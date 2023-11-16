Country Flag

Health Insurance Companies

Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in Austria:

Featured

Globality Health

Globality Health is an expat-friendly international health insurance provider. They offer a range of covers and premiums tailored to you and your family's individual health needs. So, wherever you are in the world if you're looking for health cover in your new home, try Globality Health.
Visit website
Featured

Allianz Care

Allianz is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their range of premiums provides professionally-designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.
Visit website
Featured

Cigna Global

Cigna Global is a world-leader in providing premium international health insurance. Their specifically designed expat-friendly policies offer access to a worldwide network of over 1 million healthcare specialists and providers. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium or Belize, you’ll get the right health cover for you.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Health Insurance Companies

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Visit website

PassportCard

PassportCard is an international health insurance provider. As Allianz Partners, they offer innovative health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses. Access their 24/7 helpline and get peace of mind wherever you’re moving in the world with PassportCard.

Visit website

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

Visit website

Generali

Generali is an insurance company operating in Austria. They offer a range of insurance products, including car and motorbike cover, home and contents protection, and health policies. If you’re a recent arrival in Austria, ensure your new life is protected with Generali.

Visit website

Uniqa

Uniqa is an Austrian insurance company offering a range of insurance products. Whether you’re looking for vehicle coverage, health premiums, travel insurance or more, Uniqa can help you find the right protection. Contact their expert team today and see how they can help.

Visit website

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Visit website

Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group is an international insurance provider operating in Austria. They have a range of insurance products, including life, property, home coverage, and more. So, give yourself peace of mind and get the insurance cover you need with Zurich Insurance Group.

Visit website

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing