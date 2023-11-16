Need medical attention in Austria? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in Austria:
Gynmed is a family clinic with locations in Vienna and Salzburg. They offer a range of expat-friendly services, including counselling, abortion support, and more. For all your family planning needs in Austria, contact the healthcare professionals at Gynmed.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets