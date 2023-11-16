Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:
Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets