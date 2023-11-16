Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Austria:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Bob is a telecoms company operating across Austria. They have a wide range of low-cost, expat-friendly deals on SIM cards, cellphone contracts, and home internet options. See what you could save with Bob and get connected in your new Austrian home.
A1 is a telecommunications company operating in Austria. They provide a range of services, including home internet, SIM cards, cell phone plans, and more. If you’re relocating to Austria, transform your new house into a home for the whole family with A1.
Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets