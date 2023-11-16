Country Flag

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Austria:

Featured

Sky

Sky is a telecommunications company operating in Austria. They provide a range of expat-friendly TV bundles including movies and series, sports, and kids' programs. Whatever your entertainment, cinema, or sport needs in Austria you’ll find them with Sky.
Other listings of TV and Internet Providers

Bob

Bob is a telecoms company operating across Austria. They have a wide range of low-cost, expat-friendly deals on SIM cards, cellphone contracts, and home internet options. See what you could save with Bob and get connected in your new Austrian home.

A1

A1 is a telecommunications company operating in Austria. They provide a range of services, including home internet, SIM cards, cell phone plans, and more. If you’re relocating to Austria, transform your new house into a home for the whole family with A1.

Durchblicker

Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.

