Ask which documents will be sent automatically and which you need to request. Final payslip, to check salary, holiday pay, and deductions

Employment certificate or reference, for future job applications

C4, which is the Belgian end-of-employment form used for later unemployment or admin claims

Contribution records, in case a foreign employer or authority asks for proof Review insurance, mutuality, and benefit-related admin Mutuality, also called mutuelle or ziekenfonds, is the health insurance fund that handles reimbursements inside Belgium. If you are leaving Belgium as an expat, never assume your coverage ends automatically, especially if you still need medical reimbursements, prescription medication, or proof of cover during your move. Regulations differ significantly depending on whether you are relocating to an EU or non-EU country. You should verify your social security, your health insurance, and your own mutuality or insurer before you cancel anything. Government & Law Social security in Belgium Read more Secure written confirmation of all end dates. You need official proof showing when your mutuality and private policies terminate.

You need official proof showing when your mutuality and private policies terminate. Submit all pending reimbursements and claims early. Process your outstanding medical receipts before you close your account or leave the country.

Process your outstanding medical receipts before you close your account or leave the country. Arrange transition cover for your move. Confirm that you have active health insurance to bridge any potential gap before your new coverage begins.

Confirm that you have active health insurance to bridge any potential gap before your new coverage begins. Request portable documents for EU transfers. Obtain any required employer letters or European social security forms if you are relocating within Europe. Expatica tip Sort final reimbursements and access while you still have a Belgian address and working logins.

1 to 2 months before you leave Belgium With your departure date approaching, you should begin working through your formal administrative duties. Handling your commune reporting, service terminations, and bank preparation ahead of time keeps your last few weeks stress-free. Deregister at your commune and get your Model 8 If you need to deregister in Belgium, permanent departure is different from a temporary absence. For example, Stad Gent’s departure page says some temporary absences can be reported online with a different outcome, while permanent departure leads to a Model 8, the certificate of deregistration from the National Register. Many communes ask you to report close to departure and the exact booking method can vary, so use your own municipality website as the final check. Forms and letters may arrive in Dutch or French depending on region, and non-EU nationals should confirm what happens to their residence card before they hand it in. 1 Check whether your move is being recorded as temporary absence or permanent departure. 2 Prepare your address abroad, departure date, family details, and local ID details. 3 Ask when and how you will receive Model 8, and whether you need an appointment. 4 If you are non-EU, ask what happens to your residence card and keep a copy before surrendering it. Expatica tip Ask for Model 8 before you close bank or employer admin that still relies on your Belgian ID details. Cancel utilities, internet, transport, and recurring subscriptions A thorough scan of your monthly bank transactions helps ensure no recurring bill slips through the cracks. Home energy contracts, phone services, fitness memberships, and local transport passes each follow their own cancellation procedures. Taking time to verify return policies for hardware like Wi-Fi routers prevents late fees after you have already left the country. Electricity, gas, and water accounts

Internet, mobile, and TV

Public transport cards or passes

Gym and club memberships

Streaming, parking, and delivery apps Plan your Belgian bank account, direct debits, and incoming payments Do not rush to close your Belgian bank account after leaving. A final salary top up, rental deposit refund, expense claim, or tax payment can arrive after departure, and cancelling every domiciliation, Belgium’s term for direct debit, is usually easier while the account is still live. If you are comparing options, see Banking in Belgium: the best Belgian banks for expats in 2026 for local accounts and Best bank accounts for expats in Belgium 2026 for expat friendly alternatives. A Wise multi-currency account can also help you hold EUR for a while and move it later, instead of closing everything at once. Factor Close now Keep open temporarily No more incoming money Possible Better only if you have confirmed nothing else is due Waiting for salary, deposit, or tax money Risky Usually safer Open direct debits or refunds Risky Better until all payments clear Monthly account fee is high Better Compare the cost against what you may still receive

The final weeks before departure As move day draws near, your checklist shifts toward physical handovers and home inspections. Closing out your tenancy smoothly depends on clear communication with your landlord, setting aside key documents, and leaving your property in excellent condition. Complete the move-out, meter readings, and deposit process Do the final inspection carefully and document everything. Final utility reconciliation can take time, so the key question is not only when you leave the flat, but what proof you keep after handover. Photograph every room, appliance, and any existing damage

Record and photograph electricity, gas, and water meters

Sign a written handover report

Return every key and note the date

Confirm in writing where the deposit and final bills should be sent Set up mail forwarding in Belgium with Bpost or another reliable arrangement, then update your address directly with every organisation that may still contact you. The risk here is missing a tax letter or refund notice because one provider only had your old Belgian address. Bank and any card provider

Employer and payroll contact

FPS Finance or your tax contact

Landlord, insurer, and pension body

Any subscription service that still bills you Prepare taxes and other cross-border paperwork Before you go, save copies of your Model 8, C4, final payslips, lease exit papers, and any school or childcare records if children are moving with you. These are the documents people most often need later when a bank, tax office, or new employer asks for proof. What can wait until after departure depends on the document. Tax filing often continues later, but employment and pension records are much easier to gather before you lose local access.

What to do after you leave Belgium Crossing the border does not mean your Belgian administration vanishes overnight. Several critical items, such as settling final tax assessments, retrieving security deposits, and maintaining reachable contact details, can only be completed once your departure is official. File your Belgian departure tax return Your FPS Finance tax guidance is the best starting point, because the right Belgian departure tax return can depend on when you left and whether you are still treated as Belgian tax resident. Keep proof of departure, income records, and your new address. Ask FPS Finance or your tax office which return applies after your move. Check where the form or notice will be sent, because post may still go to your last Belgian address. Keep your bank details active until any refund or settlement is complete. Deal with pensions, unemployment, and health cover after departure Once you settle abroad, your focus turns to securing the social security benefits you built up while working in Belgium. Rights do not transfer automatically, so you must verify which coverage moves with you and which benefits remain tied to your Belgian record. You should request the relevant European forms early if you plan to claim unemployment or aggregate your working periods in another EU nation. Reviewing your Belgian pension record with the Federal Pension Service before you move ensures every year of employment counts toward your future retirement payout. U1 or C4 if you may need unemployment evidence abroad

Your pension record and the contact point for future claims

Confirmation from your mutuality or insurer about when cover ends

Any children’s school or benefit paperwork if your family moved together Retirement The Belgian pension system Read more

Move your money out of Belgium with Wise Moving your main savings out of Belgium rarely happens on travel day. Final apartment deposits, utility balances, and tax refunds often take weeks or months to process, which is why keeping a Belgian bank account active during your transition makes life much easier. A multi-currency setup with a platform like Wise gives you complete flexibility while you wait for those final transactions. Holding euros in a dedicated account lets you collect local refunds hassle-free, while upfront pricing and mid-market exchange rates ensure you convert your funds to your new home currency without unexpected bank fees. Learn more in How to use Wise in Belgium as an expat or check Wise pricing. Learn more about Wise FAQ Frequently asked questions about leaving Belgium Do I need a Model 8 when leaving Belgium? If you are leaving permanently, commune deregistration usually matters because Model 8 is your proof of departure from the National Register. The exact process can vary by commune and by nationality status, so confirm the local steps before you leave. How much notice do I need to give my landlord in Belgium? There is no single rule for every rental in Belgium. Many leases require advance notice, often by registered letter, but the exact timing depends on your contract type, region, and any break clauses, so check your lease before leaving a rental in Belgium. Can I keep my Belgian bank account after leaving Belgium? Many expats do keep a Belgian bank account after leaving, at least for a while, because late payments still arrive. Banks set their own closure and non-resident rules, so ask your bank directly before you move. Do I need to cancel my mutuality when I move abroad? Usually, yes, or at least you need to check what happens to your cover. Mutuality is the Belgian health insurance fund, and ending or transferring it is easier while you still have access to your account, reimbursements, and local documents. What tax return do I file when leaving Belgium? That depends on your departure date, tax residence, and whether you later receive Belgian income. Instead of guessing, ask FPS Finance which route applies, because some people need a special departure process while others continue with later follow-up.