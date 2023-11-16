Country Flag

Opening a bank account in Austria? Whether you need a savings account or a debit card, get your finances in order with one of these expat-friendly banks:

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Revolut

Revolut is a mobile banking app that operates internationally. Their easy-to-use app lets you open a bank account in minutes, with pricing options for every budget. Whether you want to transfer money internationally or simply save on your everyday payments, sign up with Revolut today.
Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
Bank Austria

Bank Austria is an Austrian bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial products. Choose from savings accounts, credit cards, mobile banking, and corporate services. If you’re setting up life in Austria, get more from your finances with Bank Austria.

Raiffeisen Landesbank

Raiffeisen Landesbank is an Austrian bank offering a range of financial products. Including savings account, corporate finances, and mobile banking, their services can ensure you enjoy a seamless introduction to your new life. See how Raiffeisen Landesbank can help you settle in Austria.

Erste Bank

Erste Bank is an Austrian retail and savings bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial services. With over 3 million private customers, you’ll be in good company with Erste Bank whether you’re opening a savings account, using mobile banking, or applying for a home loan.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

