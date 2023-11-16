Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Austria:
GRAWE is an Austrian insurance company with subsidiaries throughout Central and Eastern Europe. They provide a variety of products such as personal insurance, motor vehicle cover, and home contents insurance. Contact GRAWE to find out about tailored coverage for your new life in Austria.
Allianz is a well-established international provider of financial products including insurance. Whether you’re looking for insurance for your car, home, travel, or something else, Allianz is sure to have the right coverage for you. Visit Allianz today for your insurance needs.
Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.
Bank Austria is an Austrian bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial products. Choose from savings accounts, credit cards, mobile banking, and corporate services. If you’re setting up life in Austria, get more from your finances with Bank Austria.
Raiffeisen Landesbank is an Austrian bank offering a range of financial products. Including savings account, corporate finances, and mobile banking, their services can ensure you enjoy a seamless introduction to your new life. See how Raiffeisen Landesbank can help you settle in Austria.
Erste Bank is an Austrian retail and savings bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial services. With over 3 million private customers, you’ll be in good company with Erste Bank whether you’re opening a savings account, using mobile banking, or applying for a home loan.
Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.
TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
